4 'My Hero Academia' characters that can beat Shoto (& 4 who would be defeated)

Shoto Todoroki is one of the strongest students in U.A. Class 1-A in My Hero Academia. He is the son of Endeavor, who is apparently the Number One Hero after the retirement of All Might. Shoto has a unique Quirk of Half-Hot Half-Cold, where he can generate and manipulate fire and ice, two of the most powerful elements at his disposal.

His father highlighted Shoto’s proficiency that he has the potential to surpass him one day. Shoto Todoroki is undoubtedly a powerful individual who can take on most of the characters in the series, however, there are few who can prove this statement wrong by defeating him.

'My Hero Academia' characters who can beat Shoto with ease

4) Momo Yaoyorozu

Momo Yaoyorozu, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Momo is the Vice President of the U.A. Class 1-A in My Hero Academia, widely acclaimed for her leadership traits. She is also an S-Class ranked student in the aspects of intelligence. Her Quirk “Creation” grants her the ability to create any object she can think of, from her exposed skin, in a matter of seconds.

Her quirk can turn out to be a powerful counter to Shoto’s Half-Hot and Half-Cold, as she can come up with creative objects that could subdue his ice and fire.

3) Mirio Togata

Mirio Togata, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

All Might considered Mirio to be his successor and inheritor of the One for All before he met Izuku Midoriya. He is the leader of the U.A’s Big three alongside Tamaki Amajiki and Nejire Hado. He holds prowess in strength as well as speed. Mirio’s Quirk “Permeation” allows him to attain intangibility, where he can phase through anything.

In a fight, Shoto won’t be able to freeze Mirio as he can phase through his ice element as well as his fire too, and with his brute strength, he will end the match in no time.

2) Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Katsuki possesses superior physical strength and inhuman reflexes, as shown in the anime, how he evaded multiple lethal blows from his opponents and at the same time struck back in rapid succession. His quirk “Explosion” allows him to release devastating explosions from his hands. Along with using his quirk as an attack, he can also use it to propel in mid-air.

Katsuki had already defeated Shoto at the U.A. Sports Festival with ease, and even if a rematch occurred in the near future where Shoto had sharpened his skills and trained harder to defeat Katsuki, he would still end up in the same place as before.

1 ) Midoriya Izuku

Midoriya Izuku, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Popularly known as Deku, Izuku Midoriya started as a weak, quirkless individual and later succeeded in becoming All Might’s successor by being the ninth holder of “One For All”. Izuku is a geek who has a vast knowledge of most of the Pro Heroes and their combat tactics and quirks. After receiving the One For All quirk, his strength, agility, reflex, and durability enhanced to an incomprehensible leve

Shoto was victorious in the fight against Izuku at the U.A. Sports Festival because the latter was still managing to hone his abilities. However, in the near future, where Izuku will eventually become capable of utilizing his quirk at 100%, he will be skilled enough to defeat Shoto efficiently.

My Hero Academia characters who have no chance against Shoto

4) Yuga Aoyama

Yuga Aoyama, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Yuga was announced as a traitor for his affiliation with the League of Villans, however, he cut his ties with them and sided with the Hero Association for the sole purpose of defeating One For All. Similar to Izuku, Yuga was also born quirkless, where he received powers from One For All and developed his quirk “Navel Laser.”

Yuga is a weak opponent for Shoto as he is incompatible with his quirk. While he has a special belt that compensates for his drawbacks, which Shoto can burn or destroy, making him vulnerable.

3) Denki Kaminari

Denki Kaminari, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Denki is an individual who tends to get panicky in stressful situations and often activates his quirk at any level of threat. He might not be academically bright, but he does possess tactical intelligence and is capable of devising well-calculated strategies.

His quirk “Electrification,” as obvious by its name, allows him to generate electricity from his body. Denki’s attacks are mainly long-range, which could be a problem for him as he gets vulnerable at close quarters and Shoto can beat him in no time.

2) Tenya Iida

Tenya Iida, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Turbo Hero: Ingenium, Teny Iida is a dedicated U.A. student who tries to indulge himself in learning new things as well as gaining knowledge from his peers. His strength is quite formidable as he is an exceptional combatant.

His quirk “Engine” granted him an engine-like augmentation in both of his calves, which gives him superhuman speed as well as immense endurance, which increases the power of his kicks.

Tenya was defeated at the U.A. Sports Festival by Shoto, as the latter immobilized the former with his ice. Tenya’s kicks were capable of putting Shoto down on the ground, however, his kicks weren’t enough to defeat the likes of Shoto.

1) Eijiro Kirishima

Eijiro Kirishima, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Sturdy Hero: Red Riot, Eijiro is a kind-hearted individual who tends to be friends with every person he encounters. His quirk “Hardening” allows him to harden his body to rock-solid, which makes him capable of taking heavy blows from his opponents. As seen in the My Hero Academia anime, he was capable of taking a point-blank explosion from Katsuki.

If Kirishima and Shot went head-on against each other, the latter would win as Kirishima has limits to his hardening and loses stamina by maintaining his quirk for an extensive period. Shoto will quickly gain the upper hand if Kirishima gets totally fatigued.

