10 strongest Kido Spells in Bleach, ranked

In Bleach, it is seen that Shinigamis mostly rely on their Zanpakuto and unleash their Shikai and Bankai depending on the level of threat. However, they also depend on Kido Spells, which are literally known as “Demon Arts.” Only those individuals who possess tremendous Spiritual Energy are capable of performing a Kido Spell.

Kido Spells are divided into two aspects: Hado (Path of Destruction) for offense and Bakudo (Binding Spells) for defense. Each of these spells in Bleach is already graded in terms of power levels that are assigned with numbers ranging from 1 to 100.

However, when it comes to performing these spells on the battlefield, some of the low-ranked ones have turned out to be more formidable than others.

Ranking various Kido Spells from Bleach

10) Shitotsu Sansen

Shitotsu Sansen, or the Beak Piercing Triple Flash, is a Bakudo #30 binding spell in Bleach that Soi Fon used against her opponent. The user generates a burst of crackling light in their palm and draws an inverted triangle. Each point in the triangle manifests its own sharp-edged triangles that will deploy on the user's command.

After the three triangles successfully hit the target by pinning them to nearby surfaces, it restricts their movements by piercing through their torso and shoulders.

9) Hyapporankan

Bakudo #62 Hyapporankan spell was used by Shuhei Hisagi against Findorr Calius, a member of Baraggan Louisenbairn Fraccion in Bleach. He performed the spell after blasting his Exploding Bands to gain enough distance to perform his spell. In this Kido Spell, a user generates a glowing rod created from their Spiritual Energy.

After throwing this rod at their opponent, it multiplies into hundreds more, which becomes practically impossible for a target to escape. If a target gets hit by even a single one of these rods, they are pinned to any nearby surface and suffer lethal damage.

Users can also manifest multiple rods at once by standing still and directing them to their targets with a simple hand gesture.

8) Kuyō Shibari

Kisuke Urahara used the #79 Bakudo spell against Aizen soon after restraining the latter’s movements by trapping him with the #61 Rikujōkōrō or the Six-rod Lightning Restraint. Performing Kuyō Shibari manifests eight miniature black holes made of Spiritual Energy and directs it towards their target to completely surround them.

After eight black holes successfully surround the target, a ninth black hole manifests in front of the target to immobilize them.

7) Bankin

Bakudo #99, Part 2 Bankin is an enhanced version of Part 2 Kin with extra steps. Bankin was used by Tessai Tsukabishi against Hollowfied Ichigo Kurosaki to bring him under control. To activate this spell, the user slams their fingers with great force into the ground and transforms their Spiritual Energy into a white fabric that can be propelled by the user's command.

After successfully enveloping the target with the fabric, the user impales them with multiple metal rods before dropping a gigantic metal cube onto them.

6) Shijū no Saimon

Shijū no Saimon or the Four-Beast Blockade Gate is an unranked powerful Bakudo spell in Bleach that has only one known user and that is Hachigen Ushioda.

To execute this spell, the user performs Ryūbi no Jōmon and conjures numerous pillars that propel into the air. Furthermore, they get arranged in a specific order by the user's hand gesture.

After forming these pillars together, the structure takes the shape of a giant shielded birdhouse with a door-like barrier between the caster and the opponent. The user then combines other Kido spells with Ryūbi no Jōmon like Kokō no Jōmon, Kigai no Jōmon, and Hōyoku no Jōmon to form Shijū no Saimon.

5) Hiryū Gekizoku Shinten Raihō

Hado #88 Hiryū Gekizoku Shinten Raihō is a high-level Kido spell in Bleach that only powerful Kido users with immense Spiritual Energy can perform. Despite the execution being rather simple, the outcome turned out to be devastating.

The user just outstretches their arm facing the palm at their targets to fire an enormous stream of lightning-based Spiritual Riatsu. Once the stream strikes its target, it creates a powerful explosion that destroys everything in its path.

The power of this technique depends on the individual as the strongest version of it is capable of leaving huge craters on the ground.

4) Senju Koten Taiho

Senju Koten Taiho is one of the strongest Hado Spells. It is ranked #91 and is not only the most devastating Kido spell but also the most beautiful in Bleach. Senju Koten Taiho literally means Thousand-Hand Incandent Heaven Culling-Sear which Kisuke Urahara used against Sosuke Aizen.

Senju Koten Taiho has the longest incantation of all Kido Spells in Bleach. To perform this technique, the user manifests ten pink rays of their Spiritual Riatsu around and fires them all together at their targets, which results in a massive explosion.

3) Ittō Kasō

Ittō Kasō or the Flame Sword Burial is a Hado #96 Kido spell that Yamamoto Genryusai used against Sosuke Aizen in Bleach. He performed this spell without any incantation, which speaks volumes about his strength and spiritual powers

Despite being one of the forbidden Hado spells in Bleach, the user can perform this spell by using their bodies as a catalyst, which is why Ittō Kasō is also regarded as a one-way ticket among Shinigamis.

After its activation, the spell manifests a red flame erupting from the ground that takes the form of a Katana’s tip. Ittō Kasō is so powerful that it can destroy every single concrete structure in its radius.

2) Kurohitsugi

Hado #90 Kurohitsugi is a powerful Kido spell that despite being in the class of Hado acts like a Bakudo seal. Before assimilating, Hogyoku Aizen, who was regarded as one of the strongest Shinigami in Bleach, was capable of activating only one-third of Kurohitsugi.

Despite using the weakest version of it, Aizen was capable of bringing down Sajin Komamura by covering him in a black spiritual black coffin with several spear-like protrusions.

The spell became more powerful when Aizen combined his Riatsu with Hogyoku’s powers. This perfect Kurohitsugi was capable enough to distort space and time.

1) Goryūtenmetsu

Goryūtenmetsu or the Five Dragon Destruction, is a Hado #99 spell which makes it the most dominant of all Kido moves in Bleach. Goryūtenmetsu is said to be a forbidden spell because it draws Spiritual Energy from its surroundings to empower itself.

After the user activates Goryūtenmetsu, they are lifted up into the sky with the pillars manifested from the ground. Subsequently, five enormous dragons made up of pure Spiritual Energy come into existence. The color of the dragons depends on the users, as Urahara’s dragons are red in color and Aizen’s appear in purple.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul