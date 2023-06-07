Black Clover movie reveals a final key visual days before release

With Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie set to be released on Friday, June 16, 2023, the anime's official Twitter account released its final key visual. The latest key visual features series protagonist Asta and former Wizard King Conrad Leto fighting each other.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King sees Asta and the Magic Knights face former Wizard King Conrad Leto as he gets resurrected. Upon returning, he aims to use the "Imperial Sword" to resurrect three of the most feared Wizard Kings in history to take over the Clover Kingdom.

Black Clover movie releases new key visual featuring Asta and Conrad

With only nine days remaining for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King to be released, the anime's official Twitter account shared the movie's latest key visual. The latest key visual was drawn by the anime's Character Designer Itsuko Takeda. The visual itself featured Asta and Conrad Leto as they were seemingly fighting each other.

Conrad can be seen preparing a spell to attack Asta. Meanwhile, Asta can be seen in his black form, wielding his Demon-Slayer Sword, preparing to attack Conrad at the same time. While the visual does not seem to be directly picked from the movie, it is definitely inspired by one of the scenes.

How fans reacted to the new key visual

Fans loved the new key visual. It has been some time since fans of the franchise got to see any anime content for Black Clover. Hence, they were very excited to see Itsuko Takeda's work for the new key visual and hoped to watch the movie as soon as possible.

There were several fans who wanted to watch the movie in the theatres. However, considering that the film is only getting released in the theatres in Japan and premiering on Netflix worldwide, fans outside Japan had no other way to watch the film other than through the streaming service.

As for fans in Japan, they were preparing for the film's release, hoping to watch it as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, other fans were hoping that the anime movie would also get an English dub release. There are several anime fans who prefer to watch anime in English dub, thus they wished that the movie would get the anime's original cast members to provide their voices for an English dub version as well. However, considering that an English dub for the movie is yet to be announced, it could take some time before the movie creators think about the same.

