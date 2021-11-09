Bleach Thousand Year Blood War: Anime news at Jump Festa '22

Bleach fans who’ve been kept in the dark since the Thousand Year Blood War (TYBW) anime adaptation announcement can finally rejoice. Shueisha has confirmed that more news about the anime will be released in the December event of Festa '22.

More news regarding the adaptation of this wildly popular arc of the Bleach series will be coming on December 18, 2021,18:00 (JST) / 01:00 (PT) when the Jump Festa ‘22 kicks off.

Taking a look at Jump Festa’s history, it can be deduced that Bleach fans will be getting great news regarding the anime's final arc.

Fans can expect Jump Festa '22 to bring Bleach 'Thousand Year Blood War' news

What is Jump Festa?

The promotional image for Jump Festa '22, which will be primarily online this year as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak situation in Japan (Image via Shueisha)

Jump Festa is a yearly party/exposition hosted by Shueisha in a public forum setting in Japan. Shueisha are the publishers of various Jump magazines, most famously Shonen Jump. Over 100k people attend every year, and many franchises introduce themselves or announce major news at the yearly event.

For perspective, some of the major announcements to come out of Jump Festa ‘20 were The Promised Neverland Season 2 and Dr. Stone Season 2. Both anime were fiercely popular and well-received as their respective first seasons aired, emphasizing what can be expected at each Jump Festa.

With such fantastic announcements as these, Jump Festa ‘20 was still considered a down year for announcements and news. As such, Bleach fans should be awfully excited for December 18-19 (JST) when Jump Festa ‘22 takes place, and TYBW news is broken

The Thousand Year Blood War adaptation’s significance

Fanart of the protagonists of each of the Big 3 series, featuring (left to right) Ichigo from Bleach, Luffy from One Piece, and Naruto from Naruto/Naruto Shippuden (Image via deviantart.com)

The Bleach anime aired its originally presumed last episode on March 27, 2012, ending the Fullbringer arc without taking the steps to begin the TYBW arc. However, to the dismay of fans, reports during the anime’s original run showed author Tite Kubo was displeased with the adaptation. While unconfirmed, Kubo likely was involved in the decision not to animate the TYBW as a result.

Thus, Bleach fans were left behind as fellow 'Big 3' series One Piece and Naruto continued on. These two series either still are adapting or fully adapted the remainder of their manga counterparts. Now, Bleach fans will finally get their due and see their series finished.

Initial news of the TYBW anime adaptation came in March 2020, when the story first leaked and then was confirmed at an anime convention. An accompanying video featuring panels from the TYBW manga arc was released alongside the news.

Since then Bleach fans have unfortunately been left with no news, until now when the Jump Festa ‘22 update was announced. Other series with confirmed news to announce include World Trigger, Boruto, Demon Slayer, One Piece, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Dr. Stone, and My Hero Academia.

Final thoughts

While many series will be making announcements at Jump Festa ‘22, Bleach fans seemingly have the most to look forward to right now.

Receiving more news on what will finally finish the anime adaptation of the beloved series will be more than welcome to Bleach fans everywhere. Regardless of problems with past adaptational material, fans should be excited to see Bleach brought to life with updated technology and style.

Be sure to keep a lookout for this exciting Bleach news and more as Jump Festa runs on December 18 and 19, 2021.

Edited by R. Elahi