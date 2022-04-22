10 strongest women in Bleach, ranked

To its credit, Bleach has a really good selection of strong and capable women, given their spiritual prowess and special powers.

Tite Kubo does give dedicated fights to his female cast, which is a rarity in the Shōnen genre. They aren't even limited to fighting other women. Intergender battles are very common in the Bleach series.

Whether it's Suì-Fēng or Yoruichi Shihōin, these women are not to be messed with. They are well regarded for their unique fighting styles. Bleach fans know they always bring something different to the table.

Note: This article will contain major spoilers from the manga.

Bleach has some truly exceptional women

10) Orihime Inoue

Ever since Orihime was powered up by the Hōgyoku, she could summon different spirits with her Shun Shun Rikka. They can be used for offensive and defensive purposes. She can also heal injuries and even undo certain events. There is a reason why Sōsuke Aizen took a great interest in her.

Orihime has great combat potential with her special abilities. However, she is limited by her lack of fighting experience. She also prefers to stay on the sidelines, given her pacifist nature.

9) Rangiku Matsumoto

Only the strongest fighters can serve under the Gotei 13. This expert swordwoman is a lieutenant of the 10th Division, taking direct orders from Tōshirō Hitsugaya.

Rangiku may seem easy going, but she takes every fight seriously. With the ease of Shikai, Rangiku can turn her sword into ash. She can then cut anywhere within the range of her ashes. This gives her many different approaches in a fight.

Unfortunately, she has not yet achieved Bankai in the Bleach series. Rangiku still needs to fully realize her potential in battle.

8) Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck

Nel is a former member of the Espada, having been ranked number three. The higher the position, the stronger their Reiatsu becomes.

She can absorb powerful energy blasts and reflect them back at her opponents. Nel can perform even more powerful spiritual attacks in her Resurrección form, such as the piercing Lanzador Verde.

Nnoitra Gilga found out firsthand when he fought her in the Hueco Mundo arc. H even held a grudge against her in the past, simply because she was a woman.

7) Tier Harribel

This powerful Arrancar was ranked third in the Espada organization, indicating a very strong Reiatsu. Harribel can manipulate water with her Resurrección.

During the Fake Karakura Town arc, she went toe-to-toe with Hitsugaya. Her Resurrección allowed her to counter his ice abilities. Harribel even managed to survive Hyōten Hyakkasō, which froze her completely solid. The vast majority of Bleach characters would have been finished off by that point.

6) Suì-Fēng

Bleach combatants have always been known for their ridiculous speed. The 2nd Division captain is highly regarded for her mastery of Shunpo. In fact, Suì-Fēng might be the fastest member of the Gotei 13.

This deadly assassin prefers to kill enemies in a few hits. Like most Shikai in the Bleach series, this one fits her profession quite well. Nigeki Kessatsu allows her to destroy bodies with a very lethal poison. Suì-Fēng is a very dangerous fighter whenever she gets close enough to her target.

5) Rukia Kuchiki

From lieutenant to captain, this 13th Division leader has seen major strides throughout her battles in Bleach.

Despite her small frame, Rukia has always been a scrappy fighter. Her ability to bind opponents with Kidō is rather impressive, especially when using high-level spells without incantations. Even by Bleach standards, she stands out in this particular category.

Rukia can also manipulate the cold with her Shikai and Bankai. The former allows her to freeze targets, while the latter can reach absolute zero temperatures. In a matter of seconds, most enemies would become frozen solid.

4) Kirio Hikufune

The Royal Guard is a very selective group dedicated to protecting the Soul King. Also known as the Zero Division, their members are just as strong as the Gotei 13. They must also contribute to Soul Society in groundbreaking ways.

Kirio is a member of the Royal Guard, so her spiritual energy is extremely high. She is a master chef who can power anybody up with her Reiatsu meals. Kirio also invented the concept of the Artificial Soul, which demonstrates her genius level of intellect.

Bleach fans tend to underestimate the Zero Division for their poor showing against Yhwach's Schutzstaffel (sans Ichibē Hyōsube). However, it should not be held against them, given the ridiculously broken abilities of the Schutzstaffel.

3) Senjumaru Shutara

Senjumaru is yet another member of the Royal Guard. While she hasn't used her Shikai or Bankai, she is already dangerous with her cloth manipulation. In fact, her name can be translated to "Thousand Arms."

With the use of artificial limbs and sewing needles, Senjumaru can alter outfits in an instant. Her targets may not even notice until it's too late. This is how battles are won in the Bleach series.

During the Thousand Year Blood War, she defeated Nianzol Weizol by changing his coat into a deathtrap. By doing so, she bypassed his ability to reflect attacks.

2) Yoruichi Shihōin

A former 2nd Division commander of Gotei 13, Yoruichi is a skilled fighter known for her blinding speed. She is considered the greatest Shunpo master in Bleach, which is why she carries the title "Flash Goddess."

During the Fake Karakura arc, Yoruichi had a very impressive showing against a powered-up Aizen. She also never bothered using her Shikai or Bankai. Very few Bleach characters should last this long against Aizen. Keep in mind that he previously defeated several captains without breaking a sweat.

Yoruichi also has a very special form when she activates Shunkō. With the use of pressurized Kidō, she can turn into a thunder beast. With this form, Yoruichi suddenly becomes unpredictable in her fighting style.

1) Retsu Unohana

Without a doubt, Unohana is the strongest woman in Bleach. In the past, she was considered the worst criminal in Soul Society. Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto saw her combat potential and made her the first Kenpachi.

Unohana is mainly a healer, but only because she likes to prolong fights. During the Thousand Year Blood War, she took Kenpachi Zaraki to his absolute limit. He even regretted killing her, since that meant he no longer had a worthy rival. She outright forced him to unlock his Zanpakutō's abilities.

Given her expertise in healing techniques, she also figured out that Aizen's "corpse" was a fake one in the Soul Society arc. Unohana is very good at figuring out deceptive tactics.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul