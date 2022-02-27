My Hero Academia Chapter 345: Phase 2 initiated, Dabi and Shoto face each other, Deku gets taken away

My Hero Academia Chapter 345 enters Phase 2 of the final war. Most of the predictions from last week came true, but mangaka Horikoshi Kohei does give the readers some surprises. The pairings from this chapter invoke a fair bit of speculation and support a few fan theories.

Unfortunately, nothing about Midoriya’s command over One for All’s remaining quirk has been revealed. Apart from a few students, the whereabouts of the rest of class 1-A also remain undisclosed.

Deku and Ochako face Toga in My Hero Academia Chapter 345, Shigaraki transported to U.A.

In Chapter 344, it was shown how All Might’s plan came to fruition with the help of Shinso and Monoma. The rest of Class 1-A gets transported to the battlefield near Troy. After All Might activated the Troy System, metal domes trapped the villains in individual cages as Monoma activated the Warp Gate once more.

My Hero Academia Chapter 345 is titled “Division.”

Phase 2 begins

My Hero Academia Chapter 345 begins with Toga urging one of her companions to break the domes while thinking of Midoriya. Dabi breaks through, claiming that the cages were not strong enough to hold them for even three seconds. Shoto appears and pushes Dabi into his designated portal, saying that those three seconds were all they needed.

A hero resembling Crust tells a villain that they have got anti-Decay measures, which is likely where they are transporting Shigaraki. Bakugou calls out to Deku to leave for their designated portal, but one of Toga’s blood-drinking channels wraps around Deku’s hand and drags him to a different portal.

Fat Gum stays behind to catch errant villains and protect Aoyama. Monoma is clearly pleased with his work, but using Warp Gate in such lengthy proportions has to take its toll on his body. All Might, who has been leading the situation from the control room, asks him to regroup with Aizawa since Phase Two began successfully.

Gunga Mountain

My Hero Academia Chapter 345 then cuts to Gunga Mountain, where AFO has been transported along with Endeavor, Hawks, Kamui Woods, Pixiebob, Tiger, Hound Dog, and Tokoyami, amongst many others.

Hawks tries to slice through AFO’s head with his katana, to no effect. Endeavor states that they were aware that AFO’s transportation Quirk only works for short distances and cannot transport the user, and that they have taken preventive measures accordingly.

AFO tells them that it was an unwise decision to split up the Heroes since they are so few in number. By dividing their forces, they have lessened their chances of defeating the villains. He is particularly critical of the fact that they left the user of One for All with Tomura Shigaraki.

He further taunts Endeavor that this distribution has left his youngest son to face off against his eldest. He intones that by doing this, Endeavor has essentially left Shoto to deal with the results of his father’s actions by confronting Toya, further abusing both of them.

Other match-ups

Just as AFO is done saying that, My Hero Academia Chapter 345 cuts to Kamino, where Shoto is seen squaring off against Dabi. Iida and Burnin are also seen nearby, fighting what appears to be other minor villains and at least two near-high-end nomus.

U.A. is seen floating in the air as a fortified landmass, protected by a forcefield held together by the threads of Best Jeanist. Shigaraki is surprised to be transported there. Bakugou also arrives and reports to his mentor that Deku has been taken away.

In front of what appears to be an aquarium situated over a shallow waterbody, Deku arrives with Toga along with Asui, Gang Orca, and Uraraka, as well as the villain whom he faced during the attack on USJ. Uraraka is shocked to see Deku there, since he was supposed to be with the team that fights Shigaraki.

However, Deku is still stuck on how his Danger Sense did not activate when Toga dragged him through the portal. My Hero Academia Chapter 345 ends with Toga looking at Deku and Uraraka with a resigned expression on her face.

Final thoughts

It seems from My Hero Academia Chapter 345 that Shoto and Toya will fight each other, given that Endeavor is busy elsewhere while Iida and Burnin have their hands full with the nomus. One theory states that AFO might have taken Geten’s quirk and given it to Dabi, but it seems unlikely on the grounds that suddenly adjusting to an ice quirk would further weaken his already frail body.

Edgeshot, Miruko, and Nejire were seen leaving for the same portal as Bakugou and Deku, so it is possible that they will assist in the Shigaraki fight as well. It has not yet been disclosed where Kirishima, Yaoyorozu, and the rest of class 1-A have gone. On the Villain’s side, Spinner and Skeptic are missing.

Deku’s danger sense likely did not activate because Toga did not have any bloodlust or malicious intentions towards Deku. She likely wants to have a conversation with Izuku and Ochako regarding their aspirations to become heroes. However, readers must wait for Chapter 346 for more details.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee