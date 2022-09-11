Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Arc Trailer 3 wins over fans on Twitter

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Arc is right around the corner, and fans on Twitter are losing their minds over the third trailer as they approach the release date. Ahead of its international release, fans in Japan got the chance to watch the premiere and were asked to be tight-lipped until 7 pm JST.

However, it was soon revealed that the officials made the request because the third trailer for this highly anticipated arc was released at that time. One cannot underestimate Bleach fans on Twitter though, as many had already predicted the release of a third trailer today.

Follow along as this article discusses how Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Arc's third trailer baffled fans on Twitter.

Fans on Twitter are baffled by Studio Pierrot's new animation standards for Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Arc

#BLEACH trending on Twitter

As soon as the third trailer was dropped after 7 pm JST, fans were ready with their phones to express their excitement to the whole world. Loyal and dedicated fans of Tite Kubo have been silent for the majority of the past decade, but their time has finally come today.

Fans had to hold their patience for a month, which seems like a mere amount considering they waited for a whole decade at this point. The trailer also revealed a lot of new information, and otakus wasted no time pointing out how lucky they were to have Shiro Sagisu and Hiroyuki Sawano on the same project.

Fans seemed baffled at the thought of Studio Pierrot's massive improvement in the animation quality for the new continuation of this top-rated shonen series. Once in a blue moon, fans did appreciate the hard work Studio Pierrot has offered them as they depicted scenes from the manga with strikingly accurate art.

Sid 🍓 @lamBleach



HOLY SHIT MAN UNREAL Do you know how lucky we are to get THE SHIRO SAGISU and HIROYUKI SAWANO in the same projectHOLY SHIT MAN UNREAL #BLEACH Do you know how lucky we are to get THE SHIRO SAGISU and HIROYUKI SAWANO in the same projectHOLY SHIT MAN UNREAL #BLEACH https://t.co/c59BRzWhUZ

Moreover, fans present at the premiere confirmed that the opening and ending theme songs were outstanding. Whereas Tatsuya Kitani's Scar was revealed to be the opening, SennaRin's Saihate was selected as the ending theme.

SecreZ @ItzSecreZ @AniTrendz Tatsuya is such a perfect pick, I had a feeling they would choose him for an OP @AniTrendz Tatsuya is such a perfect pick, I had a feeling they would choose him for an OP

As of now, fans have expressed how ecstatic they are with the theme choices as they wholeheartedly believe Tatsuya has made a masterpiece for one of the best shonen animes of all time.

Fan Reaction

Fans on Twitter couldn't contain their excitement for their beloved Animanga series as it was revealed that the original mangaka of Bleach, Tite Kubo, was involved in the production process of Thousand Year Blood War Arc. Here are some of these tweets:

Khaluffy @Khaluffy



#BLEACH The Bleach anime is firing on all cylinders. The visuals, fluidity, coloring, framing... everything is set in stone for it to be a huge success. It really puts a smile on my face man, Bleach deserves this. #BLEACH _anime The Bleach anime is firing on all cylinders. The visuals, fluidity, coloring, framing... everything is set in stone for it to be a huge success. It really puts a smile on my face man, Bleach deserves this.#BLEACH #BLEACH_anime https://t.co/SY5v6Uf9zV

However, fans were interrupted by several members of the Chainsaw Man fandom who boasted about how their opening theme was better and how Bleach was "mid."

Lam Bo Xian @_boxiannn @WSJ_manga @MrTommo2304YT It just shows how big Bleach is that it's living rent-free in CSM fans' heads. One of the most toxic anime fanbases I've seen in recent times. Shameless. @WSJ_manga @MrTommo2304YT It just shows how big Bleach is that it's living rent-free in CSM fans' heads. One of the most toxic anime fanbases I've seen in recent times. Shameless.

Dubz💙 @Dubzpain

Best plot - CSM

Best MC - CSM

Best Deuteragonist -CSM

Best cast - CSM

Best antagonists - CSM

Best art style - CSM

Best themes - CSM

Best twists - CSM

Best fights - CSM

Best peaks - CSM

Best NSFW - CSM

Best overall :CSM @WSJ_manga Bleach and Chainsaw Man comparisonBest plot - CSMBest MC - CSMBest Deuteragonist -CSMBest cast - CSMBest antagonists - CSMBest art style - CSMBest themes - CSMBest twists - CSMBest fights - CSMBest peaks - CSMBest NSFW - CSMBest overall :CSM @WSJ_manga Bleach and Chainsaw Man comparison Best plot - CSMBest MC - CSMBest Deuteragonist -CSM Best cast - CSMBest antagonists - CSMBest art style - CSMBest themes - CSMBest twists - CSMBest fights - CSMBest peaks - CSMBest NSFW - CSMBest overall :CSM

Anime Kingu @Anime_Kingu Y'all know for some people it's actually possible to like and enjoy more than just one anime or manga at a time. I look forward to both Bleach and CSM this Fall. @WSJ_manga A lot of insecure Chainsaw Man fans in the replies.Y'all know for some people it's actually possible to like and enjoy more than just one anime or manga at a time. I look forward to both Bleach and CSM this Fall. @WSJ_manga A lot of insecure Chainsaw Man fans in the replies.😅 Y'all know for some people it's actually possible to like and enjoy more than just one anime or manga at a time. I look forward to both Bleach and CSM this Fall.

Final Thoughts

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks The Whole Bleach Fandom rn: The Whole Bleach Fandom rn: https://t.co/CDvlwzqhS0

Nothing beats the feeling of finally getting a continuation for an anticipated anime series. It is wholesome to watch loyal fans of the franchise and the mangaka enjoy their win after their decade-long wait for the continuation of the series.

Studio Pierrot has raised the bar once again with their new animation style, leaving fans in awe. Every aspect of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc seems to be perfected with no reason for complaints. Negative comments are hard to come by this time as Tite Kubo and the production team have left nothing to fret about with their newest addition to Bleach's story.

