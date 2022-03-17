My Dress-Up Darling Episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Dress-Up Darling is a popular anime and manga series that revolves around Gojo, a Hina Doll enthusiast, and his experience in high school. The latest episode resumed its focus on both Marin and Gojo, and fans are excited to see how the relationship develops in the series.

My Dress-Up Darling maintains a strict release schedule, and based on that, the upcoming episode will be released by the end of the week. Here’s what we know about the upcoming Episode 11 of the series.

My Dress-Up Darling Episode 11 release details

My Dress-Up Darling is inching closer towards the conclusion of its first season, and the next few episodes will focus on Marin and Gojo. The upcoming episode will be released on March 20, 2022, and Japanese viewers can watch the broadcast on Tokyo MX.

The latest episodes of the series will also be available on Crunchyroll. However, one must avail the platform’s paid services in order to watch the episodes on the day of release. That being said, the episode will be available for free one week after its release.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Japan Time: 12:00 AM

Indian Time: 9:00 PM (March 19, 2022)

British Time: 4:00 PM (March 19, 2022)

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM (March 19, 2022)

Central Time: 10:00 AM (March 19, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM (March 19, 2022)

My Dress-Up Darling Episode 10 recap

The episode began with Shinju taking Sajuna and Marin’s pictures in their Black Lily and Black Lobelia outfits. There was a moment when Marin and Sajuna had a bit of an intimate moment and Sajuna had a similar reaction to the time Gojo first held her hand.

Later, the siblings shared a wholesome moment where they talked about their love for cosplay. Following that, Marin found out that Shinju had gone to Gojo’s house and she was quite jealous.

Gojo was introduced to the new character that Marin wanted to cosplay and Gojo was slightly uncomfortable, to say the least. She went over to Gojo’s house and showed him the new foundation she got that would help her attain the same complexion as the character she intends on cosplaying.

Gojo also made fake teeth for Marin, which worked out well. However, she slipped and fell, which led to her getting a bump on her head.

She later took Gojo shopping and he didn’t like a single outfit that she picked. However, Marin found Gojo attractive in every single outfit that she picked out for him. Later, Gojo refused to help her with her cosplay and Marin was quite worried.

However, the My Dress-Up Darling protagonist later clarified that he was uncomfortable because of how much skin the outfit showed. Marin felt relieved and proceeded to tease him by asking him if he wanted a picture.

