My Dress-Up Darling Episode 10: Sajuna completes her photoshoot and Marin takes Gojo shopping

The past few episodes of My Dress-Up Darling have focused on Shinju and Sajuna Inui, and fans are glad that the show is focusing on Marin and Gojo once again. The latest episode from the series featured a new project that Gojo undertook. However, this particular one is slightly different from his previous works.

Now that Gojo and Marin are sharing the spotlight once again, it will be interesting to see whether or not their relationship will develop in the upcoming episodes of My Dress-Up Darling. Here’s a breakdown of the latest episode.

My Dress-Up Darling: “So this is what Shinju’s like when she’s taking photos.”

The episode began with Shinju Inui taking Marin and Sajuna’s photographs in the studio that they had rented. Shinju then asked Marin to join Sajuna in the frame since she wanted to recreate an important scene where Black Lobelia is trying to figure out whether or not Black Lily was on her side.

Sajuna seemed to have a reaction that was quite similar to the one she had when Gojo first held her hand, while thanking her for being able to trust him with the creation of her outfit.

However, Marin ended up smiling quite a bit during a shot that required her to keep a serious expression. Sajuna was happy during the shoot and later told Gojo that she’d pay for her sister’s outfit as well. She thanked the Hina Doll enthusiast for being able to accommodate Shinju’s interests as well. The siblings shared a heart-felt conversation about the recent events and expressed their love for cosplay.

My Dress-Up Darling fan-favorite, Marin called up Gojo and talked about the pictures that Sajuna clicked. However, she wasn’t too happy about the fact that he had Shinju come over to his place when he was alone.

My Dress-Up Darling: “I’m sorry, I just can’t this time.”

Marin introduced Gojo to another character she absolutely loved. She wanted to cosplay Veronica and Gojo was able to make an outfit with ease since the design was quite simple. Later, during episode 10 of My Dress-Up Darling, Marin and Gojo had their usual interaction at home which led to Gojo feeling quite embarrassed.

Later, Marin took Gojo to Shibuya since she wanted to go shopping with him and buy him new clothes. However, it didn’t go great for Gojo since he didn’t like a single t-shirt or a shirt that Marin picked. But Marin found him extremely attractive in every single outfit she picked for him. He was only comfortable in a Samue that he wore for the longest time since he was working on traditional Japanese dolls.

Later, Gojo confessed that Marin would have to cosplay on her own this time and she was worried. Gojo later explained that the outfit showed a lot of skin and that he wasn’t comfortable with it. Marin was relieved since she thought he had a very serious reason for not wanting to help her with her outfits.

