What happened to the Visored in Bleach? Explained

The Visored in Bleach are a group of Shinigami that have acquired Hollow powers through Aizen's Hollowification experiments. The Visored were previously captains and Lieutenants of Gotei-13 and were sentenced to death after they were found to have committed the taboo of acquiring Hollow powers. So, to protect them, Kisuke Urahara decided to bring them to the Human World.

To access their Hollow powers, the Visored don a Hollow mask. Since this form has a time limit, the Visored trained themselves to push it past their limits. They hoped that one day they could possibly use this power to enact revenge upon Aizen, who was responsible for their Hollowification. So, what happened to the Visored after Ichigo defeated Aizen?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach manga.

Bleach: What happened to the Visored after Aizen was defeated?

Gotei 13 Captains key visual for Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After Ichigo defeated Aizen in the Arrancar Arc, the Visored were invited back to the Gotei 13. All the Visored previously held the ranks of Captains or Lieutenants and thus were allowed to replace the missing members.

Thus Shinji Hirako, Rojuro Otoribashi, and Kensei Muguruma joined the Gotei 13 to resume their positions as the captains of the 5th, 3rd, and 9th Divisions, respectively. We even saw them resuming their old roles during the The Lost Substitute Shinigami Arc.

Kensei and Mashiro back as Captain and Lieutenant in the flashback - Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meanwhile, the rest of the Visored decided to stay back in the Human World, in Karakura Town. Later, Kensei decided to bring in Mashiro as the Co-Lieutenant of the 8th Division alongside Shūhei Hisagi. While there is no superior between the two, Mashiro claimed herself to be the "Super Lieutenant," a position superior to that of Hisagi's.

During The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, the other Visored led by Hiyori, enter the Soul Society to help fix the distortion between Soul Society and the Human World. Here, they join Gotei 13, enter the reshaped Soul King Palace, and fight alongside the captains, only to be taken down by Gerard Valkyrie.

Lisa Yadoumaru and Yuyu Yayahara - Bleach (Image via Viz Media)

At some point during the decade after Yhwach's defeat, Shunsui Kyouraku was made the captain of the 1st Division and the Captain-Commander of the Gotei 13. His niece, Nanao Ise, joined him as his Co-Lieutenant, alongside Genshirou Okikiba. Replacing Kyouraku as the 8th Division Captain, Lisa Yadoumaru rejoined Gotei 13, with Yuyu Yayahara as her Lieutenant.

The Visored (Image via Viz Media)

So, it seems like after the Visored exacted their vengeance on Aizen, they were finally able to move forward in life without having to bear the weight of revenge.

Is Ichigo a Visored?

While Ichigo is similar to Visored in having both Shinigami and Hollow powers, he is quite different from the rest. The Visored were forcibly Hollowfied by Aizen over a century ago during his experimentation, while Ichigo was born with his powers.

Visored stopping Ichigo from going out of control - Bleach (Image via Viz Media)

The Visored have two spirits within them, a zan spirit and a hollow spirit, and both of them are different from each other. Meanwhile, Ichigo's hollow spirit is fused with his Zanpakuto, making him stronger than the other Visored. But as he was similar to Visored, Shinji invited Ichigo to train with them to hon his Hollow powers.

