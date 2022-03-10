My Dress-Up Darling Episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The latest episode of My Dress-Up Darling focused on Sajuna’s younger sister and photographer, Shinju Inui, and her love for cosplaying. In Episode 8 of the series, viewers got a slight hint that she indeed loved cosplaying but didn’t pursue it for personal reasons.

However, fans are excited to see how the plot will progress from this point onwards and what new projects Gojo will work on in the upcoming set of episodes.

The series follows a strict schedule for the release of its episodes. Based on that schedule, the upcoming episode will be released by the end of this week.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming episode of My Dress-Up Darling.

My Dress-Up Darling Episode 10 release details

My Dress-Up Darling Episode 10, titled “Everyone Has A Lot Going On,” will be released on March 13, 2022. Japanese viewers can view the latest episode on Tokyo MX. Viewers can also stream the latest episodes of the series on Crunchyroll.

However, in order to watch the latest episodes on the day of release, fans will have to pay for the aforementioned platform’s subscription. That being said, the episode will be available for free one week after its release.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Japan Time: 12:00 AM

Indian Time: 9:00 PM (March 12, 2022)

British Time: 4:00 PM (March 12, 2022)

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM (March 12, 2022)

Central Time: 10:00 AM (March 12, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM (March 12, 2022)

My Dress-Up Darling episode 9 recap

Episode 9 of My Dress-Up Darling began with an interaction between the two main characters of the series, Marin and Gojo. The two engaged in a conversation regarding the upcoming cosplay outfit, and Marin expressed her displeasure since Gojo didn’t respond to her text.

However, it seemed like Gojo was busy engaging in something else, which is why he didn’t respond to her text message. This short interaction was hilarious and left Marin confused as she didn’t know why he asked her to leave the room.

Marin was ecstatic when she tried out the outfit. Sajuna was also quite satisfied with the end result. However, Marin’s happiness was short-lived due to the heavy downpour, making it a gloomy atmosphere to work in.

It was at this point that Marin and Sajuna were shocked when Shinju walked in. The flashback revealed Shinju’s love for cosplaying. She, along with Gojo, figured out a way for her to attain a boy’s physique as she cosplayed Soma. Sajuna and Marin couldn’t stop complimenting her as the episode ended on a high note. Stay tuned for more updates!

