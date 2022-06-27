5 anime characters who can defeat Ichigo from Bleach (and 5 who don't stand a chance)

Ichigo Kurosaki was once an ordinary high school kid living a regular life, but his life changed forever after encountering Rukia. He quickly became a powerful Soul Reaper capable of taking down many of the Soul Society's top officials without much trouble while maintaining peace between the various factions within the Soul Society.

His various Spiritual abilities and fighting experience make him a very powerful character, even by Shounen anime standards. Despite this, some characters are still capable of defeating him in combat.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's personal views. It also contains spoilers for each anime listed.

Five characters who would defeat Ichigo with no trouble

1) Goku (Dragon Ball)

One of the most iconic and beloved characters in anime, Goku is also one of the strongest. Throughout the Dragon Ball series, fans get to watch the Saiyan as he gets stronger while fighting against enemies capable of destroying Earth without breaking a sweat.

From Super Saiyan to Ultra Instinct, Goku has been capable of defeating Ichigo Kurosaki for quite some time. Although he may have struggled to beat the latter right after unlocking Super Saiyan One, Ultra Instinct is a different story.

With Ultra Instinct, Goku can dodge all of the Soul Reaper's attacks without difficulty. His overwhelming strength and power can easily take out Ichigo in a one-versus-one battle.

2) Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

Almost 2,000 years ago, Anos Voldigoad gave his life to end the war between the Demons and the Humans. After reincarnating, he has regained all of his previous abilities and memories and enrolled in the Demon King Academy, where young Demons are trained to become the next Demon King of Tyranny.

However, due to Anos constantly claiming to be the Demon King of Tyranny and his arrogant personality, he was named a misfit.

Despite being a misfit, Anos Voldigoad is the strongest character in his series by a mile and the only one fit to be crowned Demon King of Tyranny. Towards the end of the anime's first season, Anos killed the God of Time on a conceptual level with a single strike.

To defeat Ichigo, Anos only needs to call upon the Reason Destroying Sword Venuzdonoa, and the fight will be settled.

3) Lord Beerus (Dragon Ball Super)

Lord Beerus is the God of Destruction for Universe 7 and the strongest God of Destruction overall. Under the tutelage of Whis the Angel, Beerus is learning to master Ultra Instinct while developing his own technique, Ultra Ego.

Beerus has shown time and time again that he is one of the strongest fighters in the series, including effortlessly taking down the Dragon Team and singlehandedly fending off the other Gods of Destruction.

Using Hakai, Beerus can destroy almost anything, including metaphysical beings such as souls and ghosts. In fact, he had done this once before as he completely erased Dr. Mashirito's ghost during the attack on the World Invention Conference.

Beerus would be able to use Hakai to destroy Ichigo without any trouble at all, successfully winning the fight.

4) Giorno Giovanna (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind)

Giorno and his Stand as they appear in the anime (Image via Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind)

Giorno Giovanna is the son of Dio Brando and the protagonist of Jojo's Part 5. Despite being a kid, Giorno is easily the most potent Stand user in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.

His Stand, Gold Experience, can give and transform life, and it is also capable of unleashing a barrage of punches. Giorno typically used Gold Experience's life-giving ability to create tiny animals and various plants.

After being pierced by a Stand-creating Arrow, Gold Experience became Gold Experience Requiem and gained the ability to prevent Giorno's enemies from reaching the truth.

In a fight with Ichigo, Giorno will use GER to stop Ichigo from reaching the truth or predestined outcome. Thus, preventing him from winning the battle or even attacking Giorno in the first place.

5) Featherine Augustus Aurora (Umineko: When They Cry)

Featherine Augustus Aurora is easily the strongest character on this list and one of the strongest in her series. Possessing the rank of Creator, Featherine is capable of manipulating reality in whatever way she wants. She can change entire timelines and completely erase people from existence on a whim.

Against Ichigo, Featherine would have no trouble defeating him at all. In fact, she would not need to fight him since she could easily erase him from existence or rewrite the battle in a way that has her come out as the victor.

Either situation will result in the Soul Reaper's demise at Featherine's hand.

Five anime characters who would lose to Ichigo in seconds

1) Orochimaru (Naruto)

Orochimaru is perhaps the craftiest character in Naruto. He can slither around like a snake while constantly dodging death when fighting much stronger characters.

Due to this, he was finally able to find the perfect body and achieve immortality. However, even with his immortality and immense skill, he would not stand a chance against Ichigo Kurosaki.

The Soul Reaper is too powerful to fall victim to any of Orochimaru's apparent ploys. In fact, many of Ichigo's abilities could possibly destroy Orochimaru's new body and render his immortality useless.

2) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

The protagonist of One Piece, one of the longest-running Shounen anime of all time, Monkey D. Luffy, has proven himself to be incredibly powerful. After consuming the Gomu Gomu no Mi as a kid and mastering Haki as a teenager, few characters in One Piece are capable of taking Luffy down.

Despite this, he is still leagues below Ichigo Kurosaki and would lose to him in a fight.

Ichigo's skill as a Soul Reaper and vast levels of Spirit Energy completely outclass Luffy's mastery of Haki. None of Luffy's transformations, Gear 2 to Gear 4, would be able to effectively counter any of Ichigo's abilities, including his Zanpakuto or Quincy powers.

3) Isaac Netero (Hunter x Hunter)

Isaac Netero is the 12th Chairman of the Hunter Association and the once the strongest Nen user in the world. For decades, Netero spent time training his martial arts to the point where his punches could move faster than sound.

He uses his impressive physical prowess and his Nen ability, 100-Type Guanyin Bodhisattva, to take down any opponent he faces. This was showcased perfectly in his fight with Meruem.

Regardless of his peak physical condition and Nen mastery, Netero would stand little chance in a fight against Ichigo. As a Soul Reaper, he would inherently be much more potent than Netero in terms of physical strength.

Along with his Spiritual Abilities, there does not seem to be much Netero can do against Ichigo.

4) Muzan Kibutsuji (Demon Slayer)

Muzan Kibutsuji is the primary antagonist of Demon Slayer and the King of the Demons. All the demons in the series stem from him, as he was the first, and he has a unique ability that allows him to keep tabs on almost all of them.

Muzan also has a special team of Demons known as the Twelve Kizuki, who work directly under him. As powerful as these Demons are, none of them even come close to Muzan's level.

However, Ichigo would have no trouble defeating him in battle. Muzan has an amazing regeneration ability, but with Getsuga Tensho, Muzan's healing means nothing. Ichigo would obliterate him with a single attack, leaving nothing left.

5) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

After gaining the power of the Attack Titan, the Warhammer Titan, the Founding Titan, and the Coordinate, Eren Yaeger quickly became the most powerful character in Attack on Titan. With his powers, he initiated the Rumbling, an event aimed at killing everyone on Earth.

Eren controls thousands of Colossal Titans stomping across the planet and ravaging entire continents.

Eren is much stronger than the average human without his powers due to his military training, and with his powers, he is on a whole other level. Despite this, Ichigo Kurosaki would have no trouble defeating him.

He can take down any Titan Eren throws at him even without knowing their weakness at the nape of the neck.

