10 pairs of My Hero Academia and Haikyuu!! characters who have the same voice

My Hero Academia and Haikyuu!! are two of the most popular new Shonen anime franchises, but they cater to widely different audiences. While Haikyuu!! is a hot-blooded sports anime, some would even say the best sports anime in recent times, My Hero Academia is an action-adventure anime about a society of superheroes.

Regardless, the two series share many common aspects, such as a kind protagonist and high schoolers working hard towards their goals. Another common aspect is the numerous voices shared by Haikyuu!! and My Hero Academia characters.

Kageyama and Iida, and 9 other such pairs from Haikyuu!! and My Hero Academia who share voice actors

мιnα @bobohyuckyun #Haikyuu This is so awesome! Bakugou in Nishinoya's uniform and Todoroki in Kenma's since they have the same voice actors. #BNHA This is so awesome! Bakugou in Nishinoya's uniform and Todoroki in Kenma's since they have the same voice actors. #BNHA #Haikyuu https://t.co/gHb692rUhT

This article considers the importance and screen-time of both characters in their respective series, as well as the corresponding voice actor’s body of work. It is not reflective of the popularity of either the characters or the voice actors. The first mention will be of the characters from My Hero Academia and the second will be of Haikyuu!!

1) Yūto Uemura: Tamaki Amajiki and Motoya Komori

moved 📌 @bffbkg amajiki tamaki (my hero academia), nakajima atsushi (bungou stray dogs), and komori motoya amajiki tamaki (my hero academia), nakajima atsushi (bungou stray dogs), and komori motoya https://t.co/zRDke2XRMG

Tamaki Amajiki is one of U.A.’s Big 3, and his timid and anxious nature makes him stand out amongst his peers, Nejire and Mirio.

Komori, on the other hand, is equally good-natured and is likely the most amicable student that Kageyama meets in the National Youth camp. Not surprisingly, they are both voiced by Yūto Uemura.

Uemura rose to prominence by voicing the protagonist of Bungo Stray Dogs, Atsushi Nakajima. He later voiced Shinki in Boruto, Hiro in Darling in the Franxx, Jirō Jō in Run with the Wind, Leon Stephanotis in Violet Evergarden, Fred Porlock in Moriarty the Patriot, and the protagonist Thorfinn in Vinland Saga.

2) Kaori Nazuka: Toru Hagakure and Kiyoko Shimizu

Kiyoko Shimizu has been referred to as a Goddess by multiple Haikyuu!! characters, both due to her gentle but competent nature and her appearance. Toru Hagakure, on the other hand, is invisible, but no less gentle as a student of Class 1-A. Both of these characters are voiced by Kaori Nazuka.

Nazuka is famous for playing the eponymous character in Eureka Seven. She further played Nunnally Lamperouge in Code Geass, Margaret Mitchell in Bungo Stray Dogs, Frederica in Re: Zero, and Jenny Realite in Fairy Tail. She also gives voice to Mount Lady in My Hero Academia.

3) Hiroyuki Yoshino: Present Mic and Hajime Iwaizumi

Present Mic is undoubtedly one of the loudest and most flamboyant individuals in My Hero Academia. Iwaizumi is no less loud, but he is fairly tired from dealing with a flamboyant person like Oikawa. Hiroyuki Yoshino perfectly captures both of their energies.

Yoshino is known for voicing Yusuke "Bossun" Fujisaki in Sket Dance, Meow in Space Dandy, Allelujah Haptism in Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Solf J. Kimlee in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Genthru in Hunter X Hunter, and Yasutumo Arakita in Yowamushi Pedal. He is currently voicing Franky Franklin in Spy X Family.

4) Toshiki Masuda: Eijirou Kirishima and Chikara Ennoshita

n 🥣🍼 @inumakinumaki friendly reminder that these two precious boys share the same voice actor! everyone say thank you toshiki masuda friendly reminder that these two precious boys share the same voice actor! everyone say thank you toshiki masuda https://t.co/wSx66Rm9BF

Kirishima is known in the My Hero Academia fandom as the unofficial Bakugou handler, in the same way Ennoshita is canonically relied upon to handle Tanaka and Nishinoya in Haikyuu!!

Both characters are gentle and warm in nature, although quite on the opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of intelligence. They are both played by Toshiki Masuda.

Kirishima is Masuda’s most popular voice-acting role, but he has recently been seen playing Porco Galliard in Attack on Titan: The Final Season. Masuda’s other roles include Charanko from One-Punch Man, 9'β from Darling in the Franxx, Abe from Noragami Aragoto, Koutarou Hayama from Kuroko's Basketball, and Ryōga Kamishiro from Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal.

5) Yuichi Nakamura: Hawks and Kuroo Tetsurō

Both Hawks and Kuroo are sassy and charismatic characters. Hawks also plays mentor to Tokoyami in My Hero Academia, while Kuroo forcefully mentors Tsukishima in Haikyuu!!. Veteran actor Yuichi Nakamura is known for charismatic mentor roles, and he voices both of these characters.

