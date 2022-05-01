My Hero Academia: Can Deku and Bakugo overwhelm Shigaraki?

With the final battle approaching, My Hero Academia fans may be wondering if Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, and Katsuki Bakugo could overpower Tomura Shigaraki.

Bakugo has made it clear that he resents the villain for injuring him during the Paranormal Liberation War.

Despite his prominence in My Hero Academia, Bakugo doesn't have a clear opponent for the final battles. As a result, many fans believe that he could help out Deku in his battle against Shigaraki.

However, the question remains whether or not Bakugo can keep up with the other two. Deku and Shigaraki have become immensely strong since the Paranormal Liberation War. However, that doesn't mean Bakugo should be counted out.

Can Deku and Bakugo beat Shigaraki in My Hero Academia?

Deku and Shigaraki have been fated to fight since the beginning of My Hero Academia. However, Deku might need some help from Bakugo here.

This article will go over whether or not Bakugo is a good partner for this match-up.

Bakugo does share similar stats with Shigaraki

The most recent databook for My Hero Academia is the Ultra Analysis Archive. It is a useful guide to compare heroes and villains in terms of physical stats.

Bakugo is a top student in U.A. High School, considering his most recent grades:

Power : 5/6

: 5/6 Speed : 5/6

: 5/6 Technique : 5/6 (A+)

: 5/6 (A+) Wits: 5/6

Meanwhile, these are the current stats for Shigaraki:

Power : 6/6 (S+)

: 6/6 (S+) Speed : 4/6 (B-)

: 4/6 (B-) Technique : 5/6 (A)

: 5/6 (A) Wits: 5/6 (A)

Judging by these stats, Bakugo should be able to outspeed Shigaraki. However, the villain's physical strength is higher than the hero's. Only someone like Deku can realistically match him.

Bakugo did encounter Shigaraki back in the Paranormal Liberation War. Keep in mind that Shigaraki was not fully recovered from his surgeries back then. Regardless, Bakugo was heavily injured by his Rivet Stab technique.

This means Bakugo cannot take a single hit from Shigaraki if he wants to survive.

Bakugo wouldn't be a pushover against Shigaraki

Decay is an instant kill move in My Hero Academia, which means Bakugo will have to constantly be on the run. At the very least, he does have air mobility with his Explosion Quirk. This would greatly help against Shigaraki's decaying effects, which can wipe out entire battlefields.

Shigaraki will have a difficult time against Deku since they are evenly matched in My Hero Academia. Bakugo could also provide the necessary distractions without getting himself killed. He definitely has the means to avoid any deadly attacks from the villain.

There is another way Bakugo can help

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising brought up an interesting scenario involving Deku and Bakugo. For the purpose of this article, it's very important to bring it up.

If Deku were to transfer the OFA Quirk to Bakugo, the latter would be given a massive increase in physical stats. During the movie, this powerful duo completely destroyed a supervillain with multiple Quirks.

Even if the movies aren't canon, the characters still act like they would in the manga. This exact scenario could realistically play out in the main story, and it wouldn't feel out of place.

In this case, Deku and Bakugo can easily overwhelm Shigaraki.

Bakugo would be a great backup for Deku

Even if Bakugo doesn't have the OFA Quirk, he would be a great help for Deku. Shigaraki is still an extremely dangerous threat, but these Class 1-A students work very well together.

Ultimately, the outcome of this battle will depend on Deku's final Quirk, which belongs to the second OFA user. However, its true powers have not been revealed yet. This could be the trump card that Deku needs against Shigaraki, whatever it may be.

Interestingly, the second OFA user bears similarities to Bakugo. Whether or not that's intentional is unknown. What is known is that Deku and Bakugo would definitely be a powerful team in My Hero Academia.

