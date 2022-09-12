Bleach TYBW anime will be a 4-cour broadcast

Information about the release of Bleach TYBW continues to be made available online, much to the delight of fans, who are excited about the franchise's latest instalment. The upcoming anime series will air on Monday, October 10, 2022, and followers of the series cannot wait to see Ichigo once again. Yesterday, the preview screening of the first two episodes of the series took place in Japan.

During the preview, fans were informed about many details concerning the series’ release, music, and animation style. We now know that the series will be split into four cours, each one composed of twelve to thirteen episodes.

Fans are worried about the pacing of Bleach TYBW

What was revealed during the preview?

-This new season will be cut into 4 parts!

-Movie-like quality with stunning animation

-Dynamic new battle scenes

-Amazing new OSTs

As stated before, the previews of Bleach TYBW’s first two episodes were screened yesterday in Japan. Besides the reveal of the four-cour format, the event also showcased the animation style Studio Pierrot chose for the series. Each episode of this new adaptation will have a movie-quality animation, with fights that look dynamic and fluid.

Fans who attended the event were also in awe after hearing the epic and brand new soundtrack that will play throughout Bleach TYBW. The screening was so emotive and the episodes were so outstanding that some fans claimed to have been moved to tears after seeing them.

Speculations about TYBW

Followers of Tite Kubo’s world-famous manga series are eagerly awaiting the upcoming release of Bleach TYBW. The reviews by fans after the preview screening in Japan did nothing but intensify the hype generated amid Bleach's fan community over the past few months. However, not everyone is happy with the way Studio Pierrot is handling the new series.

A four-cour format means that the show will have anywhere between 48 and 52 episodes. The new adaptation will conclude the story of the original manga where the first series left off. This means that Studio Pierrot will have to adapt 22 manga volumes in less than 60 episodes.

Ichigo as seen in the new series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When fans first heard about the project, they expected Bleach TYBW to have more than 60 episodes. The series will adapt one of the longest and most beloved arcs in the franchise. Consequently, the fandom was expecting a long and well-paced series.

The fact that the number of episodes is significantly lower than expected, has raised some concerns, mostly because the show will have more fight scenes than the manga. Fans are worried that the show will feel rushed with the limited number of episodes that will be released.

Final thoughts

How will the seires turn out? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW is just a couple of months away from being officially aired. Fans will only know how they feel about this new adaptation once they see it with their own eyes. However, they are still being cautious with their expectations, as it is likely that the series will not comprise everything they had imagined.

News of fewer episodes has been the biggest source of concern for fans of the franchise. It is still uncertain if the pacing of the episodes will suffer in some way due to the shorter time each part of the series will have. We will not be able to tell until Bleach TYBW finally comes out this coming October.

