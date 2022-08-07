Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime reveals new key visuals, famous voice actors join the cast

Today, Studio Pierrot announced the names of additional cast members for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc. The voice cast of some of the most popular characters, such as Äs Nödt, BG9, and NaNaNa Najahkoop were announced. An additional key visual poster has also been released.

The upcoming Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is inarguably one of the highlights of this year for the animanga community. Not only does this signify the return of one of the Big 3 animes, but it also marks the end of the bleach series as a whole since the manga has been completed for a while.

Most of the main cast will resume their roles, and the new additions have pleased the viewers further.

Daiki Yamashita, Asami Seto, and other famous names join the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime cast

New Key Visual for BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War! Bring down the blade with the strength to shatter fate. ⚔️New Key Visual for BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War! #BleachTYBW Bring down the blade with the strength to shatter fate. ⚔️New Key Visual for BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War! #BleachTYBW https://t.co/uWj4e0FoGV

The Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War new key visuals feature Yhwatch in the background, with Uryu Ishida, Orihime Inoue, Yasutora “Chad” Sado, Rukia Kuchiki, Renji Abarai, and Ichigo Kurosaki (from the top) in the front.

Uryu alone is turned away from the camera and is conspicuously not sporting his Quincy uniform. He is also the only one to not be in a combative stance.

The accompanying cast info sees Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke in Demon Slayer, Soma in Food Wars, Teruki Hanazawa in Mob Psycho 100) play the frightening Strenritter Äs Nödt. Veteran actors Koichi Yamadera (Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop and Beerus in Dragon Ball Super) plays another Strenritter, Quilge Opie.

In fact, the new cast of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is Quincy dominated. It lists Tomoaki Maeno (Veldora in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Shimada in Haikyuu!!) as NaNaNa Najahkoop, and Hideyuki Tanaka ( Donquixote Doflamingo in One Piece) as BG9.

It also lists Takaya Hashi (Gustav Honda in Fire Force, Fulder in Overlord) as Robert Accutrone, Nobuaki Kanemitsu (Norimune Kurosu in Haikyuu!!) as Driscoll Berci, and Yasuhiro Mamiya (Magma in Dr. Stone, Giagantomachia in My Hero Academia) as Mask De Masculine.

#BLEACH Madarame Shino will be voiced by Seto Asami, known for the roles Raphtalia, Nobara, Mai and Chihaya #BLEACH _anime Madarame Shino will be voiced by Seto Asami, known for the roles Raphtalia, Nobara, Mai and Chihaya#BLEACH #BLEACH_anime https://t.co/pisdDLJlsI

Familiar names Daiki Yamashita (Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia, Narancia in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind) and Asami Seto (Nobara Kugisaki in Jujutsu Kaisen, Raphtalia in The Rising of the Shield Hero) have been cast as Ryunosuke Yuki and Shino Madarame, the two replacement Shinigami stationed in Karakura, respectively.

The staff info released is as follows:

Direction: Tomohisa Taguchi

Script: Masaki Hiramatsu.

Editing: Akinori Mishima

Character Design: Masashi Kudo

Chief Animation Direction: Michio Hasegawa Sei Komatsubara, Kumiko Takayanagi

Art Direction: Yoshio Tanioka

Direction of Photography: Kazuhiro Yamada

CG Direction: Toshihiro Sasaki, Kazushi Goto

Music Composition: Shiro Sagisu

Sound Direction: Yukio Nagasaki

Final thoughts

Alongside the established voice cast returning for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Studio Pierrot has also appointed some of the voice cast from the Bleach: Brave Souls game. The recently released Anniversary project for the game also included concept art of Yhwatch and Sousuke Aizen. A month ago, they introduced Uryu Ishida in the game as well.

The anime will premiere in October 2022, although no set date has been given yet. However, there will be an advanced Screening held in Tokyo on September 11, 2022.

