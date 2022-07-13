My Hero Academia: How does Bakugo’s Strafe Panzer work?

Katsuki Bakugo isn't messing around with his ultimate move in My Hero Academia.

Naturally, this article will have manga spoilers, so be warned. With that being said, Strafe Panzer is a very powerful support item that has gotten a lot of readers talking. Notably, they've been asking for this upgrade for a long time now.

Bakugo got to show off this support item back in My Hero Academia Chapter 358. He used it to great effect against Tomura Shigaraki during the final war. Strafe Panzer makes his explosive attacks even stronger.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

How does Strafe Panzer work in My Hero Academia? Here's what fans need to know

It's a machine gun powered by his sweat

JOOPS @doodlejoops Strafe Panzer Bakugou is the Bakugou we have all been waiting for Strafe Panzer Bakugou is the Bakugou we have all been waiting for https://t.co/LGuqwwVrv3

Explosion is an Emitter Quirk in My Hero Academia. Bakugo produces nitroglycerin sweat from his body, which he can ignite with his own willpower. It's what causes his massive explosions in the first place. The more he sweats, the bigger the explosions will become.

Strafe Panzer is functionally similar to the Grenadier Bracers. These hero support items use the nitroglycerin sweat as the primary source of ammunition for his attacks. The main difference is that Strafe Panzer is a recent upgrade, hidden away inside Bakugo's hero costume.

When he calls for it, Bakugo can retract several machine guns from his back and mount them onto his shoulders. This provides him with even more firepower in My Hero Academia. He can beat so many characters by using this power-up.

It gives his ultimate attack a much needed boost

Howitzer Impact is Bakugo's trademark move in My Hero Academia. By moving himself in circular fashion, he collects enough oxygen to deliver a gigantic explosion. However, with the right support items, he can make it even better.

By using the Cluster technique, Bakugo lets off multiple explosions by condensing them altogether. When powered up with Strafe Panzer, he can perform his ultimate attack, Howitzer Impact: Cluster. Bakugo can spray powerful blasts in multiple directions, giving it a devastating firing range.

Given its tremendous firepower, it truly fits the definition of an "ultimate move." The best costume upgrades make great use of the hero's powers. Strafe Panzer is the perfect accessory for Bakugo since it significantly increases his area of effect. Not many characters have the ability to dodge his best move.

Kohei Horikoshi has used a similar design before

Volk @Volkerstime Strafe Panzer looks raw af. Might've gotten an early design for it back in the series' fifth popularity poll results color page. Strafe Panzer looks raw af. Might've gotten an early design for it back in the series' fifth popularity poll results color page. https://t.co/faTwg7F58T

Some readers have noticed similarities between the Strafe Panzer and a very early costume design from a few years ago.

During the results for the fifth popularity poll, Horikoshi made a color page featuring the heroes. It featured what seems to be a protoype for the Strafe Panzer. Horikoshi already played around with the concept of a mounted support gun in My Hero Academia.

The main difference is that Bakugo's costume design only had a single machine gun attached to his shoulder. By comparison, the Strafe Panzer had multiple weapons, giving him more firepower. It was quite interesting to see Horikoshi make a callback to this color page.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far