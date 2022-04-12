10 most beloved Bleach waifus, ranked

Bleach features a lot of exceptional female characters who are regarded as ideal waifus. As they possess all the innate qualities of a waifu, fans of Bleach have fallen head over heels in love with them.

Apart from being kind, caring, and attractive, they can also get ferocious while saving someone. Each of these female characters is different in their own way, and their distinctive personality and undying charm are what make them unique.

Who are the most popular waifus in Bleach?

10) Isane Kotetsu

Isane Kotetsu as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Isane is undoubtedly the tallest female shinigami in the entire Soul Society in Bleach. No matter how powerful her opponent, she will draw her sword in an instant without hesitation. Isane is even ready to go against the likes of Sosuke Aizen, despite the huge difference in power levels.

Apart from being reckless, Isane has a strong sense of justice. She can be shy, timid, and perplexed in certain situations, but she is ready to go to any lengths to protect those she cares about.

9) Tier Harribel

Tier Harribel as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Harribel is known for her unique ability to maintain composure in grisly and intense situations. She doesn't engage in combat without devising a solid strategy against her enemy. Harribel’s principles oppose the notion of killing others if it’s done only to attain power.

Unlike other Espadas, Harribel cares about her Fraccións instead of treating them like slaves. Harribel is a fierce warrior and a force to be reckoned with in Bleach.

8) Rukia Kuchiki

Rukia Kuchiki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Although Rukia had trouble making friends in the beginning, she became a whole other person after her encounter with Ichigo. Her personality can instantly switch from being compassionate and kind to being temperamental and harsh, which depicts her Tsundere attributes.

Rukia likes everything to be rabbit-themed and does not take kindly to anyone who tries to make fun of her preferences. From her elongated comical expressions to her complicated drawings, Rukia has a place in the heart of every Bleach fan.

7) Momo Hinamori

Momo Hinamori as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Momo is the most voracious reader in Bleach, who tends to indulge herself mostly between the pages of her books. Even in her free time, the only place she would visit is the library. Although she is an easy-going and kind-hearted individual, her outrage is rather menacing.

Momo respected and idolized Aizen to a great extent, and even after he turned evil, she had a hard time digesting the fact. However, leaving her personal feelings aside, she was ready to kill Aizen with her own bare hands to stop his atrocities, which showed her determination to protect everyone.

6) Soi Fon

Soi Fon as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Soi Fon doesn’t let her personal feelings get in the way of her duties. She despises those who don't abide by the rules of the Soul Society. Yoruichi made a huge impact on Si Fon’s life, which is why the latter idolized the former and her entire life and tried to walk in her footsteps.

Soi Fon maintains a stoic disposition and likes to keep herself reserved. Her determination is such that she can go the extra mile to defeat her opponents even if it costs her life. Although she cares for the people around her, she doesn't like to express her feelings. Bleach fans love Soi Fon for her stubbornness and her iron-clad willpower.

5) Kukaku Shiba

Kukaku Shiba as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After the fall of the Shiba clan, Kukaku instantly became the head. Despite not being a shinigami, she possesses a high level of spiritual power and proficiency in Kido. Kukaku is known for helping people into places where they are not invited. She once helped Ichigo and the gang enter Soul Society by penetrating its barrier.

Kukaku is hot-headed and temperamental. Her tolerance level for annoyance is so low that she can destroy everything around her just to discipline others.

4) Rangiku Matsumoto

Rangiku Matsumoto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Although Rangiku holds the position as a lieutenant in the 10th Division of 13 Court Guard Squads, she doesn’t like to get caught up in her work. Rangiku spends most of her time drinking and annoying her captain. If she feels like it's time to celebrate, there is literally no one who can stop her.

Rangiku may seem like a self-centered individual, but deep down, she cares for everyone around her. Despite being a renowned slacker on the battlefield, she can inflict fear into her opponents with her shinigami prowess.

3) Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck

Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nel can switch from her child form to that of a fully grown adult, and her personality also changes with the transition. As an adult, she can be mature, sophisticated, and level-headed. However, she is constantly weeping and throwing tantrums in her child form.

Despite having strong feelings of hostility towards Shinigamis because of her Espada status, she has a special liking towards Ichigo. Being the third-ranked Espada, Nel is a proficient combatant. No matter how powerful her opponents are, she will readily take them on to save someone dear to her.

2) Orihime Inoue

Orihime Inoue as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With her strong spiritual perception, Orihime can discern the thoughts of others and can also feel their emotional states. Due to her inability to withstand others' pain, she tries her best to help them out in any way she can. Orihime is the greatest air-head in Bleach and tends to zone out with her hyper-active daydreams of fighting evil robots.

Despite not being the most powerful character in the series, she isn’t afraid to put her life on the line to protect her friends. Her infinite courage and kind-heartedness with her bright and breezy disposition make her one of the best waifus in Bleach.

1) Yoruichi Shihohin

Yoruichi Shihohin as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite having the status of a noble, Yoruichi is humble and level-headed. Due to her immense spiritual prowess and her mastery in the art of assassination, she became the first woman to hold the position of Corps Commander of the Executive Militia.

Apart from her overwhelming feats, Yoruichi likes to act recklessly most of the time. She doesn’t bind herself to the hierarchy, and she can be a total menace when it comes to teasing and playing pranks on those who are younger than her. Bleach's eccentric princess is the most beloved waifu in the series.

