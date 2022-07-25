My Hero Academia Season 6 release date, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series at the moment. It will conclude sometime soon as announced by the series.

However, there is good news for fans as the production team announced the release date for the premiere of the sixth season of My Hero Academia. Fans can expect the upcoming season to premiere in about two months.

They are looking forward to the sixth season as it will adapt an arc quite crucial to the plot. When comparing the current manga chapters to some earlier releases, the overall mood and atmosphere seem to have drastically changed as heroes finally go all out against the villains, ultimately deciding the world's fate.

My Hero Academia Season 6 release details

Hero Fes is a well-known event among fans since this takes place regularly to update the fan base about the content in the works. This event is a platform for the team to promote the series. In this case, they announced the release date for season six.

It will premiere on October 1, 2022, and will adapt the Paranormal Liberation War arc of the series. Anime-only fans are waiting anxiously for the upcoming season since it is pretty crucial to the plot and will reveal new information.

Fans expect Crunchyroll to stream the episodes as and when they release. Japanese audiences can view them on TV as Yomiuri TV will broadcast all of My Hero Academia’s weekly episodes.

Crunchyroll will also stream the fifth season OVAs on August 1, 2022.

My Hero Academia: Plot

Humans are slowly developing “quirks” or superhuman abilities that allow them to shapeshift and manipulate elements. While 80 percent of them have some unique quirk, the rest do not have any powers, like Izuku Midoriya.

Midoriya’s life-long dream was to become a hero, and he idolized one of the strongest heroes of all time, All Might. Despite his lack of quirks, Midoriya is quite persistent and has the heart of a hero as he attempts to save people.

One day, he ended up bumping into All Might. While most people are born with quirks, All Might’s abilities are inherited, and upon meeting the young boy, the hero chose him as his successor.

While the young boy had to face months of grueling training to use the quirk, he finally learned to harness his abilities and joined one of the most prestigious hero schools, UA.

This story follows Midoriya’s journey as a hero, and his efforts will eventually influence the world's fate.

