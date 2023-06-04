Black Clover movie reveals key frames

With Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King set to be released on Friday, June 16, 2023, the anime has been dropping a lot of promotional content for the movie. Alongside a series of previews, trailers, and visuals, the movie has also revealed some key frames.

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover follows the story of Asta, a boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King. However, in a world where everyone possesses magic, Asta has none. Instead, he acquires a grimoire with the power of an anti-magic devil.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King reveals key frames ahead of release

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks_ Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Movie - Key Frames!! Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Movie - Key Frames!! https://t.co/sy29EmNYqK

Considering that Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King marks not just the anime's return, but also the franchise's first movie, the anime's official sources have been actively promoting the film with teasers and previews.

In addition, Studio Pierrot also shared some of the key frames from the movie during the film's exclusive early screening. Considering only 200 lucky winners got to witness the same, it took some time for them to appear online. These key frames are created by Itsuko Takeda (Character Designer), Kosei Takahashi (Prop Designer), and Kumiko Tokunaga (Sub Character Designer).

The key frames seem to be borrowed from some of the most important scenes of the movie as three images depict the characters - Asta, Yuno, and Mereoleona - in the midst of a battle. Meanwhile, Conrad Leto's scene promises to be vital, given his projected role in the film.

As for the key frames revealed during the movie's early screening, the anime showcased some of the characters set to appear in the movie, such as Yami Sukehiro, Secre Swallowtail, Julius Novachrono, Grey, Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny, Jester Garandaros, and Noelle Silva.

Fans express delight for the promotional content revealed by the anime

ɴɪxᴋ @requiemnixk RAHHHHHH THE BLACK OVER MOVIE IS GOING TO BE GENERATIONAL RAHHHHHH THE BLACK OVER MOVIE IS GOING TO BE GENERATIONAL https://t.co/Bcz2Lknnxb

Fans of the franchise, confident that they are set to have a sensational experience, cannot wait for the movie to be released. Judging by the promotional material released by the movie, fans are ready to witness a lot of fights, which has hyped them up considerably.

However, the amount of promotional content released by the anime seems to be outgrowing its requirement as fans have even begun to miss out on some of the content that is being shared with them. That said, they are nonetheless happy that the movie's team is working hard to promote the film, depicting their love for their work.

SecTioN | Vtuber 🌠 @sectionya THEY DROPPED THIS TRAILER AND SOMEHOW WE ALL MISSED IT !???? THEY DROPPED THIS TRAILER AND SOMEHOW WE ALL MISSED IT !???? https://t.co/sjQPlzOdcR

cam🦭 @yeaitstrill 🏽 🏽 yep black clover movie is going to be amazing if they finally getting their duo fight yep black clover movie is going to be amazing if they finally getting their duo fight🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/Koem5cgGw7

Some of the latest content released by the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King team has managed to leave fans even more excited. While Asta and Noelle have been shipped for quite some time, the two characters were yet to have a fight where they teamed up together as a duo.

However, as seen in a new preview video, Asta and Noelle can be seen fighting together, a development that has left fans excited for what's to come. In addition, another preview video hinted at a team-up of Yami and Yuno as both are set to fight Jester Garandaros in the movie.

