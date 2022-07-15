My Hero Academia Chapter 359: Can Mirio turn the tides against Shigaraki?

The Big Three will need to give it all they got after My Hero Academia Chapter 359.

As the final war rages on, it's not looking good for the heroes at the floating U.A. High School. Katsuki Bakugo was left severely injured after his devastating attack in the previous chapter. Tomura Shigaraki is making his way towards the young student as Shota Aizawa pleads for help.

In the meantime, Mirio Togata is finally doing something in My Hero Academia. Together with Tamaki Amajiki and Nejire Hado, the Big Three plan on protecting Bakugo with their very lives.

My Hero Academia Chapter 359 ended with Mirio declaring his intentions to fight back.

Mirio is a strong fighter in My Hero Academia Chapter 359, but can he stall Shigaraki?

Mirio does have the ability to dodge Shigaraki's attacks

Eri was able to restore Mirio's previously lost Quirk during the Paranormal Liberation War. Permeation is a powerful ability that lets Mirio phase through people and objects. Mirio is a very evasive fighter, so landing hits on him will be very difficult for Shigaraki.

Neito Monoma did copy Aizawa's power to cancel Quirks, but he can't keep his eyes open forever. My Hero Academia Chapter 359 makes this abundantly clear with his facial expressions.

Shigaraki will eventually regain the ability to decay anything he touches. What doesn't help is that he can mutate even more fingers. That means his range is considerably large. For this reason, Mirio is among the very few heroes that can fight him safely.

Mirio also has the support of Tamaki and Nejire

Mirio greatly values companionship, which is why he gave a motivational speech in My Hero Academia Chapter 359. He wants Tamaki and Nejire to be at their best when they fight Shigaraki.

Tamaki has the ability to manifest anything he eats. Given the amount of prep work going into the final war, he will likely have bird wings that allow him to fly.

Meanwhile, Nejire can unleash powerful energy waves as she floats in the air. They should comfortably avoid Shigaraki's decaying powers.

The Big Three are highly regarded for their work in the hero field. Of course, they have only gotten stronger by My Hero Academia Chapter 359.

Unfortunately, Mirio doesn't have the strength to put down Shigaraki

Caio @Foreverheroics Alot of people don't mention how Mirio punch actually hurt a Nomu Alot of people don't mention how Mirio punch actually hurt a Nomu https://t.co/e57m20gPXb

Back in My Hero Academia Chapter 293, Mirio had to fend off several High-End Nomu. Although he managed to hurt them, his punches didn't have enough power to finish them off, so he ended up calling for help.

The problem is that Shigaraki is far beyond a High-End Nomu. If Mirio had a hard time against the Nomu, he won't stand a chance against Shigaraki. Not even Bakugo's ultimate attack could finish off the villain.

Mirio will just have to stall until Deku arrives

nazeki @daibakusasshin Deku versus Shigaraki is gonna be one hell of a fight because when you deep it, its a fight that's only happening as a result of a society that failed both of them but in opposite sides of the spectrum... not a single thing beautiful about it



It's just purely tragic Deku versus Shigaraki is gonna be one hell of a fight because when you deep it, its a fight that's only happening as a result of a society that failed both of them but in opposite sides of the spectrum... not a single thing beautiful about itIt's just purely tragic https://t.co/qsDFSWqnnl

Mirio's return in My Hero Academia Chapter 359 has certainly been hype-worthy. With that said, this is still Izuku Midoriya's story. The young protagonist is still making his way towards Shigaraki, which might take some time.

Mandalay is yet to receive word that Deku has arrived at the location. In the meantime, the Big Three will just have to distract Shigaraki long enough.

