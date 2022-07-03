Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War new trailer unveils major antagonist and the Sternritters

Ecstatic fans of Bleach had difficulty suppressing their emotions after the final arc of the series, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was announced at the Jump Festa 2022. However, the event didn’t disclose much about the sequel to its fans regarding the characters and cast.
Much to the fan’s surprise, at Anime Expo 2022, held in Los Angeles, a new lengthy trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was released along with a key visual, introducing the old and the new characters.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War surprised the fans with the new trailer
Like most creators, Tite Kubo of Bleach didn’t make it to the Anime Expo 2022 held in Los Angeles. However, he recorded a video expressing his feelings about the new trailer and key visuals. Tite Kubo also shared many things regarding the upcoming arc and his favorite moments and wanted the fans to appreciate the new artwork as he was personally involved in every step of the animation.
The new trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Years of Blood War kicked off with Takayuki Sugo, Yhwach’s voice actor, introducing the character. The greatest antagonist of the series has finally woken up from his 900 years long sleep and has given the Soul Society just 9 days.
The trailer has also introduced new characters who are mainly from Yhwach’s Sternritter army including Asguiaro Ebern, Quilde Opie, Bazz-B, Bambietta Basterbine, and Jugram Haschwalth. Also, the newly formed Gotei 13, comprised new and old captains.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Staff
- Director - Tomohisha Taguchi
- Chief Animation Directors - Michio Hasegawa, Sei Komatsubara, and Kumiko Takayanagi
- CG Directors - Toshihiro Sasaki, Kazushi Goto
- Art Design - Toshiki Amada
- Color Design - Saori Goda
- Editing - Akinori Mishima
- Sound Director - Yukio Nagasaki
- Sound Production - Zack Promotion
- Director of Photography - Kazuhiro Yamada
- Action Effects Animation Directors - Satoshi Sakai, Yoshihiro Kanno, Yong Hoon Chong
- Art Director - Yoshio Tanioka
- Character Designer - Masashi Kudo
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cast
Bleach has also revealed a long list of the cast comprised of reprising voice actors and new:
- Masakazu Morita as Ichigo Kurosaki
- Fumiko Orikasa as Rukia Kuchiki
- Noriaki Sugiyama as Uryū Ishida
- Yuki Matsuoka as Orihime Inoue
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Yasutora Sado
- Kentaro Ito as Renji Abarai
- Shinichiro Miki as Kisuke Urahara
- Satsuki Yukino as Yoruichi Shihōin
- Binbin Takaoka as Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto
- Houko Kuwashima as Suì-Fēng
- Shouto Kashii as Rōjūrō Ōtoribashi
- Aya Hisakawa as Retsu Unohana
- Masaya Onosaka as Shinji Hirako
- Ryotaro Okiayu as Byakuya Kuchiki
- Tetsu Inada as Sajin Komamura
- Akio Ohtsuka as Shunsui Kyōraku
- Tomokazu Sugita as Kensei Muguruma
- Romi Park as Tōshirō Hitsugaya
- Fumihiko Tachiki as Kenpachi Zaraki
- Ryusei Nakao as Mayuri Kurotsuchi
- Hideo Ishikawa as Jūshirō Ukitake
- Naomi Kusumi as Ichibē Hyōsube
- Yōji Ueda as Ōetsu Mimaiya
- Tomoyuki Shimura as Tenjirō Kirinji
- Rina Satou as Senjumaru Shutara
- Ayumi Tsunematsu as Kirio Hikifune
- Takayuki Sugo as Yhwach
- Yuichiro Umehara as Jugram Haschwalth
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Askin Nakk Le Vaar
- Ayana Taketatsu as Bambietta Basterbine
- Yūki Ono as Bazz-B
- Yumi Uchiyama as Candice Catnipp
- Natsuki Hanae as Gremmy Thoumeaux
- Satoshi Hino as Lille Barro