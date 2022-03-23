×
Crunchyroll releases their lineup for Spring 2022 anime season

Anime lineup for Spring 2022 (Images via CloverWorks, Shaft, and A-1 Pictures)
Rohan Jagannath
ANALYST
Modified Mar 23, 2022 02:19 PM IST
Crunchyroll has released the schedule for all the anime series it will stream in Spring 2022.

Most of the anime series look pretty promising, and there is a growing sense of anticipation towards their release.

Without further ado, here are the series that Crunchyroll will be releasing in the spring of this year:

  • Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Season 3 (already streaming)
  • Estab-Life: Great Escape - March 23
  • Mahjong Soul Pon (Jong-Tama Pong) - April 1
  • Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it. r=1-sinθ - April 1
  • LOVE ALL PLAY - April 2
  • Fanfare of Adolescence - April 2
  • BUILD-DIVIDE -#FFFFFF- CODE WHITE - April 2 (streaming on Funimation as well)
  • Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs - April 3
  • Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Final Season - April 3 (streaming on Funimation as well)
  • Tomodachi Game - April 5
  • The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody - April 6
  • The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 - April 6 (streaming on Funimation as well)
  • The Dawn of the Witch - April 7
  • Skeleton Knight in Another World - April 7
  • Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic - April 8 (streaming on Funimation as well)
  • Love After World Domination - April 8
  • Dance Dance Danseur - April 8
  • Date A Live IV - April 8 (streaming on Funimation as well)
  • Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie - April 9
  • Spy×Family - April 9
  • Aoashi - April 9
  • In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki - April 9
  • Don't Hurt Me, My Healer! - April 10
  • Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 - April 11
  • A Couple of Cuckoos - April 23
The streaming platform also announced that they would continue streaming the following ongoing shows:

  • One Piece (also streaming on Funimation)
  • Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
  • Requiem of the Rose King (also streaming on Funimation)
  • CUE!
  • Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai
  • Case Closed (Detective Conan)
  • Digimon Ghost Game
  • Shenmue the Animation
  • Delicious Party Precure

Apart from the shows mentioned above, Crunchyroll will also be streaming the Sony Music Anime Songs Online 2022 special.

Funimation catalog moved to Crunchyroll

It is important to note that all of Funimation’s catalog has been moved to Crunchyroll. This is because Funimation Global Group acquired Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, for 1.175 billion USD.

The announcement was made during the first week of March this year. This means more than 1,600 hours of Funimation's exclusive content will gradually be migrated to its sister site.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
