My Hero Academia, Bleach, and other popular anime release dates this October

Fans are getting impatient for October to arrive, as some of the most popular anime will return with new seasons next month. New and long-awaited anime will also be released when the spooky month arrives, as well as the continuation of an old classic, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

To help fans prepare for the thrilling experience they will have next month, we have compiled a list of the release dates for the most popular anime that will air in October. Continue reading to learn more about when the new seasons and series are expected to come out.

Chainsaw Man and Spy X Family are some of the most popular anime that will return in October

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia has become one of the most popular anime ever (Image via Studio Bones)

Season six of My Hero Academia is expected to come out on October 1, 2022, at around 5:30 pm JST. Deku’s journey to becoming the Number One Hero will continue in just a few weeks, marking the beginning of the Paranormal Liberation War arc, which fans have wanted to see brought to life since it first started in the manga.

The show is once again being animated by Studio Bones, with most of the previous voice actors returning to reprise their roles. This season is expected to be one of the most exciting ones the franchise has had.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Ichigo will finally return in October (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach’s new series is scheduled for release on October 10, 2022, at around 12 midnight JST. Fans of Ichigo and his friends have been waiting for years for the chance to see their heroes come back to screens.

This new series will be an adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc that transpired in the manga. The original series ended just before it had the chance to narrate the events of this fan-favorite arc. The show will be available to international audiences on Disney +.

Spy X Family cour 2

Anya will be the star of this new cour (Image via Wit Studio)

The second cour of the first season of Spy X Family will air on October 1, 2022, at 11 pm JST. The second cour of this extremely popular anime will continue with the events of the Doggy Crisis arc that were teased in episode 11 of the first cour. These new episodes will introduce fans to some of the franchise’s most beloved and important characters.

The new cour will also be of great importance for fans to truly understand the world in which the Forger family lives. As always, fans can expect little Anya to bring them plenty of fun and wholesome moments as she tries to help her father with her mission.

Mob Psycho 100 III

The third season of Mob’s adventures is confirmed for release on October 5, 2022, at around 12 midnight JST. This new season will most likely continue the story where season two ended. Mob has become more confident in himself and his physical abilities, which will come into play later in the season.

It is yet to be confirmed, but this could be the last season of the anime, as it is expected to adapt the last four arcs of the manga. Fans are ecstatic to know their favorite voice actors will return to voice Mob and his friends.

Blue Lock

The awaited first cour of Blue Lock’s first season will be released this coming October 5, 2022, at around 1:30 am JST. Blue Lock has been one of the most popular sports manga in recent years, showing fans another more competitive side of soccer.

The show focuses on Japan’s Government looking to create the ultimate soccer team after the defeat they suffered in the latest World Cup. Unlike most soccer anime, Blue Lock’s story revolves around a battle-royale-style tournament to find Japan’s best soccer player.

Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man could become the most popular anime of the season (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Fans are delighted to learn that the first season of the Chainsaw Man anime adaptation will come out on October 10, 2022, at 8 pm JST. Followers of the original manga series have been waiting for months to see the adaptation that Studio MAPPA has made for them.

The first season of Chainsaw Man will adapt Denji’s origins and his first important fights against Devils in the manga. The animation, voice acting, and soundtrack for the season look simply stunning, which has increased the hype fans feel for the show.

Final thoughts

Mob is happy to return (Image via Studio Bones)

Months of waiting for the return of our favorite anime and the debut of new and interesting series will finally pay off in October. This upcoming season will be filled with excitement, action, and wholesome moments thanks to the hard work of the people behind the shows listed above.

Not every season has as many fan-favorite series returning and anticipated anime being released to the public as October 2022 will have.

