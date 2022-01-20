Can Izuku Midoriya use 100% One For All in My Hero Academia?

Izuku Midoriya is arguably one of the most beloved characters from My Hero Academia. While he might be gentle and kind, he is a pretty powerful being who is more than capable of being a hero. That being said, both Midoriya and the manga itself have progressed quite a bit from their earlier stages.

My Hero Academia fans are trying to understand if this young protagonist can utilize the full extent of One For All. This can be slightly vague since multiple scenarios affect Midoriya’s ability to use 100 percent of One For All.

My Hero Academia: About Midoriya and his abilities

It is essential to understand that Midoriya was capable of using One For All at 100 percent ever since he inherited his powers from All Might. But the consequences were dire since it most likely would have wrecked Midoriya’s body.

Simply put, the extent to which Midoriya can use One For All is utterly dependent on how much his body can handle it.

In My Hero Academia, One For All has extremely high destructive forces capable of vaporizing things in its path. Naturally, the body must be able to handle the reaction of the shock from causing such force.

At the time of writing, Midoriya can use 45 percent of One For All without breaking his bones. This is the extent to which Midoriya can push himself without putting his body in harm’s way.

That being said, there is another scenario that could let him use 100 percent of One For All without destroying any part of his body.

My Hero Academia fans who have watched the Yakuza arc are acquainted with Eri and her abilities. While she seemed like a frail and weak character, her quirk was one of the most impressive ones featured in this series.

The only way Midoriya can use One For All at 100 percent without training his body is with the help of Eri’s quirk.

Eri’s quirk, Rewind, allows her to bring anyone’s physical body to its previous state. Midoriya was able to use 100 percent of One For All against Overhaul. This was done since he wanted to bypass the effect of her quirk and destroy his body faster than her rewinding his body.

To sum it up, Midoriya cannot use 100 percent of One For All without the help of Eri since it would put his body at risk. The consequences can be so bad that it could lead to his death if he uses it without training his body until it can handle it.

