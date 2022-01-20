5 hero-villain face-offs likely to take place in upcoming My Hero Academia manga chapters

My Hero Academia chapter 340 has disclosed the heroes’ plan to keep the villains isolated. While their primary goal is to keep All for One and Shigaraki separated, All Might have elaborated on why it is necessary to keep every high-ranking villain isolated from each other, citing Dabi’s destructive powers as an example.

Many fans have speculated that this plan sets up many individual confrontations between heroes and the villains with whom they have some connection.

While many heroes have grievances against a particular villain, five confrontations have been foreshadowed in My Hero Academia for so long that it seems very unlikely for Horikoshi to not use this perfect opportunity to bring them to fruition.

5 individual fights between Heroes and Villains that could happen due to All-Might’s plan in upcoming My Hero Academia chapters

This article lists the fights in order of least to most likely to happen. While there are many other important villains and heroes in the series, not all will likely get an important fight just to themselves.

5) Iida vs Spinner

Unlike the other four on the list, this confrontation has not been foreshadowed in My Hero Academia or outright stated by Horikoshi. However, it makes veritable sense considering the pasts of both Tenya Iida and Shuichi Iguchi, aka Spinner.

Not only do they both lack a defining individual fight despite being two crucial characters, but their relationship with Stain makes them a good match for each other.

Tenya’s fight with Stain was one of the most reckless points of his character arc, but he hasn't received any more development since. On the other hand, despite being the narrator of the beginning of the Meta Liberation Army arc and one of the most morally upright villains, Spinner has not gotten enough spotlight on his own.

Their positions in their respective sides, caring personalities, and general code of conduct make them good foils of each other. From what we know of Horikoshi, he is very likely to use this connection to explore both characters and Stain’s philosophy in My Hero Academia.

4) Uraraka vs Toga

Uraraka and Toga have worked as each other’s foils throughout My Hero Academia, and they have had two face-offs already. With their contrasting views of the hero society and what it means to be liberated truly, Toga and Ochako have had one of the most emotional debates over what it means to be a hero during the Paranormal Liberation War arc.

With Toga being disillusioned after Bubaigawara’s death and Ochako having come into her own after her speech to the civilians at U.A. high, they have never been more antithetical to each other.

Horikoshi himself has also explicitly stated that Toga and Ochako would have another confrontation in My Hero Academia manga, and All Might’s Isolation plan seems to have created a perfect setting for that.

3) Deku and Bakugou vs Shigaraki and AFO

LiteT @Teelerino Bakugo doesn't want to admit that AM VS AFO would be AM's last fight. Bakugo doesn't want to admit that AM VS AFO would be AM's last fight. https://t.co/GND6tz7j4R

As the deuteragonist of My Hero Academia, Bakugou Katsuki is bound to take on a very important role in the final war. This is especially solidified after Horikoshi’s declaration at Jump Festa 2022. However, fan opinion is divided in the nature of Bakugou’s relevance.

While the majority believes that Bakugou and Deku, successors to All Might’s legacy, will confront AFO, All Might’s nemesis together. And it makes sense with the importance Bakugou had been given in the story and his character development in the recent arcs.

It is logically unlikely that Deku can defeat AFO and Shigaraki on his own. With Bakugou having known about OFA from nearly the beginning and being kidnapped by the league of villains once, he is the best candidate to assist Deku in defeating AFO.

gen semi ia @kejgos if i wouldn’t watch and read bnha I’d think the second ofa user is bakugo’s older brother or adult bakugo because if i wouldn’t watch and read bnha I’d think the second ofa user is bakugo’s older brother or adult bakugo because https://t.co/FeOa0Rvrbp

However, many people believe that Bakugou’s importance is in his identity as the Second User of OFA, a theory that has not been proven.

Considering that the Second User of OFA is crucial to Deku’s final development, and virtually nothing has been revealed about his quirk or identity, more and more people have started to believe in this theory.

2) Shouto Todoroki and Endeavor vs Dabi

hourly touya @hourlydabi Shoto and Dabi's first interaction vs the last one for now Shoto and Dabi's first interaction vs the last one for now https://t.co/ZeLQfS5s41

The second most mentioned confrontation in My Hero Academia is the fight between the Todoroki brothers. Ever since Dabi first appeared, especially after he had addressed Shouto Todoroki in the forest, fans had speculated that Dabi was Touya Todoroki.

After this was confirmed in the manga, Dabi had exposed Endeavor’s abuse to the world and declared war against his father and youngest brother.

After he wakes up from nearly being burnt to a crisp by Dabi’s blue flame, Shouto decides that he would have to be the one to fight his brother. This was later changed as he acknowledged that this was a fight that he and his father would have to see through together.

However, in lieu of the Deku Retrieval segment and the Star and Stripe segment in the Tartarus Escapees Arc, this had been side-lined, though frequently alluded to.

Isolating Dabi will likely entail a meeting between the two brothers, especially since Shouto had trained to suppress Dabi specifically. What and how big Endeavor will take in this confrontation remains to be seen.

1) Izuku Midoriya vs Tomura Shigaraki

Addict @Addict_ET This deku vs shigaraki rematch is gonna be legendary the hype, the emotions and the dialogue is gonna be on a whole different level This deku vs shigaraki rematch is gonna be legendary the hype, the emotions and the dialogue is gonna be on a whole different level https://t.co/EINK5GsSdg

Not only has this been aggressively foreshadowed, but Horikoshi admitted to this fight being the zenith of My Hero Academia. Deku and Shigaraki have been foiled to each other, linked through several invisible threads.

It seemed inevitable that Shigaraki, successor to AFO’s name and quirks, would meet Deku, successor to OFA and All Might, in a final fight.

Since their meeting in the mall, Shigaraki had isolated Deku as his target, and in the battle of Jaku, they had come to a penultimate clash. With Deku’s promise to Nana Shimura that he would save Tenko, her grandson, they seemed to have come full circle.

Even Horikoshi has said in his Jump Festa interview that Shigaraki is Deku’s final obstacle. What remains to be seen is what exactly Deku’s saving of Shigaraki entails.

In conclusion

💚 @fountaindeku i like how ochako is all sweet and considerate about keeping at least her pinky off toga's hand so she doesn't float away but then there's shigaraki full five-finger gripping deku's arm i like how ochako is all sweet and considerate about keeping at least her pinky off toga's hand so she doesn't float away but then there's shigaraki full five-finger gripping deku's arm 😭💀 https://t.co/4J6OqvUXxc

While many other villains and heroes also deserve individual spotlights, Horikoshi has stated that My Hero Academia manga will be wrapping up within the year. Therefore, it seems unlikely that too many individual fights would occur, given the number of unresolved plot points that still exist in the story.

However, all of these confrontations seem logical, but they are the only course that the situation can take in some cases. Hopefully, readers will get to these individual fights sooner rather than later.

