Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War new trailer unveils major antagonist and the Sternritters

Ecstatic fans of Bleach had difficulty suppressing their emotions after the final arc of the series, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was announced at the Jump Festa 2022. However, the event didn’t disclose much about the sequel to its fans regarding the characters and cast.

Much to the fan’s surprise, at Anime Expo 2022, held in Los Angeles, a new lengthy trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was released along with a key visual, introducing the old and the new characters.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War surprised the fans with the new trailer

Like most creators, Tite Kubo of Bleach didn’t make it to the Anime Expo 2022 held in Los Angeles. However, he recorded a video expressing his feelings about the new trailer and key visuals. Tite Kubo also shared many things regarding the upcoming arc and his favorite moments and wanted the fans to appreciate the new artwork as he was personally involved in every step of the animation.

The new trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Years of Blood War kicked off with Takayuki Sugo, Yhwach’s voice actor, introducing the character. The greatest antagonist of the series has finally woken up from his 900 years long sleep and has given the Soul Society just 9 days.

The trailer has also introduced new characters who are mainly from Yhwach’s Sternritter army including Asguiaro Ebern, Quilde Opie, Bazz-B, Bambietta Basterbine, and Jugram Haschwalth. Also, the newly formed Gotei 13, comprised new and old captains.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Staff

Director - Tomohisha Taguchi

Chief Animation Directors - Michio Hasegawa, Sei Komatsubara, and Kumiko Takayanagi

CG Directors - Toshihiro Sasaki, Kazushi Goto

Art Design - Toshiki Amada

Color Design - Saori Goda

Editing - Akinori Mishima

Sound Director - Yukio Nagasaki

Sound Production - Zack Promotion

Director of Photography - Kazuhiro Yamada

Action Effects Animation Directors - Satoshi Sakai, Yoshihiro Kanno, Yong Hoon Chong

Art Director - Yoshio Tanioka

Character Designer - Masashi Kudo

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cast

Bleach has also revealed a long list of the cast comprised of reprising voice actors and new:

Masakazu Morita as Ichigo Kurosaki

Fumiko Orikasa as Rukia Kuchiki

Noriaki Sugiyama as Uryū Ishida

Yuki Matsuoka as Orihime Inoue

Hiroki Yasumoto as Yasutora Sado

Kentaro Ito as Renji Abarai

Shinichiro Miki as Kisuke Urahara

Satsuki Yukino as Yoruichi Shihōin

Binbin Takaoka as Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto

Houko Kuwashima as Suì-Fēng

Shouto Kashii as Rōjūrō Ōtoribashi

Aya Hisakawa as Retsu Unohana

Masaya Onosaka as Shinji Hirako

Ryotaro Okiayu as Byakuya Kuchiki

Tetsu Inada as Sajin Komamura

Akio Ohtsuka as Shunsui Kyōraku

Tomokazu Sugita as Kensei Muguruma

Romi Park as Tōshirō Hitsugaya

Fumihiko Tachiki as Kenpachi Zaraki

Ryusei Nakao as Mayuri Kurotsuchi

Hideo Ishikawa as Jūshirō Ukitake

Naomi Kusumi as Ichibē Hyōsube

Yōji Ueda as Ōetsu Mimaiya

Tomoyuki Shimura as Tenjirō Kirinji

Rina Satou as Senjumaru Shutara

Ayumi Tsunematsu as Kirio Hikifune

Takayuki Sugo as Yhwach

Yuichiro Umehara as Jugram Haschwalth

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Askin Nakk Le Vaar

Ayana Taketatsu as Bambietta Basterbine

Yūki Ono as Bazz-B

Yumi Uchiyama as Candice Catnipp

Natsuki Hanae as Gremmy Thoumeaux

Satoshi Hino as Lille Barro

