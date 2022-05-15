Blue Lock anime is set to premiere in October, official trailer reveals complete cast list

Blue Lock anime is one of the most anticipated animes, and the production Studio Eight Bit recently announced that it will be a fall 2022 anime. The new official trailer also reveals the main voice cast, alongside the production staff.

Blue Lock is an award-winning manga series that is expected to do for soccer what Haikyuu!! did for volleyball. Writer Kaneshiro mixed an experimental thriller style with the traditional hot-blooded competitiveness of a sports manga to create something unique. This anime has captured the attention of readers in Japan and abroad because of the aforementioned reasons.

Blue Lock anime’s official trailer announces the release window and full cast

Blue Lock is Produced by Studio Eight bit (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime). The new official trailer, released on May 13, revealed that the anime will premiere in October 2022, and will be broadcast on TV Asahi's NUMAnimation block. No details about online streaming have been revealed as of yet.

Full Cast List

It was previously revealed that the protagonists of Blue Lock, Yoichi Isagi and Meguru Bachira, will be played by Kazuki Ura and Tasuku Kaito, respectively. Both of them being relatively new names in the industry has also made many fans curious. However, the other two characters in the main quartet will be played by well-known names.

Rensuke Kunigami will be voiced by Yuki Ono (Josuke Higashikata in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Taiga Kagami in Kuroko's Basketball, Jun Isashiki in Ace of Diamond) and Hyoma Chigiri will be played by Soma Saito (Vinegar Doppio in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Tadashi Yamaguchi in Haikyuu!!, William James Moriarty in Moriarty the Patriot).

Two more popular voice actors were added to the cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Soma Yukihira in Food Wars!, Inosuke Hashibira in Demon Slayer, Teruki Hanazawa in Mob Psycho 100) as Jingo Raichi and Kenichi Suzumura (Lavi in D.Gray-man, Obanai Iguro in Demon Slayer) as Ryosuke Kira.

However, the biggest name on the list would be Hiroshi Kamiya (Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan, Trafalgar Law in One Piece, Akashi Seijuro in Kuroko's Basketball, Saiki Kusuo in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, Yato in Noragami), who will be playing Jinpachi Ego.

The additional cast list includes:

Masatomo Nakazawa as Wataru Kuon Shoya Chiba as Yudai Imamura Shugo Nakamura as Gin Gagamaru Daishi Kajita as Asahi Naruhaya Ryunosuke Watanuki as Okuhito Iemon Aoi Ichikawa as Gurimu Igarashi Eri Yukimura as Anri Teieri

Additional production details

Blue Lock anime is directed by Tetsuaki Watanabe (Haikyuu!!, Powerful Pro Yakyuu: Powerful Koukou-hen). Alongside mangaka Kaneshiro, Taku Kishimoto (Erased, Haikyuu!!, Silver Spoon, Fruits Basket2019) is supervising and writing the script.

Masaru Shindo (Sengoku Collection, Fruits Basket, Macross Delta) serves as the main character designer and chief animation director. The Music is composed by Jun Murayama (Re-Main, Skate-Leading Stars, Tsurune).

Blue Lock Manga

cey @rinreoi Some of Blue Lock's trailer anime vs. manga pictures.



a short thread; Some of Blue Lock's trailer anime vs. manga pictures. a short thread; https://t.co/KFNlyAdWj7

Blue Lock is a Shonen sports manga written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. It has been serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine since August 2018 and has published 172 chapters and 18 volumes. On their official website, Kodansha describes the premise of Blue Lock as:

“After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players."

It further reads:

"Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

Volume 19 is set to come out on May 17, 2022.

