My Hero Academia: 4 reasons why Deku’s absence makes sense (and 4 reasons why he needs to come back right now)

Disclaimer: This article contains manga spoilers for My Hero Academia

The final arc of the My Hero Academia manga is still underway, and battles still haven't been decided. However, there is one particular issue looming over everybody's heads.

Readers have to wonder if Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, is ever going to come back in time for his fight against Tomura Shigaraki. Had it not been for Himiko Toga, readers would already be seeing this battle take place.

However, there are good reasons why Kohei Horikoshi decided to separate Deku for now. Here's a look at why the young protagonist's absence makes sense and why he needs to make his return in My Hero Academia.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

Spotlight on other characters and 3 other reasons why Deku's absence is logical in My Hero Academia

1) Deku was sent to a faraway location

Addict @Addict_ET Toga is seriously the MVP of the war arc just for splitting Deku up from the rest of the heroes, the amount of casualties caused because of this is unreal Toga is seriously the MVP of the war arc just for splitting Deku up from the rest of the heroes, the amount of casualties caused because of this is unreal

The heroes had a sound strategy against the villains in the final war. By using the Kuruogiri's Warp Gate, they can decide all the matchups and send everybody to specific locations.

However, before Deku could meet with Shigaraki, he was forcibly teleported to another location by Toga. He ended up all the way in Okuto Island instead of the floating U.A. High School. The young hero isn't super fast, so it's going to be a while before he gets back.

Neito Monoma also can't use his Copy Quirk to activate Warp Gate. He is currently using Aizawa's Erasure to ensure that Shigaraki doesn't just decay everybody.

2) Deku needs to give other characters the spotlight

bakugou enthusiast @iidakm tamaki's plasma cannon is so strong that it opened a hole in the flying fortress. no one can say he didn't give his best. tamaki's plasma cannon is so strong that it opened a hole in the flying fortress. no one can say he didn't give his best.

The final arc is currently underway in My Hero Academia. With that in mind, Horikoshi only has so much time left before the series wraps up.

Several characters need to step into the spotlight. Whether it's the Big Three or the Pro Heroes, this is their last chance to make a huge impact. There won't be another time where Tamaki Amajiki can activate his ultimate move. It's the perfect time for a showcase against Shigaraki.

When Deku arrives to save the day, the perspective will immediately shift right back to him. It's only fair that other characters can make the most of their remaining screen time in My Hero Academia.

3) Bakugo specifically needed focus

Kendall @KenZero03 I'm interested in what new power Bakugo is going to awaken I'm interested in what new power Bakugo is going to awaken https://t.co/iLKntt3S5q

Katsuki Bakugo never shines more brightly when darkness approaches. He was able to briefly hold off Shigaraki while Deku was gone. Even if that wasn't enough, he still did more than any other hero.

With his back against the wall, Bakugo finally got a major power-up in My Hero Academia. With the help of a Quirk awakening, he can now sweat nitroglycerin from his entire body rather than his palms. His explosive ability has greater range than ever before. Although he was seemingly killed in action, the remaining heroes are making an effort to revive him.

Bakugo also has an unexplained connection with the second OFA user. He still has a major role to play in the story once Deku returns. My Hero Academia fans can't wait to see that happen.

4) Deku versus Shigaraki will signal the true endgame

EriCheri 🧡💚 | 🍒🌸|🐺🐏|⭕️ @EriCheri3 #mha364



The war: *is won*



Shigaraki: *is saved*



Deku: *shows up*



“Wow! This really is the story of how we all became the greatest heroes!” The war: *is won*Shigaraki: *is saved*Deku: *shows up*“Wow! This really is the story of how we all became the greatest heroes!” #mha364The war: *is won*Shigaraki: *is saved*Deku: *shows up*“Wow! This really is the story of how we all became the greatest heroes!”

There have been several ongoing matches in the final arc that haven't been resolved. For instance, Ochako Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui still have to deal with Himiko Toga. Dabi is also causing major trouble for Shoto Todoroki.

My Hero Academia is building up to a final battle with Deku and Shigaraki. However, the moment that happens, everybody's attention will be directed towards them. Remember, it will be the climax of the entire series. The entire war will be decided by the Deku versus Shigaraki battle.

Horikoshi needs to finish the remaining fights before then. Otherwise, very few readers are going to care about what else is going on.

Bakugo's fate and 3 other reasons why Deku needs to return in My Hero Academia

1) Hero casualties are very likely

Bubba @TheBoiBubba Edgeshot: "Even if it costs your life Miruko, struggle until we save this boy. He's too young to die here!"



The big three, kids who just want to graduate highschool, being left to fight Shiggy alone (it's a theme of MHA): Edgeshot: "Even if it costs your life Miruko, struggle until we save this boy. He's too young to die here!"The big three, kids who just want to graduate highschool, being left to fight Shiggy alone (it's a theme of MHA): https://t.co/ZzaVsXSbia

The longer Deku is missing in action, the more bodies will start piling up. He needs to get to the U.A. as soon as possible.

Bakugo's condition is very critical in My Hero Academia. Edgeshot, Mirko, and Best Jeanist have already made it their mission to sacrifice themselves for his sake. The Big Three also can't last much longer. Worst of all, Monoma won't be able to disable Shigaraki's powers forever.

Deku's arrival would prevent any more casualties from taking place. He is the only person strong enough to keep Shigaraki at bay.

2) U.A. is currently in great danger

Most civilians are currently sheltered in the U.A. facilities. Of course, now that Skeptic has figured out their locations, several families are put in a dangerous situation. There is no doubt that AFO will send villains after them.

Heroes are trying to hold off Shigaraki for as long as they can. Keep in mind that he can send massive waves of decay to destroy everybody in My Hero Academia.

Shigaraki is the physical embodiment of death and destruction. It goes without saying that Deku needs to get back as soon as possible. He is the last line of defense for the U.A. High School.

3) Bakugo desperately needs help

EriCheri 🧡💚 | 🍒🌸|🐺🐏|⭕️ @EriCheri3 I think this volume cover says everything about the central conflict of My Hero Academia. Horikoshi has been building this up from the very beginning.

“Destroy”

“Save”

Bakugo.



I’m so excited for Izuku to get to the battlefield and for it all to unravel. I think this volume cover says everything about the central conflict of My Hero Academia. Horikoshi has been building this up from the very beginning. “Destroy”“Save”Bakugo.I’m so excited for Izuku to get to the battlefield and for it all to unravel. https://t.co/e73N1cRtUK

Bakugo is in a really bad place right now. He has taken a heavy beating from Shigaraki in the last few chapters. The villain not only crushed his right arm, but he also ripped a hole in his chest.

Bakugo's fate remains unknown in My Hero Academia. As previously mentioned, Edgeshot and Mirko are willing to sacrifice themselves to save him. However, even if the young student manages to survive, he's going to be completely defenseless against Shigaraki.

Deku is realistically the only hero left that can take on the villain. Nobody else can put up a fight against him.

Deku has the speed and strength to hold off the villain while Bakugo recovers.

4) Deku is the only person who can stop Shigaraki

My Hero Academia couldn't make this any clearer in the last few hero chapters. There was not a single moment in the final arc where the heroes had the upper hand against Shigaraki.

The villain has tanked several powerful attacks from characters like the Big Three. Keep in mind that all his Quirks are disabled right now. Realistically, only the current OFA user can do any lasting damage to him.

The heroes represent "One For All," while the villains represent "All For One." Naturally, the outcome of the entire war should be determined by Deku and Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia fans have been waiting for this moment since the beginning of the series.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh