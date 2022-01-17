My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble drops debut trailer, will feature 12 playable characters for the February beta

Publisher Bandai Namco has just dropped the debut trailer My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, whose closed beta test is set to go live in the first week of February.

To those unaware, the upcoming title will be a battle royale game based on the popular shounen anime series and manga, My Hero Academia.

PlaymenID 🎮 @PlaymenID My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble



MHA tapi Battle Royale



My Hero Academia Ultra RumbleMHA tapi Battle Royale https://t.co/PO42wMzEX9

The developers have opened the registrations for the closed-beta testing period, which will end on January 28, 2022, at 18:00 JST. Unfortunately, the testing that is scheduled to take place from February 2, 2022, to February 6 will be limited to Japan. Bandai Namco is not extending the same opportunity to other regions, at least for the entirety of the closed-beta trial.

The official release date for the battle royale title is yet to be announced. However, the developers have revealed that the game will be coming out for the following platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

Gameplay and all playable characters in My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble

PS360HD2 @PS360HD2 My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble Announced! Battle Royale MHA Console game (Lol oh boy) My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble Announced! Battle Royale MHA Console game (Lol oh boy) https://t.co/fiRW15ujau

For the beta test period, the shounen-inspired anime game will have 12 playable characters who are:

Izuku Midoriya

Katsuki Bakugo

Ochaco Uraraka

Shoto Todoroki

Tsuyu Asui

Cementoss

All Might

Mt. Lady

Tomura Shigaraki

Dabi

Himiko Toga

Mr. Compress

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble will be a 24-player, team-based battle royale game where players will be grouped into 8 teams, with each squad having 3 players each.

To those wondering, Quirks will be available during combat, and it will be quite interesting to see how Bandai Namco is able to balance abilities like the One for All and make it fit the overall game mechanics.

Sushi🥢 @MHA0fficial



¿A quien escogeras? Los personajes jugables para "My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble"¿A quien escogeras? Los personajes jugables para "My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble"¿A quien escogeras? 👀 https://t.co/zlLpWv1O0b

When it comes to gameplay, players will need to collect skill cards which will be scattered throughout the stage. These cards will help strengthen the Quirks of their chosen characters, however, the game will allow a bit of customization here as it will allow the player to pick which Quirk Skill they will want to improve. This alone will add a lot of versatility to game play.

Also Read Article Continues below

The objective of the My Hero Academia game will revolve around the Her vs Villain premise, where the latter will need to attack the Citizens scattered across the map, while the former will be required to rescue them.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan