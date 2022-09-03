My Hero Academia Season 6 final trailer announces release schedule, Deku and Shigaraki take the spotlight

After the announcement of My Hero Academia Season 6, the hype among fans became insuppressible, making the sixth installment one of the most awaited sequels of 2022. So far, the series has dropped three trailers, where the third one specifically gave a brief glimpse of how every Hero course student is joining forces with the Pro Heroes to take down the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Recently, My Hero Academia Season 6 released its fourth trailer, presumably the final trailer, as the premiere of the sixth installment is just moments away. Continue reading further to learn about the My Hero Academia Season 6’s newly dropped trailer.

The fourth trailer of My Hero Academia Season 6 unveils additional details

On August 3, 2022, My Hero Academia dropped the fourth trailer for Season 6, featuring Deku, Shigaraki, and others who will play a pivotal role in the Paranormal Liberation War arc. The Hero Fes event, held on July 24, 2022, relieved fans by announcing the release window to be October 1, but the schedule for the episodes remained undisclosed.

Fortunately, the fourth trailer announced that from the start of October 1, My Hero Academia will drop episodes every Saturday evening at 5.30 JST on Yomiuri TV/Nippon Tv and 29 other stations nationwide. Crunchyroll acquired the rights to stream the episodes on its platform worldwide, but the release time might differ for each territory.

The trailer also revealed two theme songs for Season 6. “Hitamuki” by SUPER BEAVER will be the Opening (“Shinkokyuu” - Naruto Shippuden ED9, “Breakthrough” - Haikyuu!! To the Top OP, “Raisha” - Barakamon theme). “SKETCH” by Kiro Akiyama will serve as the Ending (“Identity” - The Promised Neverland Season 2 theme).

My Hero Academia Season 6 staff

Season 6 of My Hero Academia is continuing with the same staff as well as the production house. Here's the list of the staff members:

Chief Director - Kenji Nagasaki

Director - Masahiro Mukai

Editor - Kumiko Sakamoto

Scriptwriter - Yosuke Kuroda

Series Composition - Yosuke Kuroda

Character Design - Yoshihiko Umakoshi & Hitomi Oshima

Art Director - Shigemi Ikeda & Yukiko Maruyama

Color Design - Kazuko Kikuchi

Director of Photography - Takafumi Sawa

Sound Director - Masafumi Mima

Music - Yuuki Hayashi

Studio - Bones

What will My Hero Academia Season 6 be about?

With the given trailers, it is pretty apparent that My Hero Academia Season 6 will adapt the Paranormal Liberation War arc from chapters 256-306 of the original manga. The sixth installment will be all about the ultimate final battle between Heroes and the Villains and will take off from where the last episode of Season 5 left off.

Moreover, over time it has been touted that the film My Hero Academia Movie 3: World Heroes’ Mission precedes the release of Season 6. Fans will not only get to see how powerful the newly awakened Tomura Shigaraki is but will also witness the combined prowess of the ultimate coalition between the Heroes.

While there is no doubt that Season 6 will change the course of the series, what fans have been eager to learn is how the series will impart a fitting end to the rivalry between Heroes and Villains.

