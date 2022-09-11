Visual and leaks from Bleach TYBW Premiere screening leaves Twitter screaming for more

As the release date for the highly anticipated continuation of Bleach looms over dedicated fans of the series, an exclusive sneak peek from its premiere drops on Twitter. Leakers engage their communities with little details and exclusive images that build up the hype even more. However, visuals from the most awaited anime have baffled fans on Twitter.

Tite Kubo's work has been regarded as one of the best shonen Animangas of all time, and Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War has attained immense hype from fans of the original 2004 anime. While it is unlikely that fans will get footage from the premiere itself, they remain optimistic and wait for more visuals.

So follow along as this article debunks the leaked visuals from Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War and what fans can expect as it approaches the release date.

Fans in Japan enjoy the exclusive premiere of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, and Twitter is hyped up

Leaked Visual

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks BLEACH TYBW Anime

Premiere Screening Sneak Peek BLEACH TYBW AnimePremiere Screening Sneak Peek https://t.co/AW2zHwCEVO

Twitter user @shonenleaks is on a leaking spree as Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War premieres in Japan. However, fans await more leaks as the leaked image doesn't depict any fights or key visuals.

Fans who have enjoyed watching the premiere to its fullest have confirmed that the quality of the animation is on par with that of a high-budget movie. The action-packed scenes are abundant, and the art seems to work in tune with those scenes. They have also confirmed that the background fills in the new anime will be rich and detailed.

To provide a well-organized introduction to the arc, the first two episodes have been deemed longer than usual by fans. The opening and ending songs for the highly anticipated continuation have been showcased at the premiere and the artists have been revealed.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks BLEACH TYBW Premiere Updates

(Reports from JP audience)



Quality is that of a movie. Good looking battle scenes. Rich backgrounds. Great art. Amazing theme song. First two episodes seems to be bit longer than usual BLEACH TYBW Premiere Updates(Reports from JP audience)Quality is that of a movie. Good looking battle scenes. Rich backgrounds. Great art. Amazing theme song. First two episodes seems to be bit longer than usual https://t.co/DQOaLr7USs

It was confirmed quite early on that Tite Kubo is involved with the production process of the continuation, but fans of the manga have confirmed that new battle scenes have been added to facilitate the limited scenes from the manga. Kubo is expected to be involved in these scenes and has been authorized to make these additions.

Furthermore, fans have been asked to refrain from leaking the events of the premiere until 7 pm JST (3 am PST, 6 am EST, and 3.30 pm IST). This has led to many speculating about the release of a final/second trailer or other exciting information regarding the upcoming continuation of Bleach.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to Bleach, fans never cease to speculate. The excitement fans have for the Thousand Year Blood War arc is astounding, considering the anime that hasn't been around for a decade. Fans are now torn between craving more key visuals and avoiding spoilers, which makes this a difficult conundrum.

VIZ @VIZMedia



New Key Visual for BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War! Bring down the blade with the strength to shatter fate. ⚔️New Key Visual for BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War! #BleachTYBW Bring down the blade with the strength to shatter fate. ⚔️New Key Visual for BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War! #BleachTYBW https://t.co/uWj4e0FoGV

Everyone seems to be immensely excited for the next chapter of Ichigo Kurosaki's life as a shinigami. At the same time, the community remains one of the most dedicated and loyal to Tite Kubo and his contribution to the world of anime and manga.

