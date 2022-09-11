Bleach TYBW anime releases synopsis of episode one and comments from the artists

With October fast approaching, Bleach fans are more hyped than ever for the release of the new series Thousand-Year Blood War. Lately, fans have been looking for any information regarding the anime they can find online. Fortunately for them, the official website for the series just released some essential information.

The synopsis of the first episode has been released, giving fans a small taste of what they can expect once the series begins to air. Alongside the synopsis, comments from the artists and producers behind the opening and ending theme songs were also released. Continue reading to learn more about the information that was made public via Bleach’s official website.

The Soul Society will be in grave danger once Bleach TYBW is released

Episode 1 synopsis

Bleach TYBW episode 1 will be titled The Blood Warfare, and it will set the stage for the events that will take place as the series progresses. The Soul Society and the Technology Development Bureau are concerned with the sudden disappearance of Hollows around the world. They have lost track of them one after the other without a real explanation as to why.

As they ponder the situation, the newly appointed Shinigami, Ryunosuke and Shino Madarame, will arrive at Karakura Town. They will become aware of the situation as soon as they make it there. The two Shinigami will be attacked by an undisclosed enemy, only to be saved by Ichigo at the last second.

What is happening with the Soul Society? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Two days after Ichigo saved his fellow Shinigami, he will meet a masked man. His friends will talk with Ryunosuke, who has regained consciousness after a few days of rest. Meanwhile, the Soul Society will become aware of strange events happening inside its walls.

Comments about the new opening

The artist behind the opening for Bleach’s new anime adaptation is Tatsuya Kitani. The official website for the upcoming series credits gives fans a little more information about his career as a musician, starting with his involvement in the Vocaloid Project as the producer known as Hello Tanida-san.

He was the one who provided both the theme song Rapport and the image song Tanatophobia for Bleach’s original exhibition, Bleach EX. He has also helped many other artists by providing them with music, like Johnny’s WEST and Shiritsu Ebisu Chuuugaku.

The website also includes Kitani’s comments about his involvement with the series. The artist has been a fan of Tite Kubo’s series for a long time, so he decided to make a song that reminded him of the feelings Bleach imbued him with. He also wanted his new song to be a reminder of how far he has come since the beginning of his career.

Kitani is truly honored that Kubo and the people working on Bleach’s new series chose his song to be the ending for Thousand-Year Blood War. Lastly, he commented on how he only has to wait to see his song on TV when the first episode airs.

Comments about the ending

SennaRin (Image via Twitter/ @senna_rin)

The ending song for Bleach TSBW, The End, will be sung by an upcoming artist known as SennaRin. She is best known for her work on the opening and ending of the series The Legend of the Galactic Heroes. She is also tasked with making the theme song for J Sports Rugby 2022.

SennaRin's comments about her involvement with the series were also featured on the official website. The artist is ecstatic about being allowed to make an ending song for one of her favorite series. She feels like it was fate for her to work on the series, as she was born in the same year that the manga was published and a character of the same name, Shizuku Akane, featured in a movie of the franchise.

Shizuku as seen in the movie (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The producer of the ending, Hiroyuki Sawano, also commented on SennaRin’s performance. He wanted to create a song that would truly reflect the series in both its grove and sound. Sawano created a song that was quiet during the beginning and became more lively towards the end.

He felt that SennaRin’s voice and lyrics fit perfectly with his song, so he is glad to be working with an artist that will push him out of his comfort zone. He further commented that the song and the series are closely related, which makes the work behind it extremely meaningful for him.

Final thoughts

Ichigo and his friends will return soon (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There are only a couple of weeks until October 10 arrives, bringing with it the first episode of TYBW. As such, any information about the new series is vital for fans, who have been waiting for years to see Ichigo return to their screens. With the synopsis of episode one out, it seems likely that fans will become even more hyped for the release of the series.

It is also important to remember that an anime like Bleach is only as iconic as its theme songs. The artists behind the opening and ending worked hard to give fans songs they would enjoy while watching TYBW. Fans must show appropriate respect for everyone involved in the production of the anime.