Nakamura is a famous name in the industry, well-known for voicing main characters such as Gray Fullbuster in Fairy Tail, Tomoya Okazaki in Clannad, and Tsukasa Shishio in Dr. Stone. He also voices Bruno Buccialatti in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen, Guren Ichinose in Seraph of the End, and Shigure Sohma in Fruits Basket (2019).

6) Yoshimasa Hosoya: Fumikage Tokoyami and Asahi Azumane

Speaking of Tokoyami, the Class 1-A student is the poster boy for dark and serious in My Hero Academia, the kind of person who is likely to frighten Haikyuu!!’s glass-hearted giant, Asahi. It is surprising that both of these vastly different characters are played by Yoshimasa Hosoya.

Hosoya is very popular for giving voice to prominent supporting characters. His best-known role is probably that of Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan. He has also voiced Kuranosuke Shiraishi in The Prince of Tennis, Junpei Hyūga in Kuroko's Basketball, Doppo Kunikida in Bungo Stray Dogs, Aren Kuboyasu in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, and Joe in Megalobox and its sequel, Nomad.

7) Kouki Uchiyama: Tomura Shigaraki and Kei Tsukishima

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll Happy Birthday to the Japanese Voice Actor Kouki Uchiyama! Happy Birthday to the Japanese Voice Actor Kouki Uchiyama! 🎉 https://t.co/lkIbcI4N21

While Kei Tsukishima is one of the most sarcastic and sassy characters in Haikyuu!!, he is not quite the villain that Tomura Shigaraki is in My Hero Academia. Both of these characters are the two typical roles attributed to Kouki Uchiyama, their voice actor.

Uchiyama is usually known for voicing antagonists such as Macbeth in Fairy Tail, Rui in Demon Slayer, and Meruem in Hunter x Hunter. But he also voices Soul Eater Evans in Soul Eater, Izumi Miyamura in Horimiya, Yuri Plisetsky in Yuri!!! On Ice, and Toge Inumaki in Jujutsu Kaisen, among others.

8) Yuki Kaji: Shoto Todoroki and Kenma Kozume

Shoto Todoroki, the prodigal tritagonist of My Hero Academia, is often found in the center of the action, quite opposite of Kenma Kozume, the timid and soft-spoken setter from Haikyuu!! Both are voiced by Yuki Kaji, one of the most popular names in the industry and well-known for voicing an array of diverse characters.

Some of his roles include Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan, Meliodas from The Seven Deadly Sins, Ayato Kirishima from Tokyo Ghoul, Arata Shindō from Psycho-Pass 3, Alibaba Saluja from Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, Koichi Hirose from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic from One Punch Man, and Prince Daida from Ranking of Kings.

9) Nobuhiko Okamoto: Katsuki Bakugou and Yuu Nishinoya

xie @CH1FUYA i still can’t believe nishinoya and bakugo have the same voice actor yet such different personalities i still can’t believe nishinoya and bakugo have the same voice actor yet such different personalities https://t.co/umnMbAKx6q

While Katsuki Bakugou is quite different from Nishinoya Yuu personality-wise, he is no less loud. While the deuteragonist is often lovingly labeled as a thorny gremlin in My Hero Academia, Noya is one of the most sunshiny characters in Haikyuu!! These two characters are voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto, who is another popular name on this list.

Okamoto's popular ventures include Takumi Usui in Maid Sama!, Karma Akabane in Assassination Classroom, Yoichi Saotome in Seraph of the End, Khun Aguero Agnes in Tower of God, Genya Shinazugawa in Demon Slayer, Kurokiba Ryo in Food Wars, Garfiel Tinsel in Re: Zero, and Liebe in Black Clover.

10) Kaito Ishikawa: Tenya Iida and Tobio Kageyama

min @lovetobio the fact that iida and kageyama have the same va still surprises me to this day the fact that iida and kageyama have the same va still surprises me to this day https://t.co/eULMnMRnVm

Some fans say that Iida Tenya is a more polite, articulate, and kinder version of Tobio Kageyama, and they are not exactly wrong. While the class representative of 1-A is vastly different from the Deuteragonist of Haikyuu!!, they do share the flustered loud voice, which belongs to Kaito Ishikawa.

Ishikawa is one of the youngest members of both the Haikyuu!! and My Hero Academia main casts. However, he has been part of many popular franchises such as Devil May Cry as Nero, Tokyo Ghoul as Kuki Urie, One-Punch Man as Genos, Seraph of the End as Shihō Kimizuki, Black Clover as Langris Vaude.

He voiced the protagonists Nine in Terror in Resonance, Sakuta Azusagawa in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, and Naofumi Iwatani in The Rising of the Shield Hero.

