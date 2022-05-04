10 smartest Bleach characters, ranked

Bleach characters are just as known for their brains as they are for their brawns. For every Yammy Llargo, there is a Szayelaporro Grantz.

Tite Kubo rewards characters who think critically outside the box. The Bleach universe combines magic and science in creative ways, which means the smartest characters have the combat advantage.

Of course, intelligence is more than just gaining the upper hand in battle. Some of the most brilliant minds are responsible for major events in the series. Whether it's a genius invention or a vengeful scheme, these characters are extremely clever.

Note: This article contains spoilers from the manga and reflects the personal views of the writer.

Ranking the most intelligent Bleach characters in the series

10) Ichigo Kurosaki

In terms of battle intelligence, Ichigo Kurosaki ranks very high. The main protagonist of Bleach is a fighting prodigy.

The vast majority of Soul Reapers require a decade to master Bankai. It's the strongest move in their entire arsenal.

However, Ichigo figured it out in two-and-a-half days, albeit with the help of Kisuke Urahara. Even then, the latter believed it would take a whole three days.

It takes more than just natural reflexes to win a fight. Ichigo is a perceptive combatant who can read his opponents like a book. More impressively, he can also perform well in school despite his Substitute Shinigami duties.

9) Shinji Hirako

Shinji Hirako may seem like a childish buffoon, but he cannot be underestimated. He is a very astute man who can figure out complicated plots.

Unlike most captains in the Gotei 13, Shinji saw through Sōsuke Aizen's plan 110 years ago. Although he failed to stop him in time, Aizen did praise his cunning intellect. This is rare praise from the biggest villain in Bleach.

8) Askin Nakk Le Vaar

Arguably the smartest member of Yhwach's Schutzstaffel, Askin Nakk Le Vaar is a perceptive fighter with the Deathdealing. It's a very technical fighting style that sets him apart in the Bleach series.

Askin's special ability requires him to calculate the right amount of lethal doses. He can raise and lower the deadly value of anything he consumes.

While he may not look the part, Askin is a genius with a strategic mindset. During the Thousand Year Blood War, he was able to go up against Urahara himself. In fact, the latter praised Askin for his calm and calculating movements in battle.

6) Uryu Ishida

Uryu Ishida is a top academic student back who always scores the highest points in his exams. He can even speak multiple languages, such as Spanish and German.

More importantly, Uryu is a clever person that never lets a clue pass him by. In the early days of Bleach, he figured out the real identity of Rukia Kuchiki.

Uryu is also a master archer who relies on his skill and precision. He often looks for the slightest weak points in his enemies. This is what allowed him to defeat Mayuri Kurotsuchi, the mad scientist of the Gotei 13.

6) Gin Ichimaru

Ever since his childhood, Gin Ichimaru was considered a genius. After graduating from the Shinigami Academy within a year, he became a seated officer in the 5th Division. He eventually became the captain of the 3rd Division.

Gin is a highly manipulative character in the Bleach series. Although he teamed up with Aizen, he secretly plotted against him for a hundred years:

Gin learned the weakness of Aizen's Shikai (Kyōka Suigetsu)

He didn't reveal the true nature of his Bankai (Korose, Kamishini no Yari)

At the right moment, he stabbed Aizen when he least expected it

Had it not been for the Hōgyoku, Gin's plan would've been carried out perfectly. Outsmarting someone like Aizen is a very rare feat in Bleach.

5) Kirio Hikifune

Arturia @DoubleGender Kirio Hikifune-Bleach

Kirio Hikifune created the concept of the Artificial Soul in Bleach. Given her groundbreaking achievements, she was personally selected to join the Royal Guard, whose sworn duty is to protect the Soul King. Without a doubt, her intelligence is right up there with Urahara and Mayuri.

This master chef applies her scientific knowledge to the kitchen. She combines basic ingredients with her own spiritual power to create strength-enhancing food. Of course, this requires a vast knowledge of culinary practices.

Kirio is also the master inventor of the Cage of Life, which eats away Reiatsu from its prisoners. Despite her lack of screentime in Bleach, it's very likely that she has more tools at her disposal.

Kirio seems to be the brains of the Royal Guard.

4) Szayelaporro Grantz

Szayelaporro Grantz isn't physically strong, but he does boast a high mental capacity. The 8th Espada is a sick and twisted scientist who ran the research department for Aizen. There's a reason why he thinks so highly of himself.

Everybody is a test subject to him, whether it's his personal minions or his sworn enemies. His long list of inventions includes spirit recording bugs, power control devices, and masterful trap designs.

In terms of intelligence, Szayelaporro has very few rivals in Bleach.

3) Mayuri Kurotsuchi

Bleach fights can be described as solvable puzzles. Each combatant has to figure out their opponents. This is the main specialty of Mayuri Kurotsuchi, the resident mad scientist of the Shinigami Research Institute.

With enough prep time, Mayuri can solve any problem before him. To put it into perspective, he managed to completely outsmart the likes of Szayelaporro.

Mayuri also modified his entire body through extensive research. He can even modify his own Zanpakutō, which is a rare ability in the Bleach series. Of course, his most impressive creation is Nemu, who is made from artificial bodies and souls.

2) Sōsuke Aizen

With the notable exception of Yhwach, there is no Bleach antagonist more powerful than Sōsuke Aizen. His genius intellect and vast knowledge make him a very dangerous threat. He knows everything there is to know about Soul Society, which allows him to plan everything in advance.

Aizen is responsible for creating several powerful Hollows and Arrancar in the series. He is also a master at manipulation. The vast majority of conflicts in the Bleach series are tied directly to him.

Whether it's figuring out weaknesses or adjusting to combat situations, Aizen is the master strategist in the series. He always has a contingency plan in place. Strength alone is not enough to defeat him in battle.

1) Kisuke Urahara

Kisuke Urahara founded the Shinigami Research and Development Institute. He also invented the powerful Hōgyoku, which can bend reality at will. The sky is the absolute limit for this laidback Shinigami.

Bleach makes it clear that Urahara is the most intelligent character in the series. Mayuri is deeply jealous of his scientific accomplishments. Aizen once admitted that Urahara is far above his level. Yhwach outright designated him as a Special War Power, based on pure genius alone.

With the help of Ichigo, Urahara managed to seal Aizen with a high-level Kido spell. Beyond his smart battle tactics, Urahara is also a great teacher. Within a few days, he trained Ichigo to become a very powerful fighter. He even made sure that Ichigo unlocked his Bankai within a few days.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh