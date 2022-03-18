10 animes to watch if you love My Dress-Up Darling

My Dress-Up Darling is one of the most popular romance anime and manga series at the moment, and fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes to see the progression of the relationship between Marin and Gojo.

Some fans are curious whether there are more anime and manga series that are similar to this. This article will talk about the series that one might enjoy if they thoroughly enjoyed My Dress-Up Darling.

Note: The list is in no particular order and reflects the author’s opinions.

Anime and manga series that one must try if they like

My Dress-Up Darling

1) Rascal Doesn’t Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

One of the most popular romance anime series of all time Rascal Doesn’t Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is similar to My Dress-Up Darling.

Sakurajima Mai and Sakuta share an interesting dynamic. Their conversations are never dull and manage to get the viewers hooked to the series.

This series is quite wholesome and the pacing is well-done, given the fact that they introduced a concept called Adolescence Syndrome, which catalyzes some of the relationship development that takes place during the series.

2) Horimiya

One of the biggest reasons why Horimiya is so popular is because of the treatment of the medium and the expertly written characters. The complex emotions that an adolescent feels in high school are extremely hard to emulate, and Horimiya does this beautifully without having characters that are larger than life.

The sheer subtlety with which they display the feelings one goes through is why Horimiya is a must-watch if one likes My Dress-Up Darling.

Most instances in the series are beautifully depicted and done in a manner that is relatable to everyone who might have experienced these feelings in high school.

3) Love, Chuunibyou and Other Delusions

How many of us have pretended to be a certain character in a fantasy show/game and created our own moves with names? It’s quite common for young adolescent kids to do this, and so does the main character Togashi Yuuta.

He was so embarrassed that he decided to switch to a school that is far from his middle school classmates.

The story is about Rikka and Yuuta and how their relationship develops during the course of the series. Some of the scenes are animated with such good quality that it puts certain shonen anime series to shame.

Those who love My Dress-Up Darling will certainly like this show.

4) Toradora

While the main character might not be like Marin, the series will definitely grow on the viewer as the series progresses. Those who enjoy My Dress-Up Darling should definitely try out Toradora.

This anime is set in high school and focuses on the development between Taiga and Ryuuji.

The main reason why people watch this series is the way Taiga’s character develops during the course of the show. My Dress-Up Darling fans should give this series a shot.

5) Hyouka

Hyouka is another popular anime and manga series that one must try if they enjoy My Dress-Up Darling. The show revolves around Chitanda Eru and Hotaro Oreki.

Chitanda Eru is an innocent girl who is extremely curious and always wants to know the reason behind anything that happens. Not only is it extremely endearing and wholesome, it also relies on some breathtaking visuals that play a role in making the story impactful.

6) Oregairu

Oregairu is another interesting series that relies a lot on both the characters, exploring their individual and relationship dynamics. Hachiman is a student who likes to spend his time alone and doesn’t really get along with anyone else. However, that changes when he was forced to join the service club.

Yukinoshita was also similar to Hachiman, in the sense that she didn’t really get along well with anyone. However, their relationship develops slowly over the course of the series. This is a series one must watch if they like My Dress-Up Darling.

7) Kaguya Sama: Love Is War

This series is one of those shows in which the character’s goals are related to them being romantically involved with someone. But the romance aspect takes a bit of a back seat and the humor drives the show.

While the humor might not be similar to how it is in My Dress-Up Darling when Marin and Gojo engage in conversations, Kaguya and Shirogane tend to go to the extremes in an attempt to get the other person to confess their love.

The series recently announced that the third season will be airing soon, and now would be the perfect time to start Kaguya Sama: Love Is War.

8) Quintessential Quintuplets

This series is pretty popular among anime fans. It’s slightly different in the sense that it is a harem, and fans can expect a certain level of fan service. However, the manga gets really interesting towards the end of the series.

This show is about a young financially challenged student, Fuutaro Uesugi, and his attempt to earn some money by tutoring rich quintuplets who are not great at studies.

This isn’t a series that appeals to everyone, however, one can give it a shot and read the manga as well.

9) Smile Down the Runway

Smile Down the Runway is certainly not as popular as the others on this list. This series has a theme that is common with My Dress-Up Darling, and that is the main focus is on clothing and modeling.

The series is about a young girl who aims to become a model, but her height is a huge obstacle in the way. She befriends someone who wants to design clothes but doesn’t have the resources to do so.

My Dress-Up Darling fans should certainly watch a few episodes of this series and decide whether or not to complete it.

10) Wotakoi

This series is slightly different from My Dress-Up Darling in the sense that the series is set in an office and revolves around adults. The main character is an Otaku and she does everything in her power to hide this from her colleagues.

While she stumbled upon an old classmate, she accidentally gave it away and to her surprise, he too was an Otaku. The two end up in a relationship and the show focuses on their development together.

