My Hero Academia: 10 most powerful duos, ranked

Two is always better than one, as proven by these My Hero Academia tandems.

A single fighter can always turn the tide, but a second one can bring a tsunami. Teamwork is a defining aspect of My Hero Academia. Sometimes a hero or villain can't do it alone, so they need help along the way.

The most powerful team-ups are the result of good Quirk synergy. In many ways, both partners complement each other with their special powers. This article will take a look at the best tandems in My Hero Academia. It will also take into account the various movies that have been released.

These My Hero Academia duos are very dangerous together

10) Gentle Criminal and La Brava

This cartoonish villain may seem friendly at first glance, but his fighting style is quite formidable. During the U.A. School Festival arc, he gave Izuku Midoriya a very difficult time. The Elasticity Quirk has several applications, such as creating air trampolines and repelling attacks.

However, Gentle Criminal is even more powerful with Lover Mode activated, via his personal sidekick. La Brava can significantly boost his strength with her own Quirk. This makes him strong enough to overpower Deku with OFA.

9) Himiko Toga and Twice

These League of Villains members deeply care for each other. Toga and Twice don't really have anyone else in their lives.

Of course, they aren't the strongest villains in My Hero Academia. However, their Quirk synergy has unlimited potential. Toga can transform into anybody as long as she consumes their blood. Meanwhile, Twice can easily create a copy of anything, but he needs the exact measurements first.

Theoretically, Toga could use Twice's blood sample to transform into him, then create an endless army of clones. This is a very frightening prospect in My Hero Academia, which is what makes them dangerous.

8) Dabi and Mr. Compress

Dabi's flames burn far hotter than anybody else's in My Hero Academia. Meanwhile, Mr. Compress can effortlessly capture targets with his Quirk. This can result in a very lethal combination attack.

At the end of the Shie Hassaikai arc, the League of Villains attacks a transport carrying Overhaul. The hero Snatch certainly put up a good fight against Dabi. However, Compress used his Quirk to capture both Snatch and the blue flames, resulting in his fiery demise.

7) Eraserhead and Present Mic

The reserved Aizawa can use Erasure to cancel out a target's Quirk. Meanwhile, the loud Yamada can use his Voice to project high-pitched sounds.

Both these U.A. teachers have completely different personalities, yet they are highly skilled professionals. Aizawa and Yamada have years of experience in combat situations. These U.A. teachers are even strong enough to raise students into becoming heroes.

It should be noted that Aizawa and Yamada have been friends since their early high school days. They clearly know each other very well, so they would definitely work as a team.

6) Shoto Todoroki and Inasa Yoarashi

During the final phase of the Provisional Hero License Exam, these two could barely get along. However, after begrudgingly working together, Shoto and Inasa managed to overwhelm the Pro Hero Gang Orca.

Both of them combined their elemental powers to trap Gnag Orca in a blazing inferno. Shoto used the fire side of his Quirk while Inasa created a massive gust of wind. Although he escaped, Gang Orca was visibly impressed by their efforts.

it should be noted that Shoto and Inasa are highly recommended students at their respective schools.

5) Deku and Katsuki Bakugo

Despite their differences, Deku and Bakugo are very dangerous when put together. This was best seen in the movie My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. Bakugo was temporarily gifted the OFA Quirk to fight the villainous Nine, who used a weaker version of All For One.

It was not an easy battle since Nine could also use weather manipulation. He could also use various Quirks like Air Wall and Bullet Laser. Even then, Deku and Bakugo fought with all their might. Their combined explosions and kicks would take out any major villain, let alone Nine.

4) Deku and Shoto Todoroki

Both of these U.A. students are at the top of their class. Shoto is a master of fire and ice manipulation. Meanwhile, Deku has grown tremendously with his OFA Quirk. Putting them side by side is a recipe for greatness.

During the Hero Killer arc, both these students managed to defeat the villainous Stain. Keep in mind that Deku and Shoto barely had any training by that point. They would be significantly more powerful now.

3) Endeavor and Hawks

Fighting a single Pro Hero is never the easiest task. Of course, fighting two of them is even harder. However, fighting two of the best is nearly impossible. Even a High-End Nomu is no match for Endeavor and Hawks. They are ranked number one and two in the hero charts, respectively.

During the Pro Hero arc, a High-End Nomu gave them a fight they would never forget. With that said, Hawks can use his feathers in a supporting role, such as making his targets move faster. When teaming up with a powerhouse like Endeavor, the former's speed complements the latter's strength.

By the end of their fight, Endeavor finally burned the Nomu to a crisp with Prominence Burn: Ultra Plus.

2) All Might and Sir Nighteye

Very few villains can stand up to All Might in My Hero Academia. Even fewer can do it with Sir Nighteye by the hero's side. His Foresight Quirk allowed him to predict the future. That already gives All Might an unfair advantage in battle.

Sir Nighteye mainly serves a supporting role, yet he is the perfect sidekick for any strong fighter. Seeing into the future is a very broken ability in My Hero Academia.

1) Deku and All Might

Both student and teacher have learned a lot from each other in My Hero Academia. Before his retirement, All Might was Japan's greatest hero. Meanwhile, Deku is well on his way to replacing him.

They did manage to team up in My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. Deku and All Might went up against Wolfram, a man who could manipulate various metals. He is easily among the most powerful villains in My Hero Academia.

However, he was still no match for the combined might of Double Detroit Smash. This requires the use of the OFA Quirk at 100%. It's exceedingly strong with just one person doing it, let alone two.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul