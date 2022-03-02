My Hero Academia Chapter 346: Release date for different time zones, what to expect, and more

Since the last chapter ended on a cliff-hanger, fans have been eagerly waiting for My Hero Academia Chapter 346. With Deku, Toga, and Uraraka in one place, their fight is almost as anticipated as the bout between the Todoroki brothers. Bakugo’s fate against Shigaraki has also become a cause for much concern.

If the chapter focuses on Toga’s confrontation with Deku and Uraraka, readers might get one of the long-awaited resolutions that Horikoshi has hinted at. The statuses of the rest of Class 1-A will likely be revealed in My Hero Academia Chapter 346 as well.

My Hero Academia Chapter 346 release date and time for all regions

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 345: The great battle of the heroes and villains has begun! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3pAkW3t My Hero Academia, Ch. 345: The great battle of the heroes and villains has begun! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3pAkW3t https://t.co/k6eYEtj2II

As per the notification on Manga Plus, My Hero Academia Chapter 346 will be released on Sunday, March 6, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

Central European Time: 4 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, March 7

Australian Central Time: 12:30 AM, March 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 346 will be officially available on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as the Shonen Jump App for free reading.

Synopsis of Chapter 345

regina @cephareg bnha 345



this is why he’s my favorite bnha 345this is why he’s my favorite https://t.co/gjB2ygmWwO

My Hero Academia Chapter 345 is titled “Division.” The chapter starts with some of the villains breaking out of the domes, with Dabi being one of them. However, he was soon pushed into his designated portal by Shoto Todoroki’s attack. Deku and Bakugo left towards their portal, but the former was yanked away by one of Toga’s blood-drinking channels.

Fat Gum stayed behind with other heroes to catch errant villains and protect Aoyama, while Monoma was ordered to return to Aizawa’s side.

AFO was taken to Gunga Mountain with a host of pro heroes, including Endeavor and Hawks. The latter immediately attacked AFO and failed.

Int @sols99 #MHA345



Dabi and Shoto were both conceived with the intention of creating a hero that would surpass All Might. Having their duel take place at the location where AM took his last stand, with his statue overlooking both of them is brilliant



The composition of this shot is(1/4) Dabi and Shoto were both conceived with the intention of creating a hero that would surpass All Might. Having their duel take place at the location where AM took his last stand, with his statue overlooking both of them is brilliantThe composition of this shot is(1/4) #MHA345Dabi and Shoto were both conceived with the intention of creating a hero that would surpass All Might. Having their duel take place at the location where AM took his last stand, with his statue overlooking both of them is brilliantThe composition of this shot is(1/4) https://t.co/e8GJhrGUT6

AFO taunted the heroes by saying that splitting up their already meager force just to isolate the villains was a terrible decision, especially putting the User of OFA with Shigaraki. He further told Endeavor that by leaving his youngest son to fight his eldest, he was only continuing to abuse both.

Meanwhile, Shoto and Dabi were seen facing each other in Kamino, with Iida and Burning facing some Nomus nearby. Shigaraki arrived at U.A., which is currently a floating landmass fortified with forcefields. Bakugo also arrived and reported to Best Jeanist (who was waiting there) that Deku had gone missing.

In front of an aquarium of sorts, Deku arrived with Toga to see Uraraka, Asui, and Gang Orca face some Nomus and minor villains. Deku’s Danger Sense did not activate with Toga, and they prepared to face each other.

What to expect from Chapter 346

Toga has wanted to confront Izuku and Ochako together for a long time, and this might finally take place in My Hero Academia Chapter 346.

Toga's serene expression and the lack of reaction from Danger Sense imply that she is not looking to harm either of them. She is likely looking for closure since she does not have any stakes left in the war.

Interestingly, Toga still possesses Twice’s blood, and many readers think that there is a possibility of her getting rehabilitated and using that power in favor of the heroes. However, Izuku and Ochako’s conversation in Chapter 342 implies otherwise.

Wyze @mangavation



They have Nejire Hado, Mirko, Edgeshot and Best Jeanist



So bakugo won’t get clapped!



ALL OF THEM WILL Bakugo isn’t alone with Shigaraki..They have Nejire Hado, Mirko, Edgeshot and Best JeanistSo bakugo won’t get clapped!ALL OF THEM WILL Bakugo isn’t alone with Shigaraki..They have Nejire Hado, Mirko, Edgeshot and Best Jeanist So bakugo won’t get clapped!ALL OF THEM WILL😬 https://t.co/4jR89RIhiP

Since Mirko, Tamaki, Edgeshot, and Nejire were seen leaving for the same portal as Bakugo, it seems unlikely that he will have to face Shigaraki with just Best Jeanist. However, it is unknown exactly how many quirks Shigaraki currently possesses. This leaves the heroes at a distinct disadvantage, even with the Anti-Decay measures.

It’s equally uncertain how the heroes will hold up against AFO, especially Tokoyami. Endeavor is likely determined to stay and fight in the Gunga Mountains, but some fans expect him to appear in Kamino in My Hero Academia Chapter 346.

💭 @mitohari



tiny hawks and his tiny wigs are back in the game !! so happy to see him bnha 345 //tiny hawks and his tiny wigs are back in the game !! so happy to see him bnha 345 // tiny hawks and his tiny wigs are back in the game !! so happy to see him 😊 https://t.co/UFWB3ve9hL

Hawks has barely recovered, but he seems proficient with his Katana. It appears that the plan has left heroes number 1 and 2 to take care of AFO, with heroes number 3 to 5 going after Shigaraki.

This leaves viewers wondering what their plans are for Toga and Dabi because they have essentially left students to take care of both.

Dabi, whom All Might considers to be a primary threat, has been left to Shoto to deal with by himself. Despite Iida and Burnin being there, they have their hands full dealing with the Nomus, whose presence the heroes didn't seem to have factored in.

The locations of the rest of Class 1-A are unknown.

On the villain’s side, Spinner and Skeptic are yet to appear, which has led many fans to believe that they will bring reinforcements to the league. Either way, My Hero Academia Chapter 346 has a lot of questions to answer.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh