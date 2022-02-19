My Hero Academia chapter 344: All Might’s plan in effect, Monoma uses Warp Gate to isolate the villains

While My Hero Academia chapter 344 spends a considerable number of panels on flashbacks, the plot keeps rapidly moving forward. The chapter answers many questions, especially those regarding Aizawa’s plans and Shinsou’s involvement. The Todoroki brothers had a brief exchange before the true purpose of Troy came to light.

The pace is considerably better in My Hero Academia chapter 344. Given that Horikoshi plans to wrap up the manga within the year, My Hero Academia barely has 50 more chapters to go. It can be safely said that this is the final arc.

[This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 344]

Monoma and Shinsou showcase their quirks, a brief clash between the Todorokis in My Hero Academia chapter 344

In chapter 343, Aoyama lured AFO to an open ground near Troy with Midoriya’s help. AFO portalled in his army upon realizing the trap, including Dabi, Toga, and Shigaraki. Monoma appeared on the Heroes’ side and using Kurogiri’s Warp gate, he brought forth the heroes.

According to the unofficial translation, My Hero Academia chapter 344 is titled “The Protagonist.”

Shinsou’s role

TCB Scans @TCBScans

Be mindful online of official only readers!



Link to the chapter in our bio.



#mha344 #myheroacademia344 #mhaspoilers #myhero344spoilers Chapter 344: "The Protagonist" of My Hero Academia is out!Be mindful online of official only readers!Link to the chapter in our bio. Chapter 344: "The Protagonist" of My Hero Academia is out! Be mindful online of official only readers! Link to the chapter in our bio.#mha344 #myheroacademia344 #mhaspoilers #myhero344spoilers https://t.co/MrF7oe67mL

My Hero Academia chapter 344 starts with a flashback to when All Might and Tsukauchi came to class 1-A’s dorm to inform them of the plan. All Might reiterate Bakugou’s point that there is no use trying to search for AFO rather, they should focus on drawing him out instead. They decided to follow Aizawa’s plan regarding using Aoyama, which made Class 1-A very happy.

However, Yaoyorozu pointed out that the Aoyamas can’t lie to AFO. Tsukauchi told them that since it was a call, not a written or face-to-face conversation, they could use Shinsou’s powers. Shinsou entered in his new hero costume and told them that he had honed his Quirk to the point where he could compel the Aoyamas to lie to AFO without their emotions causing a problem.

While Class 1-A gushed over him, Tsukauchi reminded them that Shinsou did not have his hero license yet, and as such, they had to take special permission from the Hero Safety Commission. Tokoyami pointed out that AFO would know if all of them were with Aoyama and Deku, but All Might said that they had a plan for that as well.

Monoma masters Warp Gate

Marya2004 @MaryaHasayen #mha344 #MHASpoilers



Monoma tearing up!!! Look at his eyes! My poor lil boy! Monoma tearing up!!! Look at his eyes! My poor lil boy! #mha344 #MHASpoilers Monoma tearing up!!! Look at his eyes! My poor lil boy! 😭💔 https://t.co/nKYTQpj3jB

My Hero Academia chapter 344 then cuts to the facility where Kurogiri was being kept. Since Aizawa’s voice no longer affected Shirakumo, he decided to get Monoma to copy his quirk. Monoma complained that he was given too little time to master Warp Gate, and Aizawa apologized. Since he lost an eye, his Erasure did not work properly anymore and he could not participate in the war.

LE ROI @LEROI90911218 #MHA344

.

.

.

.

"There's no such thing as a side character" said the side character "There's no such thing as a side character" said the side character #MHA344...."There's no such thing as a side character" said the side character https://t.co/MqEgUqz7UT

Monoma reassured him that everyone knew of Eraserhead’s heroics in Jaku. Monoma himself had always been told that his Quirk, Copy Cat, was suited for support roles and that he could never become a hero. Vlad King assured him that everyone made this plan successful by working together. Everyone was their protagonist.

My Hero Academia chapter 344 cuts to the present, where Monoma has completely mastered Warp Gate and brings out legions of Heroes. AFO looks visibly irritated. All Might says from the command tower, where he and Tsukauchi are overseeing things that they must not let AFO get to One for All.

The plan is in effect

Caderade @_Caderade174 #MHA344 #MHASpoilers If it wasn’t for Dabi, Shiggy was about to end this whole war in the first couple minutes If it wasn’t for Dabi, Shiggy was about to end this whole war in the first couple minutes 💀 #MHA344 #MHASpoilers https://t.co/J3pTBilK29

Shigaraki reaches down to touch the ground but refrains from using Decay because he realizes something and calls out to Dabi, who tells him not to dictate things to him. It is unclear what exactly Shigaraki realizes, but the two possibilities are either that he could not use his quirk knowing that Dabi was nearby and would be affected, or he could not use his Decay at all thanks to Star and Stripe.

Dabi, of course, zeroes in on his father and proceeds to send a huge barrage of flames towards Endeavor, threatening to cremate his fellow heroes. However, his flames collide with an enormous wall of ice, and Dabi starts laughing maniacally.

Todoroki Shouto comes out of one of the portals, followed by the rest of Class 1-A. He declares that he wouldn’t let his “stupid big brother” do anything of the sort. Dabi looks delighted upon the prospect of fighting his brother.

SoulAce @Kuraku___ ain't no way this all real right? We still have a whole year of Mha right? And Hori already giving us this bangers!???

#mha344 I wasn't mentally prepared for any of this. Why Hori do us like thisain't no way this all real right? We still have a whole year of Mha right? And Hori already giving us this bangers!??? I wasn't mentally prepared for any of this. Why Hori do us like this 😭 ain't no way this all real right? We still have a whole year of Mha right? And Hori already giving us this bangers!??? #mha344 https://t.co/4o7rYPHHlH

All Might activates a special protocol in Troy, allowing metal entrapments to come out of the ground and form isolated domes. Many smaller domes surround one large dome. Tsukauchi assures All Might that they can get AFO this time, but AFO realizes that the plan is to separate the villains. Monoma’s Warp Gate appears above the domes.

Final thoughts

Marya2004 @MaryaHasayen #mha344 #MHAspoiler



I’m actually VERY worried about the fact that the split-up isn’t done at the end of this week chap and that AFO understood the hero’s plan...hope everything will go well...🙂 I’m actually VERY worried about the fact that the split-up isn’t done at the end of this week chap and that AFO understood the hero’s plan...hope everything will go well...🙂 #mha344 #MHAspoiler I’m actually VERY worried about the fact that the split-up isn’t done at the end of this week chap and that AFO understood the hero’s plan...hope everything will go well...🙂👀 https://t.co/NQYz5ECnEC

It seems unlikely that the plan would work perfectly given that the end-note to My Hero Academia chapter 344 reads

“Did it work?”

However, in case it does work, the manga will likely fragment into several individual fights. The large dome is likely to trap either AFO or Shigaraki, and Deku is likely to be with Shigaraki, given that they are trying to keep OFA away from AFO’s reach. That would likely leave the Pro-Heroes to deal with AFO, which in turn would mean that Shouto would be the one to fight Touya.

Hawks is presumably sitting this battle out, given the state of his wings. Many fans were worried that All Might being in the same zone as AFO might lead to his demise. However, it must be remembered that they had planned to keep every villain 10 kilometers away from each other.

Miner @Miner_626 #MHASpoilers This chapter is just another reason why AFO should stay as all might main antagonist and not dekus, their rivalry is just so well written and amazing to watch, all might will forever be his worst nightmare even in retirement. Let shiggy be dekus main instead #MHA344 This chapter is just another reason why AFO should stay as all might main antagonist and not dekus, their rivalry is just so well written and amazing to watch, all might will forever be his worst nightmare even in retirement. Let shiggy be dekus main instead #MHA344 #MHASpoilers https://t.co/r11M5ehAjH

This indicates that All Might is safe from the battle, but only if the plan works. It remains to be seen if the end-note is still there after My Hero Academia chapter 344 is officially released.

Edited by Srijan Sen