My Hero Academia: What does the U.A. stand for?

For the longest time, My Hero Academia fans have speculated about the meaning of the U.A. initials.

U.A. High School is Japan's top academy for young hero prospects. Their official motto tells students to go beyond their limits with a "Plus Ultra" mentality. However, the term "U.A." is mostly unclear to most My Hero Academia fans.

These initials can be seen prominently on student uniforms. Of course, there has to be a reason why Kohei Horikoshi uses these letters. For context, Japanese audiences would have a much easier time understanding.

Exploring the meaning of U.A. in My Hero Academia

This article will explain what "U.A." is supposed to mean in the context of My Hero Academia. Izuku Midoriya and his classmates spend a lot of time in this school. It's only natural that fans want to know why it's called the U.A.

Try inverting the kanji

Blog writer Kansai Chick has previously written about this particular topic. Based on their understanding of the Japanese language, they came up with a really good answer. There is a hidden meaning behind the initials in My Hero Academia.

The Japanese language can be written in Kanji format. This is what Horikoshi uses for My Hero Academia. The "U.A." initials are written out the following way:

雄英 (yūei)

Phonetically, the terms "Yuu" and "Ei" sound just like "U" and "A." However, if the kanji were to be reversed, it would look just like this:

英雄 (eiyū)

This is the Japanese word for "hero." It's fairly obvious by now that Horikoshi is playing with the lettering. U.A. High School prides itself on its heroism.

Understandably, the meaning is lost on Western audiences

This is a particularly common issue whenever Japanese work is translated overseas. Many different mangaka rely on clever wordplay in their native language, so Horikoshi is no exception.

Of course, the meaning behind U.A. gets lost in the English language. There is no longer any context behind the name itself. My Hero Academia fans in the United States only see the letters "U" and "A."

Most of them would presume it stands for "United Academy," but adding the extra "High School" part makes it redundant. At the very least, it's very interesting to think about the language barrier and how it affects translations.

U.A. High School is where the best students go to learn

It's very fitting that All Might teaches classes in the U.A. They represent what it means to be a hero. Several pro heroes have learned their craft here, including homeroom teacher Shota Aizawa.

The next generation will lead the way for the future of Japan. Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki are up-and-coming heroes. That's not even mentioning the likes of Momo Yaoyorozu or Fumikage Tokoyami.

My Hero Academia begins and ends right here in the U.A. High School.

