Black Clover chapter 361 spoilers and raw scans: Lucius's new power spells doom for Yuno as Asta returns

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 361 out, fans witnessed Lucius reveal his new ability. When Yuno successfully slashed Lucius, he thought that he had defeated him. However, that was far from the truth as Lucius can now clone himself, making him invincible.

The previous chapter saw Lucius being shocked by Yuno's exponential growth. As per his foresight, neither Yuno nor the other Magic Knights should have gotten this strong. That's when Lucius realized that he was not able to foresee the future of a world influenced by Asta. At that moment, Yuno attacked him with the Spirit of Zephyr.

Black Clover chapter 361 spoilers: Lucius's new ability spells doom for the Clover Kingdom

As per the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 361, the upcoming chapter will be titled Doomsday army. The events pick up from the previous chapter as Yuno successfully slashes Lucius. As Lucius's body lifelessly fell on a rooftop, Yuno believed he had won. However, Lucius was back as he appeared unharmed, with a smile on his face, behind Yuno.

Yuno Griberryall gets confused as he was sure that he isn't hallucinating. So he could not understand how a second Lucius appeared out of nowhere. Soon after, buildings started crumbling around Lucius as he activated a spell.

In reality, the Lucius in the Clover Kingdom wasn't the real one, as Black Clover chapter 361 spoilers revealed how he was back in his base. Lucius explained that upon possessing soul, body, blood and bone magic, he was able to clone himself.

As Lucius was activating a spell, he thought to himself:

“My plan is still flawless, even if you guys are beyond my foresight…! I’ll create a new primordial nursery in this land and descend as Wizard Emperor…!”

The spell created several clones of Lucius around Yuno as he was preparing to attack him. Upon seeing this sight, the Magic Knights started to worry about the impending doom. However, Noelle Silva tried to rally her comrades as she believed that there was still some hope.

Black Clover chapter 361 spoilers then focused on the Black Bulls as they finally returned to the manga. The chapter saw Vanessa talking to the Witch Queen as she wanted a favour from her. The Witch Queen knew that the Black Bulls were coming to meet her. Thus, she immediately told them that Asta was alive.

The Black Bulls, who were led to believe that Asta was dead, rejoiced upon hearing this. However, the Witch Queen had to stop their celebration as Asta was in a faraway land that was too far to summon him. That's when Coral Peacock captain Dorothy Unsworth appeared. She knew that they would need Asta to defeat Lucius, which is why she returned to Witches' Forest with the Black Bulls.

Dorothy was certain that if she teamed up with Vanessa and the Witch Queen, the three most powerful witches of all time, they would be able to do anything. Considering that the world was in danger, the Witch Queen agreed to help. Hence, Vanessa, The Witch Queen, and Dorothy, along with other witches activated a compound magic spell with Finral, a spatial magic user, at its centre.

The spell was called "The Door of Destiny," which allowed one to meet the person they wanted to meet the most. Elsewhere, Asta was shown getting back in his attire, preparing to head back to the Clover Kingdom.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 361 spoilers

With the Black Bulls having returned in Black Clover chapter 361, the manga finally revealed what they were up to. Now that they have activated a spell to help Asta return to the Clover Kingdom, there's a good chance he will make his return in the next chapter. As for the Ryuzen Seven, fans will have to wait until the upcoming chapter releases to find out if they arrive in the Clover Kingdom as well.

