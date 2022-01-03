My Hero Academia chapter 340: Break confirmed, new release date, and where to read

Manga Plus has just confirmed the release date of My Hero Academia chapter 340 with the official release of chapter 339. It had been rumored last week that Weekly Shonen Jump might be going on another break this week, and Manga Plus has just confirmed it to be true.

Not just My Hero Academia chapter 340, all of Shonen Jump’s publications will be delayed by a week.

My Hero Academia chapter 340 will have a delayed release

Last week, Shueisha took a publication break in lieu of Jump Festa 2022 and Christmas. Accordingly, My Hero Academia chapter 339 was released today instead of 26 December 2021.

It had been rumored that Shueisha would take another such break this week as well, which is why fans had eagerly waited for the official release. This was despite the release of raw scans and unofficial translations throughout the week.

Today, Maga Plus confirmed that My Hero Academia chapter 340 will indeed be released a week later than scheduled.

New release date and where to read

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 339: Deku’s got to get some repairs to his costume before heading back to battle! Can Hatsume give him the support he needs? Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3J9Koov My Hero Academia, Ch. 339: Deku’s got to get some repairs to his costume before heading back to battle! Can Hatsume give him the support he needs? Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3J9Koov https://t.co/AMU59TUd8N

According to the simulrelease notice on Manga Plus, My Hero Academia chapter 340 will be released on January 16, Sunday, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7.00am

Central Time: 9.00am

Eastern Time: 10.00am

British Time: 3.00pm

Central European Time: 4.00pm

Indian Standard Time: 8.30pm

Australian central time: 12.30am, 17 January 2021

My Hero Academia chapter 340 will be officially available for reading on Manga Plus and Viz.com. However, only the last three chapters can be read for free on either website, and readers must pay to read more.

Recap of My Hero Academia chapter 339

In chapter 339, Midoriya and Iida follow Hatsume to the Development studio, which is running the U.A. barrier. Despite being out of material and short on time, Hatsume manages to repair and upgrade Midoriya’s Mid-Gauntlets as well as Iida’s Armor.

With a few words of encouragement from Hatsume, the two heroes join the rest of Class 1-A, who are ready to move out under the leadership of Mt. Lady. While they are worried about Aoyama, they believe in their classmate to make the right choice. Class 1-A is told to move with keeping Midoriya in the center. Their primary objective is to locate and annihilate the villains.

Elsewhere in Kansai, Tamaki and Nejire are helping Fatgum and Ryukyu evacuate the civilians. Their informants are dwindling in number, leaving the pro heroes in a precarious position. Fat Gum warns students that they are entering an all-out war where neither side will hold anything back.

All Might is seen reporting to someone back in U.A. alongside Hawks. The former begins a discussion on their back-up plan, which contains an additional decisive battle to be fought alongside the main one.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 340

ph hisashi 🤡 arc RETURNS🥳 @DekuProtector #BNHA339 #MHAspoiler



this is technically a Melissa crumb and I will take it with both hands and no one can stop me this is technically a Melissa crumb and I will take it with both hands and no one can stop me #BNHA339 #MHAspoiler this is technically a Melissa crumb and I will take it with both hands and no one can stop me https://t.co/nUWVaGFlUq

My Hero Academia chapter 340 will likely either delve into the war completely, or present another meeting with the Vestiges of OFA. As of yet, the readers know nothing of Aizawa’s plan or the second user of OFA.

With Midoriya’s declaration in chapter 338 that he needed to master all quirks of OFA, it seems likely that My Hero Academia chapter 340 will feature the young hero meeting and learning from the Second User.

My Hero Academia chapter 340 might also show the villains’ side of preparations. Shigaraki’s final form or AFO’s plans have not yet been revealed. Horikoshi has also foreshadowed Dabi’s impatience to confront Endeavor, which might lead My Hero Academia chapter 340 to feature their battle as well.

Nesu @NesuProps #MHASpoilers #bnha340 #mha340

According the manga, every quirk has the conscience of their original users, with that on mind maybe you may have asked this.



Where's the vestige of Power Stockpiling quirk into One For All?



After thinking it twice, I think I have a solid answer. According the manga, every quirk has the conscience of their original users, with that on mind maybe you may have asked this.Where's the vestige of Power Stockpiling quirk into One For All?After thinking it twice, I think I have a solid answer. #MHASpoilers #bnha340 #mha340According the manga, every quirk has the conscience of their original users, with that on mind maybe you may have asked this.Where's the vestige of Power Stockpiling quirk into One For All?After thinking it twice, I think I have a solid answer. https://t.co/s3IaXFQLG8

Fans are a little antsy that the manga will be on two consecutive breaks at such a crucial time, but hopefully My Hero Academia chapter 340 will answer most of these doubts upon its release.

