When will My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble closed beta start and how to sign up for it?

Bandai Namco has officially revealed when My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble’s closed beta test will be taking place.

The shounen-inspired battle royale game had gotten its official release yesterday. The publishers have announced that the title would have a closed beta test period from February 2, 2022, to February 6. However, the trial period will be limited to the Japan region alone.

Additionally, the beta will only be available for PS4 and PS5 owners, and Bandai Namco is yet to be clear on a possibility of an open beta that will allow access to more regions and Microsoft platforms.

Those who are willing to register for the beta will need to apply between January 17, 2022, and January 28, 2022, by clicking on this link.

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble will feature 12 playable characters and their adjoining quirks

In My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, players will be required to make eight teams of 3, where they will be able to choose from a roster of 12 different characters from the anime/manga.

The game's objective will follow the "villain vs hero" trope where the former will be tasked to attack civilians scattered across the map while the latter tries and rescues them.

Each of the characters will be able to wield the Quirks, and there will be Skill Cards placed all over the arena, collecting, which will also be a part of the main objective in the game. Skill Cards in the battle royale will let players strengthen the perks of their chosen characters.

Moreover, to keep gameplay versatile, the developers have also made it so that it is the players who get to choose which particular ability they want to upgrade for their quirk.

With the open beta test set to go live in a few days, Bandai Namco is yet to provide us with an official release date for the title. However, fans are speculating that it might be some time during the end of 2022, or early 2023.

