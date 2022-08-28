Bleach: 8 Bankai to be revealed in Thousand Year Blood War

Bleach is going to feature some of the coolest Bankai reveals in the Thousand Year Blood War. Predictably, there will be major spoilers from the manga right up ahead.

For several years, fans have been anticipating the 2022 adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War. Studio Pierrot will release episodes in the fall, so fans don't have to wait much longer.

Since the Bleach anime ended long before the manga did, many viewers have missed out on multiple Bankai reveals. Needless to say, there will be a lot of bloodshed in the Thousand Year Blood War.

Several Bleach characters will unlock their true Bankai in the Thousand Year Blood War

8) Retsu Unohana (Minazuki)

Unohana is not somebody to mess with in the Bleach series. During the Thousand Year Blood War, it was revealed that she was the original Kenpachi. She ended up fighting the current one so he could unlock his full combat potential.

Minazuki has the scary ability to produce a strong acid from the sword. This blood-red substance can reduce even the strongest fighters into mere skeletons. When combined with her Shikai abilities, Unohana can heal Kenpachi's wounds and force him to fight her again.

7) Renji Abarai (Soo Zabimaru)

For several years, Bleach fans had no idea that Renji was using a false Bankai. His Zanpakuto spirit did not recognize his power until much later in the series. With some help from Ichibe Hyosube, Renji finally learned to control his Bankai.

He could originally turn his main weapon into a giant snake. When he fought Mask de Masculine in the Thousand Year Blood War, he unlocked a more compact version of his former Bankai. Renji can now impale his targets, form jaws made from spiritual energy, and reduce his targets to ashes.

6) Rukia Kuchiki (Hakka no Togame)

As Nodt is a fearsome Bleach villain who nearly killed Byakuya in the Thousand Year Blood War. Consequently, this was Rukia's chance to finally prove her worth to her brother. After he acknowledged her ability to grow more powerful, Byakuya let her do the rest of the fighting.

Her Bankai gives her the power of absolute zero temperature. She can release a giant pillar made from really cold mist, which freezes anything caught within the area. On a side note, Rukia's new Bankai form also gives her white hair and a white kimono, making her look completely different.

5) Shunsui Kyoraku (Katen Kyokotsu: Karamatsu Shinju)

Bankai are only meant to be used as an absolute last resort in battle. Shunsui cannot activate this ability whenever he's around fellow Soul Reapers. Otherwise, they will be caught within his range. Shunsui first used it against Lille Barro in the Thousand Year Blood War.

Dark energy surrounds the entire battlefield, causing everybody to feel negative emotions. Shunsui's Bankai is broken up into multiple acts and a final performance, similar to a classical theater.

First, all of his wounds are shared with his opponent. Shortly afterwards, black spots will suddenly appear and cause the enemy to bleed. Not long after, they will drown in spiritual energy. Last but not least, a thin white line will cut off the enemy's head and blow it up.

4) Kisuke Urahara (Kannonbiraki Benihime Aratame)

Bleach fans may remember how way back then, Kisuke Urahara mentioned that his Bankai wasn't suitable for training anybody. Nobody knew why until the Thousand Year Blood War arrived. Urahara was forced to use his ultimate move against Askin Nakk le Vaar.

Urahara summons a giant woman with the power to restructure anything. He can use this special ability for various purposes, such as making his arm grow stronger or breaking down barriers. Urahara can even heal select body parts by stitching them back together.

Most characters in the Bleach series take several years to learn their Bankai. Urahara only needed three days with a special device. His genius level of intellect is something to be admired.

3) Kenpachi Zaraki (unnamed)

The Thousand Year Blood War has been a major showcase of Kenpachi's strength. Not only did he finally learn the name of his Zanpakuto, he also unlocked his Shikai and Bankai. It's rather impressive how Kenpachi became a captain in the Gotei 13 without having those abilities.

Whenever he releases his Bankai in the Bleach series, Kenpachi takes on the form of a very angry oni. He also wields a small machete with extreme attacking power. Kenpachi can easily cut Gerard Valyrie in half while the latter is using his giant form. His physical stats have truly skyrocketed in this state.

However, there are limitations to what Kenpachi can and cannot do. If his body releases too much power, he will break down in a matter of moments. Kenpachi also becomes a mindless fighter, so friends and foes are not safe.

2) Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto - (Zanka no Tachi)

Yamamoto's powerful Bankai takes on the form of a scorched blade. With the power of the sun, his sword can burn anything it touches and erase it from existence. The weapon becomes so hot that the water dries up immediately. Toshiro Hitsugaya can't even use his own powers near it.

Most characters in the Bleach series are rightfully scared of Yamamoto's true power. If left on for too long, his Bankai can destroy everything around him. Nobody can even get close to him without burning up. He redefines the concept of destruction in the Bleach series.

Yamamoto definitely put his Bankai to good use in the Thousand Year Blood War. He can bypass enemy defenses from the Wandenreich, even if they try to protect themselves with Blut Vene. He can even summon the ashes of fallen enemies to attack on his behalf.

1) Ichigo Kurosaki (Tensa Zangetsu)

Bleach fans have already seen Ichigo's Bakai several times in the series. However, the Thousand Year Blood War revealed that he had yet to unlock his full potential. It turns out that he is the hybrid offspring between Soul Reapers, Hollows, and Quincies.

In order to go up against Yhwach, Ichigo had to reforge his Zanpakuto and merge into a new Hollow form. His upgraded Bankai further augments his spiritual energy. Tensa Zangetsu is so powerful that a single Getsuga Tensho would've killed Yhwach, had it not been for his Almighty powers.

Unfortunately for Bleach fans, Yhwach broke Ichigo's Bankai shortly after its release in the Thousand Year Blood War. It's very telling when a physical god would rather destroy it before it could ever be used. Of course, it remains to be seen if the Bleach anime will expand on Ichigo's Bankai.

