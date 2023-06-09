Black Clover movie spoilers: Conrad Leto's past, former Wizard Kings' magic, and more leaked

Fans are quite excited to watch Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, which will be released next week. However, there are many fans who do not want to wait that long. Fortunately for them, the spoilers for the Black Clover movie are out.

Popular Black Clover leaker on Twitter @nite_baron has uploaded the spoilers for the movie as available from the novelization for the same. Meanwhile, another leaker on Twitter, @Diab_26, posted some of the key illustrations that fans will be able to see animated when the movie releases.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover movie.

Black Clover movie spoilers reveal the plot

Diab @Diab_26



READ AT YOUR OWN RISK.



10 years ago at an island called Triumph there was a man by the name of Conrad Leto who was the current wizard king at that time had attempted to destroy the Clover Kingdom, Julius Novachrono was in his way. These 2… The novel starts off with a flashback,READ AT YOUR OWN RISK.10 years ago at an island called Triumph there was a man by the name of Conrad Leto who was the current wizard king at that time had attempted to destroy the Clover Kingdom, Julius Novachrono was in his way. These 2… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The novel starts off with a flashback,READ AT YOUR OWN RISK.10 years ago at an island called Triumph there was a man by the name of Conrad Leto who was the current wizard king at that time had attempted to destroy the Clover Kingdom, Julius Novachrono was in his way. These 2… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HplL6HxsPz

As per the spoilers revealed by @nite_baron, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will begin with a backstory set 10 years before the events of the movie in an island called Triumph. Conrad Leto tried to destroy the Clover Kingdom using the Imperial Sword. However, Julius, who at the time was the Grey Deers' captain, stopped him and sealed Conrad away.

The spoilers then shift perspective, focusing on the present when a tournament in Triumph pits Asta and Yuno against each other. That's when Conrad, after getting unsealed, attacks the tournament's location alongside three other former Wizard Kings: Jester Garandaros, Princia Funnybunny, and Edward Avalaché. Jester possesses Barrier Magic, Princia has Legion Magic, and Edward possesses Ice Wedge Magic.

Conrad himself possesses Key Magic and expresses a deep desire to demolish the Clover Kingdom. He plans to do so by absorbing the magical powers of the citizens into the Imperial Sword.

Diab @Diab_26 This reminds me of episode 151 just the frames not the scene though. Unless.. #BCSpoilers This reminds me of episode 151 just the frames not the scene though. Unless.. #BCSpoilers https://t.co/21Qt566joP

Following that, the fight against the former Wizard Kings begins. Taking this opportunity, Asta, Noelle, and Finral go to the Clover Kingdom. There they learn from Secre that Conrad is the former Wizard King who was removed from his position due to rebellion against the King. Following that, he tried to destroy the Clover Kingdom using the Imperial Sword.

Fortunately, the sword was created by Lumiere Silvamillion Clover "The First Wizard King," and Secre knew about a tool that could help stop Conrad. However, when they went to fetch it, Conrad had already reached the location and destroyed it. A fight broke out which saw the Magic Knights get defeated, following which Yuno arrived and took them to safety.

During the fight and through a flashback it was revealed that Conrad was ostracized by the people around him for his magic. His Key Magic allowed him to borrow other people's magic. Hence, he was only as useful as the person he could borrow magic from. Therefore, he wanted to accomplish something by himself. He wanted to change the country, which is why he was hellbent on destroying it, hoping to rebuild it from scratch.

Elsewhere, while the Magic Knights are starting to accept defeat, Asta encourages them and raises their spirits. Following that, the Magic Knights head back towards Triumph. There, Zora, Secre, and Finral manage to separate Edward and Princia from Jester and Conrad, soon after which the match-ups are created.

The Black Bulls are matched up against Edward Avalaché, while Mereoleona Vermillion is matched up against Princia Funnybunny. Meanwhile, Yuno, Yami Sukehiro, Fuegeleon Vermillion, and Nozel Silva will face Jester Garandaros, while Asta will engage in combat with Conrad Leto.

As for the results of these battles, fans will have to wait until the movie gets released next week, as spoilers for the same haven't been made available yet.

Final thoughts on Black Clover movie spoilers

While the spoilers for the Black Clover movie are already out, fans have only gotten a glimpse of the plot itself. As for the action and fights, they will get to experience them firsthand when the movie gets released.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be accessible to viewers worldwide on Netflix on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes