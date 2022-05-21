4 Bleach characters that Ichigo Kurosaki can defeat by himself (and 4 he cannot)

Ichigo Kurosaki may not be the flashiest Bleach fighter, but he is definitely among the deadliest. The main protagonist is known for his exponential growth rate, immense spiritual power, and mastery of swordsmanship.

More importantly, Ichigo also has access to special abilities from multiple races, including the Shinigami and Hollows. He is unlike any other character in the series.

Unsurprisingly, very few can ever hope to defeat Ichigo in battle. He is a ridiculously strong fighter, despite his simple and straightforward moveset. With that said, there are a few who can take him on and survive.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views and contains major spoilers from the manga.

Bleach characters that Ichigo can defeat

1) Uryū Ishida

Hollows are corrupt spirits that are highly poisonous to Quincies in Bleach.

With this being the case, Uryū Ishida is at a disadvantage in this battle. Ichigo's merged Hollow form makes him a very dangerous threat.

Antithesis would allow Uryū to redirect damage back to Ichigo. With that said, the latter is strong enough to defeat enemies in a single blow, so Antithesis wouldn't really work in that case.

Ichigo's attack potency is among the highest in the Bleach series, especially if he uses Getsuga Jūjishō. Uryū would have to main his distance with his long-range arrows.

However, Ichigo is more than fast enough to react accordingly. His natural abilities are far beyond Uryū's, given his combat experience against stronger threats.

2) Kenpachi Zaraki

Kenpachi Zaraki is a physically stronger fighter than Ichigo in the Bleach series, particularly in terms of strength. When he activates his Bankai, his attacking power goes through the roof. He even used his teeth to rip off Gerard Valkyrie's arm, despite the latter's gigantic form.

Ichigo would have to be extremely careful here. He does have a particular advantage. Kenpachi's Bankai reduces him to a mindless beast, which means Ichigo can formulate strategies around him.

It will be a very close match, but Ichigo has the speed and skill to dodge Kenpachi's most vicious attacks.

3) Rukia Kuchiki

The outcome of this battle will be determined by distance. Ichigo can only win as long as he is far away from Rukia Kuchiki's position. Her Shikai won't do much here, but it's her Bankai that Ichigo needs to worry about.

Rukia can lower temperatures down to absolute zero. Ichigo would freeze completely solid if he got close to her. For that reason, she is among the strongest female characters in Bleach.

Of course, Ichigo can use speed to his advantage. He just needs to stay outside her range and fire off his powerful Getsuga Tenshō.

Ichigo should be able to physically overwhelm Rukia.

4) Ichibē Hyōsube

Ichibē Hyōsube leads the entire Zero Division, who are sworn to protect the Soul King. Even the likes of Yhwach recognize his power level.

With the power of Ichimonji by his side, Ichibē is able to cover targets with a special type of ink. For example, his Shikai can take away his opponent's abilities. He is not to be taken lightly in the Bleach series.

Ichigo would have to rely on his natural reflexes to dodge each attack. He can only win if he performs the first strike.

Ichigo is strong enough to cut through Yhwach cleanly, so he should be able to do the same with Ichibē. Again, he must act fast before the monk summons his true powers.

Bleach characters that Ichigo cannot beat conclusively

1) Gerard Valkyrie

Let it be known that Gerard Valkyrie isn't going to defeat Ichigo here. The Sternritter couldn't even take out Byakuya and Tōshirō in his most powerful form, and they are much weaker than Ichigo.

However, based on the current information, this is an inconclusive match. Gerard can simply keep powering himself up with his Miracle abilities. Ichigo has no way of getting past this ridiculous ability. The Sternritter never seems to die, no matter what he's up against.

Ōetsu Nimaiya was able to defeat Gerard earlier in the Thousand Year Blood War. Unfortunately, that was never fully explained in the Bleach manga. There are just way too many unknown variables with the Miracle.

2) Sōsuke Aizen

Ichigo certainly has the physical stats to keep up with Sōsuke Aizen. However, the main problem is that Ichigo can't put him down for good.

Aizen fused himself with the Hōgyoku, which granted him regenerative abilities. He is practically immortal in the Bleach series. The only reason he previously lost to Ichigo was that Urahara activated a special Kidō spell on him.

Ichigo is not a Kidō master like his mentor. Therefore, he cannot seal Aizen in the same exact way.

Unlike most Bleach characters, Ichigo mainly relies on brute force, which doesn't work against overpowered abilities.

3) Yhwach

In this battle, Ichigo once again has to deal with the broken abilities of a main antagonist. This seems to be a recurring theme in the Bleach series.

Ichigo's physical strengths are slightly better than Yhwach's. Under normal circumstances, Getsuga Tenshō would kill the emperor of the Wandenreich. However, without Uryū by his side, Ichigo is not going to win here.

Yhwach can simply rewrite his death via the Almighty. Ichigo doesn't have the means to prevent this from happening.

Yhwach can just keep fighting until Ichigo tires himself out.

4) Soul King (Prime)

There was a time in the Bleach series when the Soul King was truly a living god. For the sake of this article, it won't be referring to the Thousand Year Blood War version, where it was in a severely weakened state.

Instead, it will take a look back into the distant past. At one point, this powerful creature had all its limbs intact. Its right arm could prevent change, while its left arm could promote evolution.

The Soul King also had the heart to manifest various miracles in the Bleach series. Most importantly, he had precognitive abilities, just like his son Yhwach.

It can be argued that in the past, the Soul King was much stronger. Ichigo would not fare well in this battle. Try imagining the unsealed Soul King with every single body part. It completely redefines the concept of power in Bleach.

