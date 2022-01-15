My Hero Academia chapter 340: All Might’s plan to stop AFO includes Aoyama and Shinsou

The unofficial English scans of My Hero Academia chapter 340 were released recently, which confirmed the surprise returns shown in the raw scans. While nothing substantial has been disclosed about Aizawa’s plans involving Aoyama, the chapter clarifies All Might’s secondary tactic which was mentioned in chapter 339.

My Hero Academia chapter 340 shows Hitoshi Shinsou joining the fray

My Hero Academia chapter 340 is titled “The story of how we all became Heroes: Part 3.”

Recap of My Hero Academia chapter 339

In chapter 339, Iida and Midoriya visit Hatsume in the Development Studio, from where the U.A barrier is being run. Despite the materials being out of stock and the designs being imported, Hatsume managed to repair Midoriya’s Mid-Gauntlet and Iida’s armor.

After a motivational speech from Hatsume, Iida and Midoriya join the rest of Class 1-A, who are ready to move out under Mt. Lady’s supervision. Their objective is to locate and destroy the villains’ lair.

In Kansai, Fatgum, Ryukyu, Tamaki, and Nejire had been helping people. They are informed that the number of heroes is steadily decreasing. Not missing a beat, Fat Gum reminded them that this was an all-out war. Elsewhere, All Might and Hawks discuss their secondary plan with a room of people.

All Might’s plan clarified in My Hero Academia chapter 340

My Hero Academia chapter 340 starts with introducing the Central Hospital in Musutafu as the center for the Anti Paranormal Liberation Front Task force. This hospital was opted because there are many police stations surrounding its premises. The task force contains very few people, considering Aoyama’s status as AFO’s spy.

Tomoko Shiretoko aka Ragdoll is there, although the rest of the Wild Wild Pussycats are not, because she wants to make up for the malicious use of her Quirk “Search”, now in possession of Shigaraki. Hawks explains that Endeavor and Best Jeanist will be in charge of the main force.

Using Magnets, All Might elaborates that their plan is to separate AFO and Shigaraki so that there is at least a 10 km distance between them at all times. However, Shigaraki isn't the only one as they must keep all of the powerful villains isolated from each other, especially Dabi.

While this plan would be hard to employ, All Might has a trump card, which Tsukauchi understands to be Aoyama. While everyone had worked to clear Aoyama’s name, not many people trust him.

All Might, however, understands Aoyama's troubles with being Quirk-less, and has faith in him and Aizawa.

Aizawa visits Aoyama

Aizawa is seen visiting Aoyama, who has been kept in a cell. As no abnormalities have been found in his body, Aizawa understands that Aoyama is led by fear alone. The latter fears that he will betray his friends again if AFO tells him to.

Aizawa bluntly tells him that his crimes won’t be forgotten and he might not have a place in U.A. after all this is over, but he must fight as that is the only thing he can do to change the world.

Aoyama seems visibly encouraged, but he wonders if he can bring any changes by himself. Aizawa assures him that he will be walking this path with everyone else.

Meanwhile, a couple of general course students call out to someone, saying that it is time. Hitoshi Shinsou drops down from a tree upside down, wearing his new hero costume, and responds with an “Okay.”

Speculations

My Hero Academia chapter 340 doesn’t shed any light on what exactly Aizawa’s plan was or how they intend to use Aoyama, but the secondary tactic seems to be a very rational one.

The involvement of Shinsou might hint towards a covert operation where he and Aoyama will work together.

It does not look like Aizawa will be allowed on the field, but he is solidly observing his duties as the mentor of Class 1-A. Shinsou’s hero costume also reflects a distinct influence of Aizawa, especially the cloth binders, which the former seems to have mastered.

Shinsou was supposed to join the hero course on their second year, and the Japanese school year starts in April. Currently, it is late April or early May in My Hero Academia chapter 340, which means that Class 1-A is technically in their second year at U.A. High.

Horikoshi seems to have purposefully not addressed it in the manga to solidify the notion that war disrupts everything.

Isolating the villains also hints at individual confrontations, alluding to Dabi's showdown against Endeavor and Todoroki Shouto. The clash had been foreshadowed for so long. It also makes way for the Toga vs Uraraka confrontation, which was announced by Horikoshi at Jump Festa 2022.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 340 is not as rushed as chapter 339 seemed to be, but the manga itself is moving forward at a faster pace. Shinsou’s appearance also suggests that Horikoshi is attentive towards every loose plot point in the manga and will be wrapping them all up soundly.

The official translation of My Hero Academia chapter 340 will be available on Viz and Manga Plus on January 16. For some regions, it will be January 17.

