My Hero Academia: Who are the members of the Big Three? 

My Hero Academia fans can always count on the Big Three.

Before going any further, this article will have manga spoilers from the latest chapter. Either way, the Big Three is a collective term referring to select third-year students from U.A. High School. They are considered the best hero prospects in the state of Japan, given their powerful abilities.

Mirio, Amaki and Nejire all have the potential to become top Pro Heroes. Of course, a lot of manga readers have been talking about their return in My Hero Academia Chapter 359. Right before they fight Tomura Shigaraki, now is a good time to explain what they're all about.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The Big Three are fairly important characters in My Hero Academia, but who are they exactly?

They are Japan's top students

The Big Three first made their debut in the Shie Hassaikai arc. These high schoolers are known for their exceedingly high potential. Here's a look at who they are in My Hero Academia:

Mirio Togata (Class 3-B)

(Class 3-B) Tamaki Amajiki (Class 3-A)

(Class 3-A) Nejire Hado (Class 3-A)

All of them have worked alongside Pro Heroes in their work studies. This has given them plenty of experience on the field.

Mirio Togata (Lemillion)

Mirio is the strongest member of the Big Three in My Hero Academia. All Might considered him a worthy candidate for the One For All Quirk, but this was before he met Izuku Midoriya. This only speaks volumes about Mirio's power level.

Although he struggled with training his difficult Quirk, he was given assistance from Sir Nighteye, a former sidekick to All Might. Permeation is a Transformation Quirk that gives Mirio the power of intangibility. He can pass through matter with either his entire body or select body parts.

Mirio fully embodies the concept of bravery in My Hero Academia. During the Shie Hassaikai raid, he did everything he could to protect Eri from the monstrous Overhaul. Mirio even allowed himself to get hit by a Quirk-erasing bullet just to shield her from harm.

Although the heroes were successful in stopping Overhaul, Midoriya felt guilty about Mirio losing his powers. He even offered to give up his own, although his senior declined the offer. His optimistic nature led him to believe that Eri could someday live an enriching life:

"A world without smiles and humour has no bright future."

By the time of the Paranormal Liberation War, Eri mastered her Rewind Quirk to a certain extent. She was finally able to restore Mirio's lost powers. This gave him the chance to stall a few High-End Nomu in the process. Mirio subsequently didn't make another move until the next war in My Hero Academia Chapter 359.

Tamaki Amajiki (Suneater)

Tamaki is a very diffident person in My Hero Academia. Nonetheless, he is a very capable hero when he needs to be. He is a childhood friend of Mirio, having known him since he was little. Tamaki was mentored by none other than Fat Gum.

Manifest is a Transformation Quirk with some very unique abilities. Users convert the characteristics of whatever they eat into their limbs. For instance, Tamaki can devour a bird during breakfast and sprout wings later that day. This effect only lasts until the food is completely digested.

Tamaki has saved the day multiple times in My Hero Academia. During the Shie Hassaikai arc, he defeated three Yakuza members by himself. Tamaki also rescued Shota Aizawa from Chronostasis just in the nick of time.

Nejire Hado (Nejire Chan)

Nejire Hado is the only female member of the Big Three. She is very close with Mirio and Tamaki. Although she doesn't get as much development as them, she is still a reliable hero. Nejire works alongside Pro Hero Ryukyu, but also trains younger students such as Ochako Uraraka.

Wave Motion is a long-range Emitter Quirk in My Hero Academia. This allows Nejire to convert vital energy into powerful shockwaves. It's strong enough to incapacitate gigantic villains.

Nejire isn't just an offensive fighter, as she can also use her Quirk to rescue people. During the Paranormal Liberation War, she was able to create energy rings and propel citizens to safety.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far