My Hero Academia chapter 340: Speculations, release date, and possible delay

My Hero Academia returns this week after a break, but since unofficial translations of chapter 339 are already out, fans are eager to know whether My Hero Academia chapter 340 will be released on time.

Chapter 339 unofficial translations suggest that the manga is entering the final part of the final Act, and the possibility of two consecutive breaks at a time like this is making fans antsy. So here is what we know about My Hero Academia chapter 340 and what can be speculated.

[Spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 339]

My Hero Academia chapter 340 speculations

TCB Scans @TCBScans

Be mindful online of official only readers!



Link to the chapter in our bio.



#mha339 #myheroacademia339 #mhaspoilers #myhero339spoilers Chapter 339: "The Story of how We All Became Heroes Part ②" of My Hero Academia is out!Be mindful online of official only readers!Link to the chapter in our bio. Chapter 339: "The Story of how We All Became Heroes Part ②" of My Hero Academia is out! Be mindful online of official only readers! Link to the chapter in our bio.#mha339 #myheroacademia339 #mhaspoilers #myhero339spoilers https://t.co/ixCAcv3sf0

In lieu of Jump Festa 2022 and Christmas, Shueisha had announced beforehand that most of their serializations will be taking a break on the last week of December, Weekly Shonen Jump included. Accordingly, My Hero Academia chapter 339 is slated to be released on Monday, January 3, 2022, after a week’s delay.

As per the usual routine, My Hero Academia chapter 340 should be released on January 9, Sunday. However, it was reported by reputed sources that Weekly Shonen Jump Might be taking another publication break this following week because of New Year.

If this is true, then My Hero Academia chapter 340 will only be coming out on January 16, or January 17, depending on the region. In either case, My Hero Academia chapter 340 will be available for reading at the following international times on whichever day it comes out:

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM

Central Time: 9:00 AM

Eastern Time: 10:00 AM

British Time: 3:00 PM

Central European Time: 4:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 PM

Australian central time: 12.30 AM, the next day

Where to read

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 338: The young heroes of Class 1-A try to make sense of their shocking betrayal! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/324cIYG My Hero Academia, Ch. 338: The young heroes of Class 1-A try to make sense of their shocking betrayal! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/324cIYG https://t.co/e3ZEaeYlwq

My Hero Academia chapter 340 can be read for free on Viz.com and Manga Plus on the day it is officially released. However, both of these sites only make the latest three chapters available to their readers for free. In order to read the entire manga, readers have to pay or get a subscription.

What can be expected from My Hero Academia chapter 340

According to the unofficial translation of My Hero Academia chapter 339, after Midoriya and Iida get modified costumes from Hatsume, they and the rest of Class 1-A move out of U.A. under the guidance of Mt. Lady. Preparations for the war are over and pro heroes everywhere gear up for this fight.

Amidst worries about Aoyama, Class 1-A moves out while keeping Midoriya in the center. Meanwhile, All Might and Hawks report at U.A that preparations for their backup plan are also complete.

Considering that this backup plan is likely Aizawa’s plan from chapter 338, a further elaboration may be expected in My Hero Academia chapter 340.

Another meeting with the vestiges of OFA, especially the second and third user, might also be expected since Midoriya had mentioned that he needed to enhance all of OFA’s Quirks.

With the final war about to begin, many confrontations are about to take place. Chief amongst them is Dabi’s clash with Todoroki Shouto and Endeavor, which might be featured in My Hero Academia chapter 340.

Final thoughts

In all likelihood, My Hero Academia chapter 340 will be an action-packed chapter with the plot moving along rapidly. Since Horikoshi has announced that My Hero Academia manga will be coming to an end within the year, there are too many plot points to wrap up and too few chapters to do so.

Also Read Article Continues below

With My Hero Academia chapter 340 beginning what All Might called the “Second War,” readers will have to get ready for a faster pacing. Hopefully, My Hero Academia chapter 340 will be coming out on time without any delay, but it can only be confirmed once chapter 339 officially comes out.

Edited by R. Elahi