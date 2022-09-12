Viz agrees to simulcast Bleach TYBW Anime in October

According to the official Twitter handle of VIZ Media, Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War is set to simulcast on October 10, 2022. The same was previously revealed by NYCC's official Twitter account to have its premiere on the same date with an advanced screening of the first two episodes, which were held in Tokyo on September 11, 2022.

The news brings joy to Bleach fans as there was an ongoing rumor as to how the anime's distribution rights were purchased by Disney+. While this in itself was very unlikely, there was also a rumor that claimed that if Disney+ were to have the anime's distribution rights, they would not simulcast it.

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War simulcast begins in a month

VIZ @VIZMedia



: Thousand-Year Blood War simulcast begins on October 10th! 10/10/22. The wait is nearly over. #BLEACH : Thousand-Year Blood War simulcast begins on October 10th! 10/10/22. The wait is nearly over.#BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War simulcast begins on October 10th! https://t.co/5s3fJiENr0

While BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War was announced to be simulcast on October 10, 2022, with a North American simulcast premiere scheduled to take place at New York Comic Con on October 8, there is still no word about the anime's distributors from VIZ Media. Many believe that Crunchyroll or Netflix will purchase the anime's distribution rights; however, neither of the streaming sites have said a word.

Meanwhile, the rumor surrounding the anime's distribution rights having been bought by Disney+ caught some traction. Subsequently, another rumor followed that BLEACH: TYBW will not be simulcast on Disney+, causing people to sign petitons all across the globe.

Ichigo, Ishida, Inoue, and Sado in the new trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

These rumors left fans nervous since if the anime was not going to be simulcast, there would be a lack of accessibility for the viewers. This would have caused them to wait until the whole anime finished airing in Japan, which could take about a year, considering that the anime has been announced to be split into 4-cours.

Twitter reacts to the Simulcast announcement

Nick ※ KH replay @KingEphemera BLEACH TWYB IS CONFIRMED TO BE GETTING SIMULCAST TOO!? I WON BLEACH TWYB IS CONFIRMED TO BE GETTING SIMULCAST TOO!? I WON https://t.co/te84QKyTGV

BLEACH fans have been rejoicing on Twitter as the anime has finally been confirmed for simulcast. It seems like the rumors surrounding the lack of simulcast caused a few fans too much pain. To see the anime finally confirmed to be simulcast should be a breath of fresh air for them.

PraNav( @hellhiDeath1

We getting the simulcast baby

#BLEACH Bleach fans finally out of the mickey mouse allegationsWe getting the simulcast baby Bleach fans finally out of the mickey mouse allegations🔥🔥🔥We getting the simulcast baby 😎#BLEACH https://t.co/7zIPMV5n1i

Some fans even expressed their relief to have finally survived the mickey mouse memes that had surfaced when the anime was rumored to premiere on Disney+.

BLEACH: TYBW anime trailer reveals theme songs and additional cast

The opening theme song for the new arc will be titled Scar, as previewed from the trailer. It is sung by Tatsuya Kitani. Meanwhile, Saihate by SennaRin is chosen as the ending theme song.

As for the additional cast members, KENN will be voicing Berenice Gabrielli, Takahiro Fujiwara will be voicing Jerome Guizbatt, Wataru Komada will be voicing Asguiaro Ebern, and lastly, Daiki Hamano will be voicing Luders Friegen.

