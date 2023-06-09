Black Clover movie releases character teaser on former Wizard Kings

With one week remaining for the release of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie on Netflix and theatres in Japan, the movie has released a new character teaser featuring the three former Wizard Kings of the Clover Kingdom - Jester Garandaros, Princia Funnybunny, and Edward Avalaché.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King sees Julius Novachrono's predecessor Wizard King Conrad Leto get resurrected. Following that, he used the Imperial Sword to resurrect three of the most feared Wizard Kings from the past to take control of the Clover Kingdom. However, Asta and the Magic Knights will try to stop them.

Black Clover movie releases character teaser highlighting the former Wizard Kings

Previously, Black Clover movie released two character teasers of Asta and Yuno, respectively. Following that, on Friday, June 9, the movie's official Twitter account released a third character teaser featuring the former Wizard Kings - Jester Garandaros, Princia Funnybunny, and Edward Avalaché.

The new teaser showed fans a glimpse of the three former Wizard Kings and revealed some details about them. Jester Garandaros was the 16th Wizard King, Princia Funnybunny was the 11th Wizard King, and Edward Avalaché was the 20th Wizard King.

Princia Funnybunny as seen the movie teaser (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the teaser, Conrad Leto said:

"Historical figures who died long ago...Those three who had their status as Wizard King revoked, I managed to revive them."

Following that, the video teased the Wizard Kings' ambitions. They revealed that they wanted to create the strongest country. To do that, they needed the citizens of the Clover Kingdom to surrender their magical power to the former Wizard Kings. If anyone were to defy them, they would only be pushing everyone away from the ideal world. Hence, they did not want anyone to get in their way and were prepared to fight for their beliefs.

How fans reacted to the new teaser

Lucius Zogratis @qbtheking2 @NetflixAnime The things I would do to fast forward time by one week @NetflixAnime The things I would do to fast forward time by one week https://t.co/8wIjugFj6B

Black Clover fans were excited upon watching the new teaser as they wanted the movie to be released as soon as possible. One fan even claimed how they were willing to do anything to fast forward a week to watch the movie.

Fans loved the new character teaser as it showed them glimpses of Princia Funnybunny. Considering that she is the first female Wizard King to be shown in the series, fans were excited about her arrival.

Lance @Lance55408313 @NetflixAnime Where is the longer well made trailer, we are mostly getting short PVS @NetflixAnime Where is the longer well made trailer, we are mostly getting short PVS

Meanwhile, other fans were worried about the movie's trailer. While the movie has released two trailers, both of them were quite short in size. Hence, they were hoping that a longer trailer would be released days before the movie's release. However, for now, the movie was only releasing character teasers. Moreover, another character teaser, one featuring Conrad Leto, had already been planned for the day of the movie's release.

Poll : 0 votes