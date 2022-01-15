Everything known about My Hero Academia's Upcoming Free-To-Play Battle Royale

Being one of the most popular new-gen animanga to date, My Hero Academia looks to have a promising 2022. The sixth season of the show’s anime adaptation was already slated for a 2022 release, and yesterday Bandai Namco announced a free-to-play battle royale for the franchise.

The upcoming game will formally be titled My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble. Although information is sparse, there are a few things already known and confirmed about the game.

Follow along as this article breaks down all known information regarding the upcoming My Hero Academia video game.

Upcoming free-to-play battle royale for Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia series announced January 14 by Bandai Namco

What we know so far

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble is an upcoming free-to-play battle royale game, which is the first of its kind for the franchise.

PS360HD2 @PS360HD2 My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble Announced! Battle Royale MHA Console game (Lol oh boy) My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble Announced! Battle Royale MHA Console game (Lol oh boy) https://t.co/fiRW15ujau

While information is sparse given the title’s recent announcement, there are a few key points about the game known so far. Firstly, the game will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Steam. Battles will go up to 24 players per match.

Although no full list of characters has released, there are images released which show the core group of protagonists present. These would be Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, a pre-retirement All Might, and finally Tomura Shiguraki.

The released images also show battles going on as well as civilians cowering on the battlefield. This would seemingly indicate one aspect of gameplay will be saving or escorting civilians, as well as fighting opponents.

Samuel D. Robert @Samuelm216 Mha ultra impact and rumble have now both been revealed. This must mean we are close to one piece odyssey right? Mha ultra impact and rumble have now both been revealed. This must mean we are close to one piece odyssey right? https://t.co/LkU2bhdGFT

While the exact role civilians will play is still unconfirmed, having to save them will fall perfectly in line with the series’ values and plot. Heroes in the mainline series have to learn how to balance both combat and rescue during their missions. Following through with the same concept in the upcoming battle royale would be a fantastic connecting thread from the mainline series to the video game.

Unfortunately, this is all the confirmed information available as of writing. No release date has been announced and due to the announcement coming via Shonen Jump magazine, no trailer was released alongside the announcement.

In summation

Although there’s limited information on the title so far, My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble seems to be paying great homage to the mainline series. The addition of civilians as a gameplay mechanism will likely end up being a great choice, given the franchise’s themes and plot points.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and video game news as 2022 progresses.

